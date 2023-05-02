9 things to know about new Bills RB Latavius Murray

Here are nine things to know about new Buffalo Bills running back Latavius Murray, who signed a one-year deal with the team:

Local-ish boy

(Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

A 10-year NFL vet, Murray has rushed for 6,252 yards in his career, averaging 4.2 yards per carry, with 57 total touchdowns. He’s played for the Oakland Raiders, Minnesota Vikings, New Orleans Saints, Baltimore Ravens and Denver Broncos along the way.

Perhaps most well known about Murray in western New York: He’s known locally-ish. Murray hails from down the thruway in central New York. He attended Onondaga Central, just outside Syracuse. From there, he attended UCF and was a sixth-round pick in 2013 (Raiders).

Pro Bowl on the resume

Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

A bit overlooked on Murray’s resume: He does have a Pro Bowl honor on his list of accomplishments. With the Raiders in 2015, Murray was named an alternate for the game and eventually got to go. It counts, he’s a Pro Bowler.

That year, was Murray’s best in the NFL. It was his lone season over 1,000 yards (1,066), averaging 4.0 yards per carry with six touchdowns. Oakland was 7-9 that season.

A crazy 48 hours last season

USAT

Murray had a whirlwind 48-ish hours last season. He started the year on the Saints’ practice squad. He played in one game for New Orleans, putting up 57 rushing yards (5.2 average) and scored. The key thing to note: That game was in London.

Hours later, he was a member of the Denver Broncos. Right after his call up from the Saints’ taxi squad, the Broncos signed him off the practice squad due to injury and off he went.

That’s some turnaround… and willingness to do anything for a team you don’t even know yet. Murray was only back in New Orleans for a few hours before going to Denver.

Played despite height concerns

(Photo by Brian Bahr/Getty Images)

At 6-foot-3, Murray is larger than your average back. According to NOLA.com, Murray and Derrick Henry are the two tallest running backs in the NFL currently.

Story continues

But his height hasn’t always worked to his advantage. Heading into college, Murray has previously said some schools wanted him to play on defense as a linebacker or safety.

I’ve always wanted to play the running-back position for as long as I’ve played the game,’’ Murray told the Pioneer Press. “There’s not many tall running backs so maybe the odds are against you just in general, but it’s a position that I love to play.’’

In honor of a friend

Dec 4, 2016; Oakland, CA, USA; Oakland Raiders running back Credit: Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports

Back home in near Syracuse in Nedrow, NY, Murray has helped open the Jon Diaz Community Center.

Diaz was childhood friend of Murray’s who was shot and killed near downtown Syracuse on Thanksgiving morning in 2016. They grew up playing football together, too.

Not only has Murray opened that facility, he might have his number unofficially picked out with the Bills: No. 25. He has previously worn it. in honor of Diaz and it’s available.

Reportedly considered transfer to Cuse

While Murray did play in Florida in college… he did consider going to Syracuse. He was offered by them, but even during school, he reportedly considered transferring after an injury, per Syracuse.com.

So when Murray says he’s happy to play closer to home? Yeah, he means it. He also does still rep Cuse as a fan:

Teammates with Stef Diggs and also scored in 'miracle' game

Credit: Brad Rempel-USA TODAY Sports

Last year the Bills signed quarterback Case Keenum to backup Josh Allen. That reunited receiver Stefon Diggs with his QB from his days in Minnesota, Case Keenum, who connected with Diggs on the the game-winning play in the “Minneapolis Miracle.”

Now Diggs is reunited with his running back from the game. Murray, like Diggs, scored in that miracle game.

Secure hands

Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Early in his career, Murray did have a slight issue hanging onto the ball. He had four fumbles during his Pro Bowl season, but that issue has nearly evaporated. Over the past six seasons, Murray has only fumbled the ball four times total. In each of those seasons, he’s never fumbled the ball more than once in a year.

Works out with a new teammate

Credit: Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports

Murray will know one teammate well in the huddle already: Gabe Davis. During his introductory press conference, Murray revealed he has worked out with Davis during the offseason. Both attended UCF.

Story originally appeared on Bills Wire