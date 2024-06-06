9 Texas Rangers players need your votes for the All-Star Game

ARLINGTON, TX - JULY 20: A detail shot of the 2024 Major League Baseball All-Star Game logo on Globe Life Field during the 2024 MLB All-Star Logo Unveiling at Globe Life Field on Thursday, July 20, 2023 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Cooper Neill/MLB Photos via Getty Images)

ARLINGTON, Texas - Voting is underway for next month’s Major League Baseball All-Star Game at Globe Life Field.

Nine Texas Rangers players are on the American League ballot. They include Nathaniel Lowe, Marcus Semien, Josh Smith, Corey Seager, Jonah Heim, Evan Carter, Adolis Garcia, Leody Tavaras, and Josh Jung.

Fans have from now until July 3 to vote up to five times per day for the positions players they want to start for the American and National leagues.

To vote, visit mlb.com/all-star/ballot.

The mid-summer classic is on July 16. It will air on FOX 4.