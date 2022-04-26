9 TEs the Colts should target in the NFL draft

When it comes to adding depth in the 2022 NFL draft, the tight end position will be one the Indianapolis Colts are likely to have an eye on throughout the biggest weekend of the offseason.

While there is no Kyle Pitts type of a prospect in this year’s class, there appears to be some solid depth with plenty of potential throughout. This class seems to offer a nice mix of traditional Y tight ends along with more athletic, F/Flex options in the passing game.

The Colts seem pretty bullish on their current room but they also know some depth needs to be added. Mo Alie-Cox was signed to a three-year extension taking over as the starter for Jack Doyle, and Kylen Granson enters his second season working in the “move” role as a pass catcher.

The Colts may prioritize other positions ahead of tight end considering the depth in this class and how they may feel about that starting duo, but there is plenty of talent to consider on Days 2 and 3 of the draft.

Here are nine tight ends the Colts should consider in the 2022 NFL draft:

Be sure to check out our articles on other positions ahead of the draft:

10 wide receivers to consider on Day 2 (link)

4 offensive tackles to consider on Day 2 (link)

Trey McBride, Colorado State

Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

Draft Wire Rank: TE2

There is no top consensus option at the position this year, but McBride is pretty close. McBride may be from a small school, and he may be a bit undersized (6’3″, 246). But he makes up for it greatly with speed (4.56) and his abilities as a receiver.

McBride caught 90 passes for 1,121 yards and one touchdown in 2021. He was a two-time team captain and attendee of the Senior Bowl. Though he may not be elite as a blocker, the willingness is there and he has the athleticism to work either as a tradition Y or more as a move option.

The Colts are likely to have to use a Day 2 pick to get McBride, but he would give the future of the tight end position a very bright outlook.

Greg Dulcich, UCLA

Story continues

Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

Draft Wire Rank: TE3

Dulcich is certainly an intriguing option for the Colts considering his size (6’4″, 243) and speed (4.69) combination. The Colts brought him in for a top-30 visit before the draft while Dulcich was also a participant in the Senior Bowl.

Dulcich may project best as a move tight end in the NFL but he has the potential to turn into a Y at the next level. His athleticism, catch radius and elusiveness after the catch make him an intriguing addition to the passing game, which would give the Colts a strong option over the middle.

Dulcich could go anywhere from the middle of Round 2 to the end of Round 3 so it’s likely the Colts would have to use one of their Day 2 picks if they want him.

Jeremy Ruckert, Ohio State

Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports

Draft Wire Rank: TE4

One of the early draft favorites for the Colts this offseason, Ruckert fills the role as more of a traditional Y tight end who works mostly in-line as a blocker while offering some contribution as a quick target in the passing game.

At 6-foot-5 and 254 pounds, Ruckert has solid size to work more closely into that Jack Doyle role. He wasn’t used often as a receiver at Ohio State, and his best season as a pass-catcher produced 26 receptions for 309 yards and three touchdowns. But he appears capable of finding holes in zones over the middle of the field.

We didn’t get athletic testing from Ruckert so there is a bit of ambiguity with his profile. He brings high character and plenty of upside to be a solid starting tight end in the NFL. Ruckert is likely looking at draft capital late in Round 3 or early in Round 4.

Cade Otton, Washington

Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

Draft Wire Rank: TE5

Otton hasn’t been a name linked all that often to the Colts, but he still may be a solid fit if they wanted to add some strong depth to the room. Though he received an invite to the Senior Bowl, an injury kept him from participating.

Otton appears to have a skill set that is made for the NFL. He’s not the most dynamic receiver, but he can certainly get the job done, especially if the Colts are looking for more of a Doyle-like impact in the passing game. Otton would add plenty of strength to the blocking scheme in heavy packages as well.

Where Otton will be drafted is somewhat of a mystery. He could go as early as Round 3 or fall to Round 4 because of the injury and lack of elite athleticism.

Jelani Woods, Virginia Tech

Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Draft Wire Rank: TE1

If you want upside, this is your guy. No successful receiving tight end has sustained a long career without first having above average athleticism. When it comes to Woods, he may be the most athletic tight end to come out of college in recent memory.

At 6-foot-7 and 253 pounds, Woods posted a 4.61 in the 40-yard dash, a 37.5-inch vertical and a 10-foot broad jump. He’s the prototypical build for a Y tight end while offering unmatched upside as a receiver. The Colts showed interest by bringing him in for a top-30 visit this offseason while offensive coordinator Marcus Brady got a good look at Woods during the East-West Shrine Bowl.

Woods is currently projected to go very early on Day 3 but I wouldn’t be surprised if a team wanted to take a chance on that upside and grab him late in Round 3. The Colts had a private workout for Woods earlier this offseason.

Daniel Bellinger, San Diego State

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Draft Wire Rank: TE12

If the Colts wanted to wait until Day 3 of the draft to add some depth, Bellinger will be a name to watch. He checks a lot of boxes, including the fact that he was a team captain and attended the Senior Bowl.

Bellinger has a solid combination of size (6’4″, 253) and speed (4.63). Though his production profile is unappealing, he handled plenty of in-line duties as the Y tight end at San Diego State. His athleticism provides upside to grow more into that role at the next level, but there is development needed before he’s a true impact player.

Bellinger is interesting because the Colts can wait until the middle of Day 3 to grab him but still come away with an upside player at the position while he works as the TE3 behind Alie-Cox and Granson.

Jake Ferguson, Wisconsin

Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

Draft Wire Rank: TE9

Ferguson won’t blow anyone away with elite athleticism, but he fits the mold of a strong run blocker with reliable hands and consistent production in the passing game.

Ferguson worked mostly in-line at Wisconsin, which is no surprise considering their affinity for running the ball. He has immense experience and willingness as a blocker while proving to be a solid short-area target in the passing game.

This would likely be a move to add depth behind Alie-Cox and Granson while getting some help blocking in heavy packages.

Grant Calcaterra, SMU

AP Photo/Butch Dill

Draft Wire Rank: TE11

If it weren’t for concussion concerns, Calcaterra might be a bit higher on draft boards. The SMU product is a strong athlete with reliable hands and the athleticism to make a difference in the passing game. But his injury concerns are serious.

The Colts have shown a lot of interest in Calcaterra this offseason, likely to get a better feel for his injury history. He already retired once from football due to concussions, but it wouldn’t be a surprise if a team wanted to capture that upside on Day 3.

Isaiah Likely, Coastal Carolina

Matt Pendleton-USA TODAY Sports

Draft Wire Rank: TE7

The Colts have shown interest in Likely, which included a private workout. I have questions about overall athleticism when it comes to testing, which is why teams may let him fall to Day 3 of the draft.

Likely put up some gaudy efficiency numbers for the Chanticleers over the last two seasons, averaging 17 yards per reception in that span. In 2021, the senior tight end posted 59 receptions for 912 receiving yards and 12 touchdowns.

Likely projects best as a move tight end with some upside, but that ceiling might be capped if he truly isn’t a difference-making athlete.

1

1

1

1