9 takeaways from Day 2 of Bears-Colts joint practices

The Chicago Bears conducted their final joint practice with the Indianapolis Colts ahead of their preseason game at Lucas Oil Stadium this Saturday.

The Bears wrapped training camp with this practice in Indianapolis, and there were some highlights in this final show. Tensions were high on Thursday night, as there were some skirmishes throughout the roughly 90-minute practice, although none of them escalated into anything serious. There were also some standout performances by the Bears’ defense and quarterback Justin Fields.

Following Thursday’s workout, here’s a look at what we learned from the second day of joint practice.

There were several scuffles on Day 2

AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh

Rookie cornerback Tyrique Stevenson was involved in the lone scuffle on Wednesday. But, according to Larry Mayer, it was clear tempers started to flair at the end of Wednesday’s practice before escalating on Thursday.

There were four “fights” between the Bears and Colts in their final joint practice, but they didn’t amount to anything significant like we’ve seen elsewhere around the league. Mostly pushing and shoving at the end of plays.

Lots of tempers flaring in second joint practice between #Bears and Colts. Lots of pushing and shoving after the whistle. Not really a surprise. Could see it brewing near end of last night’s practice. — Larry Mayer (@LarryMayer) August 17, 2023

THESE MFs are FEISTY today. pic.twitter.com/dqhFa6ojCp — Funky Cold Luda (Taylor’s Version) (@lcm1986) August 17, 2023

The most significant thing was rookie defensive tackle Gervon Dexter throwing a couple of punches at Colts guard Carter O’Donnell after a red zone play, according to Dan Wiederer. But things didn’t escalate.

Gervon Dexter just threw two haymakers at Colts G Carter O’Donnell after a red zone play. It did not escalate from there. But I can’t imagine the Bears coaches will let that slide without some form of discipline. — Dan Wiederer (@danwiederer) August 17, 2023

Bears defense dominated Colts offense

USA Today Sports

The Bears defense had a dominant outing against the Colts offense on Thursday, particularly in coverage. There were a couple of team periods where Chicago didn’t allow Indianapolis to throw a touchdown pass. Two of the Colts’ touchdowns were negated due to penalty.

Another red zone team period where the Colts did not throw a touchdown pass. #Bears Defense continues to be lights out in coverage. Colts had two scores negated due to ineligible men downfield. — Will DeWitt (@Wi11DeWitt) August 17, 2023

Rookie quarterback Anthony Richardson had a rough outing after flashing on Wednesday. According to George Bremer, Richardson went 2-for-6 during the 11-on-11 period.

Rough day for the first team offense. Anthony Richardson goes 2-6 in 11-on-11 drills.

Three completions called back because of ineligible receivers downfield. Two were TDs. #Colts — George Bremer (@gmbremer) August 17, 2023

Justin Fields was sharp during 7-on-7

AP Photo/Michael Conroy

Quarterback Justin Fields had a better practice on Day 2 of joint practices, where he was noticeably sharp during red zone drills.

According to the media in attendance, Fields went 8-for-8 with four touchdowns during 7-on-7 drills. That included a 15-yard touchdown to wide receiver DJ Moore with cornerback Kenny Moore in coverage. Fields also threw a touchdown to wide receiver Dante Pettis.

I’m watching the Bears offense more today. Justin Fields just went 8-for-8 in red zone 7-on-7s. Spread the ball around. DJ Moore made an impressive grab. Only bought time on one of them to St. Brown. — Adam Jahns (@adamjahns) August 17, 2023

Fields’ only flaw on the night was an interception during 11-on-11 period, when he tried to force it into tight coverage over the middle to tight end Cole Kmet. The ball was tipped and Colts linebacker EJ Speed came away with the pick.

Cody Whitehair exits with apparent hand injury

AP Photo/Michael Conroy

The Bears lost another key starter to injury on the second day of joint practices. After safety Eddie Jackson exited Wednesday’s practice early (to not practice Thursday), center Cody Whitehair appeared to be banged up.

Whitehair suffered what appeared to be a right hand or finger injury during 1-on-1 drills between the Bears offensive line and Colts defensive line. He was escorted to the locker room for further evaluation.

Cody Whitehair just walked off the field with a trainer after getting his right hand unwrapped. Looks like he’s headed back to the locker room for further evaluation. OL/DL is currently in the middle of 1v1s. — Courtney Cronin (@CourtneyRCronin) August 17, 2023

While Whitehair did return to the sideline, his day was done. With backup center Lucas Patrick already sidelined with an injury, second-year center Doug Kramer got reps with the starting offensive line for the remainder of practice.

Kyler Gordon impressed during 1-on-1s

AP Photo/Michael Conroy

Cornerback Kyler Gordon has had an impressive summer, showcasing his physicality and ballhawking ability. That was on display during Thursday’s practice, where it’s clear the second-year cornerback could be in for a big season.

Gordon impressed during the 1-on-1 period, where he came away with a pass breakup and an interception on a pass intended for wide receiver Josh Downs.

Kyler Gordon says “I’ll take that.” Nice interception in the end zone during 1-on-1s against Josh Downs. pic.twitter.com/Hp1tSdqbrk — CHGO Bears (@CHGO_Bears) August 17, 2023

Reserves shine in place of injured players

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

The Bears were without some key contributors during Thursday’s practice, which allowed some guys further down the depth chart some opportunities to make a strong impression.

Safety Elijah Hicks has been on the receiving end of that for the last week as Jaquan Brisker has been sidelined by injury. Hicks had an impressive outing against Colts top wideout Michael Pittman, where he notched a pass breakup in the end zone.

Elijah Hicks with a good PBU on a ball intended for Pittman in end zone. Nice play. #Bears — Zack Pearson (@Zack_Pearson) August 17, 2023

With Velus Jones and Tyler Scott, two of the team’s top return specialists, sidelined, wide receiver Joe Reed got an opportunity to show what he could do. Reed had an impressive kickoff return that went across the 50-yard line before he was wrapped up on the Colts’ 45-yard line.

With no Velus Jones Jr. and Tyler Scott, it’s Joe Reed fielding kickoffs for the #Bears during 11-on-11 special teams drills. He takes the first one across the 50 untouched before being wrapped up at the 45. — Will DeWitt (@Wi11DeWitt) August 17, 2023

Rookie Tyson Bagent had an impressive practice

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

While all eyes are rightfully on starter Justin Fields this summer, undrafted rookie quarterback Tyson Bagent has quietly had a strong training camp. That continues on Thursday against the Colts.

Bagent had a particularly impressive low red zone drill, where he threw three touchdowns. Two of those were to red-zone magnet tight end Robert Tonyan.

In backup QB news: Tyson Bagent had a great low red zone drill for the Bears. Three TD passes. Two to Robert Tonyan, — Adam Jahns (@adamjahns) August 17, 2023

And it sounds like we’re going to see a lot of Bagent in Saturday’s preseason game against the Colts.

Justin Fields, select starters won't play vs. Colts

David Banks-USA TODAY Sports

Quarterback Justin Fields and select starters won’t suit up for Saturday’s preseason game against the Colts, head coach Matt Eberflus announced after Thursday’s practice. Eberflus told reporters the decision was made Wednesday night.

The reasoning? The Bears coaching staff believes the work between both joint practices was enough.

#Bears HC Matt Eberflus reveals that QB Justin Fields and select starters will not play in Saturday’s preseason game vs Colts due to work they did in two joint practices. — Larry Mayer (@LarryMayer) August 18, 2023

That means we’ll see a lot more of P.J. Walker, Nathan Peterman and undrafted rookie Tyson Bagent. Strap in.

Attendance/Injury updates

AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh

Defensive end DeMarcus Walker and right guard Nate Davis were back in pads for the second straight day, which was the most encouraging thing to come out of injury updates.

Outside of Cody Whitehair suffering an apparent right hand injury, the Bears were without some key players as practice kicked off. That included safety Eddie Jackson, who was shaken up after colliding with wide receiver Michael Pittman during Wednesday’s practice. Also absent were wide receivers Tyler Scott and Velus Jones Jr.

[lawrence-auto-related count=3 category=103]

Story originally appeared on Bears Wire