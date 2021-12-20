9 takeaways: Falcons’ 4th-down failures prove costly vs. 49ers

Things looked promising early for the Falcons, but the offense stalled out in the red zone and the defense couldn’t get stops late during Sunday’s 31-13 loss to the 49ers.

Atlanta had three turnovers on downs in scoring range, and allowed Jimmy Garoppolo to complete 18 of 23 passes for 235 yards, one touchdown and zero turnovers.

Here are nine takeaways from Sunday’s game in San Francisco.

Falcons waste early turnover

Starting things off in the Bay with a BANG‼️ 📺: CBS | @rgrant1525 pic.twitter.com/pIUIdrUhS6 — Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) December 19, 2021

On the game’s first play, Falcons running back Qadree Ollison forced a 49ers fumble, which was recovered by safety Richie Grant. While it looked like Atlanta had scored on a Cordarrelle Patterson run, the play was overturned and the team failed to convert on fourth down.

Russell Gage steps up

(AP Photo/Jed Jacobsohn)

Gage’s second-quarter touchdown reception was a thing of beauty. He went up and grabbed a Matt Ryan lob to tie the game at 10, then had another highlight grab in the second half. Gage had an early drop but responded with an eight-catch, 91-yard performance and caught the team’s only touchdown.

OMG RUSS AGAIN 🤯 📺: CBS pic.twitter.com/JDLHfXP3Nv — Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) December 19, 2021

The best and worst of Matt Ryan

(AP Photo/Tony Avelar)

Ryan had some great throws, including a couple of deep balls, but he also showed some of the questionable decision making and pocket awareness leading to sacks and a fumble. Obviously, the play of the offensive line was bad and the false start penalties were a killer. This was a game where we saw the best and worst of the former MVP. He can still throw it deep and if he’s consistently protected, he’s capable of elite play. But when he’s frequently hit or flustered, he tends to become a bit erratic at times. Ryan finished with 236 passing yards, one touchdown and was sacked three times.

Story continues

Big day for rookie Avery Williams

Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

We know Cordarrelle Patterson is a great kick returner, but since he basically does everything for the Falcons offense, the team has entrusted rookie cornerback Avery Williams with the return duties. On Sunday, Williams had a few nice plays and finished with 79 kick return yards (33-yard long), and one punt return for 23 yards.

Kyle Pitts has up-and-down day

The numbers are extremely good for a rookie tight end and the above 49-yard reception helped give Atlanta hope in the fourth quarter. But Ryan and Pitts failed to connect a few times where Pitts looked to be open and didn’t get the ball, or he got his hands on it but wasn’t able to bring it in. He finished with four catches on nine targets for 77 yards.

Defense couldn't get to Jimmy G

Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports

Jimmy Garoppolo is not exactly Aaron Rodgers, but if you don’t pressure him, he’s accurate and will usually find someone open. His ultra-efficient day was both the result of a successful 49ers run game and Atlanta’s inability to tackle tight end George Kittle. San Francisco’s offense made big plays in big moments and always seemed have an answer.

4th-down failures

(AP Photo/Tony Avelar)

The Falcons blew an early scoring chance after a turnover on the first play of the game. The team went 0-3 on fourth-down attempts against the 49ers and each one was more costly than the last. We knew San Francisco was the more talented team and Atlanta would have to score points to hang around. The team moved the ball well at times, but you’re simply not going to win many games when you fail on fourth down in the red zone multiple times.

Injury updates

Tajae Sharpe has been ruled OUT for the remainder of the game with a foot injury. — Tori McElhaney (@tori_mcelhaney) December 19, 2021

It wasn’t a bad day for Atlanta in terms of injuries, although wide receiver Tajae Sharpe was ruled out late in the fourth quarter with a foot injury. We’ll see if Arthur Smith has any update in his postgame presser.

What's next for Atlanta?

Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports

At home against a Detroit Lions team that defeated the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday. It’s certainly a winnable game, but not one this team should take for granted, especially considering Atlanta’s issues winning at home this season.

