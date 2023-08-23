9 takeaways from Vikings 1st joint practice vs. Cardinals

The Minnesota Vikings have concluded their first joint practice with the Arizona Cardinals on Wednesday afternoon.

With the heat index really high, the Vikings moved the practice start time from 2:30 pm central to 11 am central.

The Cardinals came in with a new staff led by Jonathan Gannon and multiple former Vikings, including cornerback Kris Boyd and center Pat Elflein.

Coming out of practice, we learned a few things about where the Vikings currently are. Here are the 9 biggest takeaways from joint practice.

Byron Murphy revenge practice

AP Photo/Craig Lassig

After spending his first four seasons with the Arizona Cardinals, Byron Murphy Jr. signed with the Vikings and gets a crack at his former team. In the early portions of practice, Murphy was going up against Marquise “Hollywood” Brown, stayed with him and undercut the in-route for an interception. Great rep in one-on-ones.

Multiple players not practicing

Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

Multiple players didn’t end up practicing for the Vikings on Wednesday afternoon. Lewis Cine injured his groin earlier this week and both NaJee Thompson and N’Keal Harry suffered an injury on Saturday. Kene Nwangwu has been out for weeks and no word on Tay Gowan.

Lewis Cine, Kene Nwangwu, Tay Gowan, Najee Thompson, Abraham Beauplan, and N’Keal Harry don’t appear to be participating today. Esezi Otomewo was wearing the non-contact red jersey. — Sam Ekstrom (@SamEkstrom) August 23, 2023

Jordan Addison appears out of concussion protocol

Christopher Mast/Getty Images

After taking a hard fall in practice last week during practice, Jordan Addison has been in the concussion protocol. The tone of the conversation wasn’t one of worry, but just a small setback. Addison was seen back on the practice field as a full participant, which is a great sign.

Vikings joint prax vs Cardinals

•It's warm

•WR Jordan Addison appears out of concussion protocol, full go so far

•Asamoah, Blackmon, Otomewo back in pads

•No Lewis Cine, who was injured Monday and has been out since

•also dnp: Nwangwu, Gowan, Thompson, Harry, Beauplan — Andrew Krammer (@Andrew_Krammer) August 23, 2023

T.J. Hockenson still working out to the side

Matt Krohn-USA TODAY Sports

Dealing with an inner ear injury that is impacting his equilibrium and balance, T.J. Hockenson is still not a full participant. He warmed up with the team, but is still just working off to the side. Frustrating to see him not practicing, but it’s not a major concern unless he’s not practicing before week one.

Hockenson is on a side field with a trainer, he did not leave I just lost sight of him. — Andrew Krammer (@Andrew_Krammer) August 23, 2023

Brian O'Neill is back in team drills

Matt Blewett-USA TODAY Sports

After partially tearing his Achilles on January 1st, Brian O’Neill has been slowly working his way back. He was working in 11-on-11 drills and looking good while doing it. Seeing him in this type of competitive practice is a good sign for him to be ready week one.

Vikings Pro-Bowl RT Brian O'Neill is participating during team drills today. He suffered an Achilles injury about 7 months ago. pic.twitter.com/hT72SyEcST — vikesinsider (@vikesinsider) August 23, 2023

Ivan Pace Jr. is continuing to work with the starters

AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn

Brian Asamoah II is back from his injury and was working in individual drills, but hasn’t been participating in team drills. In his place was Ivan Pace Jr. That is worth noting, especially ahead of Troy Dye, who has been much improved this training camp. It’s not a surprise considering his preseason, but it’s still noteworthy.

Asamoah appears to be sitting out 11-on-11 sessions. Troy Reeder and Troy Dye with the 2's; Pace with the starters — Andrew Krammer (@Andrew_Krammer) August 23, 2023

Jalen Reagor continues to show out

Matt Krohn-USA TODAY Sports

Wide receiver Jalen Reagor continues to have a great preseason. He has shown out in both practice and game scenarios in trying to keep his roster spot. During Wednesday’s practice, Reagor continued that with a fantastic one-handed catch on a corner route where he created separation.

Hell of a catch by Jalen Reagor pic.twitter.com/QQ7z897azd — Sean Borman (@SeanBormanNFL) August 23, 2023

Joejuan Williams is back with the first team

AP Photo/Craig Lassig

With Mekhi Blackmon still working through his arm injury, he isn’t participating in team drills. He did work in individual drills, so it shouldn’t be too much of a concern. Joejuan Williams ended up getting his reps on the first-team in nickel situations, meaning he is still ahead of Andrew Booth Jr.

CB Joejuan Williams is getting a lot of work with the first team defense today, playing alongside Byron Murphy Jr. and Akayleb Evans. — vikesinsider (@vikesinsider) August 23, 2023

Kirk Cousins attacking deep with success

Brad Rempel-USA TODAY Sports

The Vikings offense has been inconsistent throughout training camp, but we are seeing them succeed more and more as time goes on. This isn’t a surprise at all, but rather normal. Quarterback Kirk Cousins hit multiple deep shots on Wednesday with one to Brandon Powell and this one to Jalen Reagor. Great to see him finding these connections.

Kirk Cousins throws a BOMB deep downfield to Jalen Reagor during the situational drive at the end of practice today: pic.twitter.com/NgwGPueCxF — vikesinsider (@vikesinsider) August 23, 2023

The Real Forno Show

[lawrence-related id=81770,81754,81736]

Story originally appeared on Vikings Wire