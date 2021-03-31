9 things to know about new Bills RB Matt Breida

The Bills signed running back Matt Breida recently, adding another tool to their backfield. The 26-year-old signed a one-year deal.

It remains to be seen exactly how much of a factor Breida becomes in the Bills offense in 2021. He could be a depth option or he might have some skills that make him standout.

Because of that, you’ll want to get to know him a bit more.

Here are nine things to know about Buffalo’s new running back:

Speed a factor

Dolphins running back Matt Breida. Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Devin Singletary is shifty. Zack Moss is a pounder of the rock. Breida's skill that might standout is his speed. Prior to the 2017 NFL Draft, Breida ran a 4.38 40-yard dash time. He once hit a speed of 22.3 miles per hour on an 80-yard touchdown, too. Because of his known speed, Bills wide receiver Isaiah McKenzie even challenged him to a race at some point this offseason. We'll see if that happens, but regardless, both guys are quick. This speed has helped Breida average 4.9 yards per carry in his career. That dipped last season, though.

Cheetah vs. Cheetah?

Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill. Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Breida's so fast he shares a nickname with Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill: Cheetah. Evidently, there can only be one. Hill caught wind of the shared nickname and according to the Kansas City Star, the wideout said he'd race the running back for the nickname some day. Breida did also previously say via NFL.com that he believes he's the fastest player in the league.

Teammates with wife

Dolphins running back Matt Breida. Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Breida and his wife, Silvana Breida, were... teammates? Yes, Silvana played on the Nature Coast Technical High School football team. She because the first female varsity football player in Hernando County in 2011 as a kicker.

What is a hot dog?

49ers running back Matt Breida. Credit: Joe Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports

A hot dog... is a hot dog. In a Reddit AMA, Breida's food take was this: He does not think hot dogs are a sandwich. Hot dogs are hot dogs, he said. Also in the same AMA, he said his favorite movie is "Goodfellas," LeSean McCoy was one of his favorite running backs to watch growing up, and he enjoys ice skating. That hockey team in town could use some help...

Former teammates on Bills

49ers wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders (17) yells next to running back Matt Breida. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar)

Photo proof above: Breida and another new Bill, wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders, were teammates previously with the 49ers. But he knows someone else: Tyler Bass. The kicker and rusher both went to Georgia Southern. While Bass was drafted by the Bills in 2020, Breida signed with the Niners as a UDFA in 2017.

Troubles in Miami

49ers running back Matt Breida. Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

Breida moved on from the 49ers last year and was in Miami. He struggled and a reason for that could've been two things. Breida had a hamstring issue. Those linger. Also, he landed on the COVID-19 list. Folks really don't know about the long-term effects of that yet, especially for athletes. Other NFL players such as Patriots quarterback Cam Newton were not the same after contracting the virus.

Was traded to Dolphins

Dolphins running back Matt Breida. Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Breida actually didn't exactly go to the Dolphins willingly. Instead of "taking his talents to South Beach," they were sent there. He was traded last offseason. Breida didn't see it coming, either. “I got a phone call from my agent saying there were trade talks with me and the Dolphins,” Breida said. “It ended up happening, and at first I was kind of shocked.”

Adopted

Dolphins running back Matt Breida Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Breida had a different upbringing: He grew up in Florida and was adopted at one-day old by Terri and Mike Breida. Terri told the Tampa Bay Times in 2012 that the couple could not have their own children.

Made it to Super Bowl

49ers running back Matt Breida, Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Bad news for Breida: He made it to the Super Bowl... but lost. Good news for Bills fans: He is not a fan of the Chiefs, who beat his 49ers 31-20 that day. Breida is certainly coming to the Bills with fire burning in him because of that loss.

