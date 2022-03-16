9 things to know about new Bills DT DaQuan Jones

The Buffalo Bills lost the services of defensive tackle Harrison Phillips early in the free agency window.

The team said it would come down to dollars and cents, and evidently the Minnesota Vikings had more of those to offer him.

The Bills went to sign two tackles to take up Phillips’ spot in the middle. Of the two (Tim Settle), DaQuan Jones is the one that might profile more as the Phillips replacement. Because of that, you’ll want to get to know the man behind the mask a bit more.

Here are nine things to know about the Bills’ new defensive tackle:

Big in the middle

Panthers defensive tackle DaQuan Jones (90) Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

Jones profiles as a prototypical run stopper in the Bills’ defensive front. In the middle of the D-line, Ed Oliver is known as the three-tech pass rusher. Next to him the team needs someone like Jones, who is 6-foot-4 and 320 pounds and can stuff the run and take up space.

But he can also do some pass rushing himself. Pro Football Focus graded Jones a 69.4 overall at rushing the passer in 2021. That was a career-high for the 30-year-old.

Very durable

Panthers defensive end DaQuan Jones (90) Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

Jones was a fourth-round pick of the Tennessee Titans in 2014 and was there until 2020. Last year he jumped over to the Carolina Panthers. Once Jones got into the starting lineup as a rookie, he barely missed playing time.

Jones became a full-time starter in his second season (2015). Aside from missing four games din 2017, Jones hasn’t missed any other playing time in eight seasons.

Coming back closer to home

Titans defensive lineman DaQuan Jones (90) Credit: George Walker/The Tennessean via USA TODAY Sports

Jones is not a Buffalo native, but in signing with the Bills he’s coming a little closer to home. Jones is a Johnson City, NY, native–which is in the Binghamton area.

Jones does still have a relationship with his hometown as well. He opened his own restaurant/ establishment “Legacy Lounge” in Binghamton in January 2022. It’s still open today, so go check it out and give us your review.

Was not on board with Tebow

Jacksonville Jaguars tight end Tim Tebow (85)

Jki 081421 Jagsvsbrowns 43

The Jaguars were a mess throughout the entire 2021 season. Their lone bright spot was probably beating… the Bills.

But things started off on a weird note when the Jags signed former quarterback Tim Tebow to be a tight end. His connection with then-Jacksonville coach Urban Meyer was clearly a huge factor.

Many in the NFL were upset with Tebow getting a chance at tight end because they felt he didn’t deserve it. Count Jones amongst that group:

This Tebow deal just shows that personal relationships go further at this level then actual ability . — DaQuan Jones (@RiDQulous_98) May 10, 2021

That COVID game

Titans nose tackle DaQuan Jones (90) Credit: Steve Roberts-USA TODAY Sports

In 2020 when the Bills and Titans faced off in a COVID-19 delayed matchup, Jones played a part.

Jones was removed from the COVID list prior to that game, one in which the Titans rolled the Bills on a Tuesday, but he was part of the COVID situation. He was one of the first players placed on the designation which delayed the contest.

NSFW tweet on Josh Allen

Josh Allen #17 of the Buffalo Bills . (Photo by David Eulitt/Getty Images)

Need proof that Bills quarterback Josh Allen helps get free agents to Buffalo? Jones is a good example. Watching the Bills’ postseason finale against the Kansas City Chiefs, Jones showed how impressed he was with the QB via a very NSFW tweet: “JOSH F—— ALLEN” is what it read.

Touchdown in the stat sheet

DaQuan Jones #90 of the Titans (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

Jones has a nose for the end zone. Or at least he did in 2016. In that season’s finale against the Houston Texans, Jones recovered a fumble in the end zone for his first and lone career touchdown.

It’s the first highlight below:

GOT fan

Titans nose tackle DaQuan Jones (90) Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

Now for some personal stuff, it appears Jones was previously hooked on a show that many Bills fans reading this enjoyed as well: “Game Of Thrones.” While not the most active poster of media on his Twitter account, Jones sent out a couple of messages in the past about the show:

Dogs over all

Titans defensive tackle DaQuan Jones (90) Credit: Steve Roberts-USA TODAY Sports

And if you need further proof that NFL players are just like any other person, the ever famous question is clearly answered via Jones’ Instagram account. Pet of choice? Sorry cat lovers, we have a dog guy in Buffalo. Here’s just one of several IG posts from Jones featuring pets over the years:

https://www.instagram.com/p/BuFHipOFt7n/

