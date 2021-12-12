9 takeaways: Falcons defense comes up big in 29-21 win

The Atlanta Falcons (6-7) defeated the Carolina Panthers (5-8) in Week 14 behind an impressive showing from their defense. The Falcons led for most of the game, they forced three turnovers and the offense did enough to keep the Panthers from catching up.

Here are nine takeaways from Sunday’s NFC South matchup in Carolina.

Another 100-yard rushing game for Falcons offense

The Falcons continue to improve on the ground under Arthur Smith. Against a talented Panthers front-seven, Atlanta rushed for 128 yards and a touchdown. It’s the team’s third consecutive game with over 100 yards rushing — something that would have been hard to imagine a year ago.

Cordarrelle Patterson had 54 rushing yards, Mike Davis had 44, and Qadree Ollison had 23 yards for Atlanta on Sunday.

Cordarrelle Patterson scores 10th TD

Patterson tied the game up in the first quarter with a five-yard touchdown run. It was Patterson’s 10th touchdown of the season, the highest total of his career. First player in team history to have five rushing and five receiving touchdowns in the same season.

Panthers drop 3 INTs, 4th taken back by penalty

Carolina’s defensive backs had a case of butterfingers in the first half. What was a tie could have been heavily swinging in the Panthers’ had they been able to capitalize on the turnover opportunities. Things got worse in the second half when Matt Ryan made an errant throw into traffic that was picked off only to be called back after a roughing the passer penalty on the Panthers.

Russell Gage has another nice day

Gage led the way again on Sunday with team-high 64 receiving yards against the Panthers, including a 36-yard catch to help gets things going early in the game. It hasn’t been a great season for Gage, but he’s stepping up when the team needs him most and that’s all you can ask.

Mykal Walker records first career INT

Days after welcoming his son to the world, Falcons LB Mykal Walker had another big day. In the first half, Walker returned Cam Newton interception for a touchdown. It was Walker’s first interception of the year and the second-year linebacker continues to earn more playing time with his impressive performances.

First career interception? A PICK SIX 😏 📺: FOX | @MykalWalker3 pic.twitter.com/dvstICJm74 — Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) December 12, 2021

Bad day for Cam Newton

In his first game against the Falcons since rejoining the Panthers a few weeks ago, Cam Newton struggled. He led the team on an early touchdown drive but finished with with 178 passing yards, an interception, a fumble lost and was benched multiple times by head coach Matt Rhule.

Defense goes bonkers

Whether it was sacks, fumbles, interceptions, fourth-down stops, the Falcons defense was up for the challenge all game. Mykal Walker had a pick-six, A.J. Terrell had his second interception of the year, and Grady Jarrett recovered a fumble. Dante Fowler got good pressure of the edge for most of the day and finished with a sack. Hats off to Dean Pees’ defense for outplaying Carolina on Sunday.

Injury updates

Falcons safety Erik Harris left the field early in the first quarter against the Panthers and is questionable to return with a chest injury https://t.co/ELrgezgzbJ — The Falcons Wire (@TheFalconsWire) December 12, 2021

Erik Harris injured his chest in the first quarter and would not return. Later, linebacker Emmanuel Ellerbee suffered a knee injury in the fourth quarter. Luckily, the Falcons defense played well enough to overcome its undermanned secondary. Later, Cordarrelle Patterson was taken out of the game, but Atlanta confirmed it was not injury related.

What's next for Atlanta?

Next up, it’s back on the road to take on the San Francisco 49ers and former Falcons OC Kyle Shanahan. Atlanta has the NFL’s third-easiest remaining schedule, so this team will be interesting to watch over the final month of the season as they fight for a playoff spot.

The 49ers are 6-6 and Sunday’s game will have big-time playoff implications.

