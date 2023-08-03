9 takeaways from first week of Bills training camp

Here are nine takeaways from the first week of Buffalo Bills 2023 training camp:

Kincaid consistent

Bills rookie tight end Dalton Kincaid (USAT)

The word consistently tossed around in reports about first-round rookie tight end Dalton Kincaid is… consistent. He’s getting open, being found by quarterback Josh Allen, and has a great set of hands. It’s been a good start in the NFL for Kincaid.

Dorian out

Bills linebacker Dorian Williams (42) Credit: Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports

During spring practices, third-round rookie Dorian Williams was getting some snaps in the middle. That came after general manager Brandon Beane said Williams would not be factored into the discussion to replace Tremaine Edmunds.

As training camp began, we immediately saw that Beane was not lying. Williams has not featured in the middle at all and the top candidates appear to be Tyrel Dodson and 2022 third rounder Terrel Bernard.

For what it’s worth, Bernard was brought along slowly, too. He backed up Matt Milano as a rookie last year like Williams looks slated to do.

All-Pro Po

Buffalo Bills defensive back Jordan Poyer (21)(AP)

Jordan Poyer started the 2022 season on fire. He had four interceptions early on… then failed to record any at all in the second half of the season. That’s likely because injuries added up.

While maybe not the best sign for the offense, Poyer has started training camp hot. He has multiple interceptions through the first week of camp during team drills.

RG wide open

Bills guard O’Cyrun Torrence (64) Credit: Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports

Ryan Bates, Buffalo’s incumbent starter at right guard, began training camp taking first-team reps. As things have progressed at Bills camp, second-round rookie O’Cyrus Torrence has been taking more reps there. The two are mostly still rotating, though. During the preseason, we could see both working with the starting offense.

Same with CB2

Bills defensive back Dane Jackson (USAT)

Dane Jackson, Christian Benford, and Kaiir Elam have settled nothing at cornerback. The starting spot across from Tre’Davious White is still wide open.

All three have had bright spots during camp. Benford did early, then Jackson, and more recently Elam. Defensive assistant John Butler has even suggested all three could continue to see playing time during the regular season.

Gabe and Stef are hot

Bills receiver Gabe Davis (USAT)

Sure, Poyer has played well. But the offense’s connections are looking good, too.

Despite the minicamp and spring drama with Stefon Diggs, the receiver and quarterback Josh Allen have made dynamic plays during camp.

Gabe Davis has looked good as well. There’s an excitement building that the Bills might have a promising 1-2 punch on the outside in 2023.

QB probably settled

Bills quarterback Matt Barkley (5) Credit: Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports

Yes, Josh Allen starts. Kyle Allen? Always was probably the No. 2 after signing this spring. But could Matt Barkley push him in camp? The interceptions Barkley has thrown a few times suggest no.

Damar taking huge steps

Bills safety Damar Hamlin (3) Credit: Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports

Damar Hamlin has continued to be an inspiration during training camp. From his first time putting on pads to recording an interception in team drills. Hamlin looks ready for 2023.

D-line looks good even without Von

Bills defensive tackle Ed Oliver (91) Credit: Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports

Greg Rousseau, Ed Oliver, Poona Ford and Leonard Floyd are among defensive linemen that have made stand-out plays during training camp. All that coming without Von Miller. He remains on the PUP list due to his 2022 knee injury.

Could this group finally become the force the Bills front office has wanted for years?

Story originally appeared on Bills Wire