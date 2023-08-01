10 Takeaways from Day 6: Cowboys 1st padded practice of 2023

The pads finally came on for the Dallas Cowboys on Monday. After a half-week of getting reacclimatized to the scheme and refreshers on the installs from OTA and minicamp, the real action began in Oxnard. Football is a sport of violence, and while skill and technique play major roles in just how far a team can go, the one with the most guys who bring unrelenting will and toughness to the scrap is normally the one who emerges victorious.

That mentality is forged in July during training camp. Fans should consider this the next major step in preparing for the regular season. Here’s a collection of what went down.

Sam Williams' injury

Williams, a second-round pick of 2022, is expected to be the third defensive end in the rotation in 2023. The youngster showed promise, notching four sacks in limited pass-rush opportunities, but his progress is going to be delayed as he suffered a shoulder strain on Monday.

Cowboys DE Sam Williams suffered a shoulder injury early in today’s padded practice, a person familiar with situation said. Some initial optimism on severity, but he will continue to be evaluated. — Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) July 31, 2023

Hopefully Williams won’t be out too long but his absence means other young edge rushers will get more opportunities against better opposition and hopefully accelerate their progress in the meantime.

Mazi Smith is extra serious with it

The big boy in the middle doesn’t sound too enamored with having to wait to put the pads on. All of last week, comments were made about how powerful the Michigan Wolverine was when facing blocking sleds and fighting air. Pads coming on means Smith actually got a chance to hit people. He was… enthusiastic about it all.

Dallas Cowboys first round pick Mazi Smith: "I don't even like football. I like hitting people." pic.twitter.com/HwDaahYT8O — Mike Leslie (@MikeLeslieWFAA) August 1, 2023

Rico's time to shine?

Every media member has a pet cat. Before Markquese Bell in 2022 and Isreal Mukuamu in 2021, mine was South Carolina RB Rico Dowdle. Dowdle was injury prone in college and hasn’t been able to shake that label in his three years in the pros. However he now has his best chance to impress with only one running back clearly ahead of him on the depth chart in Tony Pollard.

Apparently, he’s making the most of the opportunity as head coach Mike McCarthy named him first when asked about the depth at the spot in Monday’s press briefing.

Who has caught Mike McCarthy’s eye behind Cowboys RB Tony Pollard? “I tell you, I’m loving Rico (Dowdle), and it’s great to have him back. Malik (Davis) has taken that jump that you’re looking for. Those guys really jump out. Obviously, we’ve got to get Deuce (Vaughn) involved.” — Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) July 31, 2023

Trevon Diggs back in action

The Cowboys inked Diggs to a long-term extension the day before practice started, but he hasn’t actually practiced. A bruised toe kept Diggs as an observer and meeting participant, but on Monday he added individual drills to his repertoire.

Diggs pairing up on the outside with Stephon Gilmore hasn’t happened yet, as he was back in street clothes when the team drills got underway, but it’s coming.

Jalen Brooks feels like this year's Dennis Houston

In last year’s camp, UDFA rookie Dennis Houston was receiving a ton of buzz for what he was doing in practice. So much so he made the opening 53-man roster, though he soon fizzled out and wasn’t heard from again over the course of the season.

This year that buzz belongs to seventh-round pick Jalen Brooks. Brooks is making plays all over, including during the first padded practice. The Cowboys’ receiving corps isn’t nearly as thin as it was in 2022, so there won’t be a reason to elevate Brooks too soon, but there is plenty of upside here.

Jalen Brooks again. The seventh-round pick has had a huge day as he gets left alone here for a score.#DallasCowboys pic.twitter.com/OPc7Lf4HTK — Nick Harris (@NickHarrisDC) July 31, 2023

Great separation from rookie Jalen Brooks on the in route. Love the subtle lean into contact before the subtle push-off at the top of the route. Needs to be careful extending that arm too much, but I think this was nice. #Cowboys pic.twitter.com/CrQTSRgdsQ — John Owning (@JohnOwning) July 31, 2023

"Makings of a top-five defense"

McCarthy laid out the evolution of the personnel that executes Dan Quinn’s defense in an interesting quote that ends up with a prediction for 2023.

“I think, as you’ve seen, I looked at Year 1 as more of we transitioned from the personnel and profiles that we wanted to be prior to the system that was here in the past. I think we definitely were there as far as the body types in 21 and felt like we needed to get bigger and not only longer but bigger inside. And then obviously, there’s our perimeter guys, you know, I think we crushed it. Just look at the safeties that we acquired through free agency. So I think clearly from a personnel standpoint, the way you want your defense to look, this will be year three of that and just really their understanding and their connection and cohesiveness is extremely high. Dan does an excellent job of building confidence and momentum each and every day. So, you know, we definitely have that. It’s just a great challenge for us offensively, but you know, end of the day, it’s about performance. And this is really, as I said earlier, the first day that we get to really practice real technique. But yeah, I definitely think we have the makings of a top five defense.”

McCarthy speaks on the evolution of football in the NFL

McCarthy probably wouldn’t talk to the media unless mandated, but that doesn’t mean he doesn’t provide some insightful gems. He’s been in the league a long time and when asked about the change in the way the league allows coaches to structure practice schedules gave some good insight. He respected the two-a-day era but also shed some perspective about how the modern athlete is best prepared.

“That’s a good question, but the reality is that we’re all practicing the same way. I think we’ll be as prepared or better than any other team in the league, I do believe that. I tell the story all the time. I can remember AM practice and PM practice and meetings at night. Marty Schottenheimer’s teams were excellent running the ball and they were excellent stopping the run. Well, it was because we did 25-play 9-on-7s twice a day. There were years where we went 14 days in a row of two-a-days in pads. It was a different era, but it was also reflected on the way that era played. That’s not how we play today in this league. Space is important. Winning in space, creating in space, the athletic ability all the way across the board… you don’t see a 265-pound middle linebacker playing anymore because it won’t work in this game. It is a different game. I think it’s been different for a while. I think the focal point on how important the technique is, I’m so thankful to have that experience from the nineties for that. The efficiency on getting things taught in today’s game is challenging because you have a lot less time.”

Dak on the mic

Dak has always been vocal with his receivers, but I feel like he's definitely taken it up a notch this offseason and training camp. He's doing a lot of coaching out there. He was giving Princeton Fant a lot of instruction today. — Bobby Belt (@BobbyBeltTX) August 1, 2023

Tyron Smith back to his comfort zone

One of the biggest offseason questions was about the configuration of the offensive line and it centered around the ACL injury suffered late in the year by Terence Steele. Steele returned in time for the start of camp and it apparently solidified the plan. Steele gets his job back from Tyron Smith who moves back to left tackle where he has been most of his career. This kicks 2022 first-round pick Tyler Smith inside to left guard.

Per Patrick Walker of the Mothership’s report, the elder Smith is back in his wheelhouse.

For the eight-time Pro Bowler who finished the 2022 season at right tackle due to a torn ACL having been suffered by Steele, flipping back to the opposite side feels like home sweet home. “I’m back [to being] comfortable,” said Smith. “I’ve been playing left for a long time. I’m just back to my normal spot and I’m knocking the rust off right now.”

Kicking competition

Tristan Vizcaino and Brandon Aubrey went 5 of 7 apiece on their first FG attempts of camp. Vizcaino missed from 33 and 45 yards. Aubrey missed from 43 and 45 yards. — Todd Archer (@toddarcher) July 31, 2023

