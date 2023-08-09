9 takeaways from Day 12 of Bears training camp

The Chicago Bears were back at Halas Hall for their 12th practice of training camp on Wednesday, which featured plenty of storylines.

The Bears were back in pads for Wednesday’s session, which featured plenty of standout performances — especially from this rookie class. Justin Fields showed off his chemistry with DJ Moore and Darnell Mooney, giving us a glimpse at what to expect in this passing game. Unfortunately, there were some new developments on the injury front as the receiving corp took a hit.

Following Wednesday’s practice, here’s a look at what we learned from the 12th day of Bears training camp.

Receiving corp takes a big hit

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Bears wide receivers Chase Claypool and Equanimeous St. Brown suffered injuries during Wednesday’s padded practices, leaving the team without two of its top four wideouts ahead of Saturday’s preseason opener.

Claypool pulled up during a 1-on-1 rep against cornerback Jaylon Jones, where he appeared to grab his hamstring. While Claypool didn’t leave practice, he remained sidelined for the rest of practice.

St. Brown suffered an apparent lower leg injury after catching a pass from quarterback Justin Fields. He was spotted limping into the locker room.

Chase Claypool pulled up during a one-on-one rep against cornerback Jaylon Jones. He hasn’t returned to drills yet but remains on the sideline. — Adam Jahns (@adamjahns) August 9, 2023

Equanimeous St. Brown limps into the locker room after an apparent lower leg injury after a nice catch from Fields. Claypool and now St. Brown now out for the Bears. #DaBears #Bears — Clay Harbor (@clayharbs82) August 9, 2023

According to our Brendan Sugrue, who was at practice, Claypool wasn’t limping when moving around as he watched from the sideline.

FWIW Claypool looked to walk around okay after he was pulled. Spent a ton of time on the sideline. Didn't see much of a limp or anything when he moved around. It very well could be precautionary. But I'm just guessing based on what I saw. https://t.co/XkyOiPLX9f — Brendan Sugrue (@BrendanSugrue) August 9, 2023

Elsewhere on the injury front, left guard Teven Jenkins briefly exited practice before returning after, as Adam Hoge described it, “losing his breakfast.” Also, Jenkins’ backup Alex Leatherwood left practice with an apparent injury.

Chase Claypool-Tyrique Stevenson battle

AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh

Tensions have been high at times when the pads are on, and we saw another example of that during one rep between receiver Chase Claypool and rookie cornerback Tyrique Stevenson during the 1-on-1 period.

Things got physical between Claypool and Stevenson at the line of scrimmage, where Claypool threw Stevenson down and a flag was thrown. Claypool and Stevenson continued to chirp back and forth.

Earlier in 1 on 1s, Chase Claypool and Tyrique Stevenson went at it. It was physical at the line of scrimmage and Claypool threw down Stevenson. There was a flag thrown. Claypool and Stevenson started talking back and forth to each other. Jon Hoke came in to talk to the rook. — Nicholas Moreano (@NicholasMoreano) August 9, 2023

Matt Eberflus didn’t seem to have a problem with Claypool’s chirping.

“As long as it doesn’t lead to penalties or lack of execution,” Eberflus said. “If you can keep your focus and that’s how you do it and you don’t fight, that’s how I look at it.”

Justin Fields and DJ Moore make it look easy

Don't forget about Darnell Mooney

AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh

Last season, Darnell Mooney was the Bears’ top wide receiver. But he’s been overshadowed this summer by DJ Moore and Chase Claypool, who have been connecting with Justin Fields. But Mooney reminded everyone why he’s still a threat in the passing game.

With Claypool sidelined with an apparent hamstring injury, Mooney made the most of his extended reps, where he made some impressive plays against defenders that showed he’s back and he’s healthy.

Mooney put the moves on cornerback Kyler Gordon, who’s been having a great camp, and scored a touchdown even after drawing a flag.

Mooney with a NASTY move on Kyler Gordon. He draws a flag and scores a TD. Safe to say he’s healthy. #DaBears #Bears #ChicagoBears — Clay Harbor (@clayharbs82) August 9, 2023

Mooney also showed he can be a threat in the vertical passing game, as evidenced by when Fields found him on a deep crossing route for a deep ball completion with a defender draped on him.

Beautiful play! Justin Fields to Darnell Mooney on a deep crossing route as Justin Fields rolled out to his left and made a dime ball throw. Mooney with another great catch with a defender on his back. Touchdown, Bears! — Greg Braggs Jr. (@GBraggsJr23) August 9, 2023

Concerns about interior offensive line

AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh

The Bears overhauled their offensive line this offseason, whether it was adding Nate Davis and rookie Darnell Wright or moving players around along the line. We haven’t seen the starting offensive line much during camp, as Nate Davis and even Teven Jenkins have battled injuries.

And with Davis sidelined again, there was a lack of continuity along the line. Ja’Tyre got the nod at right guard, as Lucas Patrick is sidelined with an injury. While it sounds like tackles Braxton Jones and Wright had a strong day, the same couldn’t be said about the interior of the line.

Once again I'm seeing positive plays from Braxton Jones today. The tackles have held up well. The guards and the center? Not as much. — Brendan Sugrue (@BrendanSugrue) August 9, 2023

Standout rookies

AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast

The Bears’ 2023 rookie class has the potential to be an impactful one for years to come, and they’re expected to serve key roles in their first NFL season. There were a handful of rookies who impressed during Wednesday’s padded practice, from high draft picks to an undrafted rookie.

Right tackle Darnell Wright has had his share of ups and downs during camp, which was to be expected, and the same was true Wednesday. But he impressed during team drills, where he didn’t seem to lose many reps.

Darnell Wright has not lost a rep in team drills from what I’ve seen — Chicago Football Connection (@CFCBears) August 9, 2023

Defensive tackle Gervon Dexter has shined throughout training camp, and he had another disruptive practice Wednesday, where he was notably fast and in the backfield often.

Gervon Dexter just broke free up the middle. P.J. Walker still threw the ball, but Dexter put his hand up in the air to signal that he would've got Walker on the play. — Nicholas Moreano (@NicholasMoreano) August 9, 2023

Linebacker Noah Sewell has quietly had a strong training camp, where he’s made the most of his opportunities in the place of Tremaine Edmunds and Jack Sanborn, who have battled injuries during the first two weeks. Sewell had another strong performance in place of Edmunds, where he worked with the first-team offense at MIKE linebacker.

Noah Sewell has looked impressive with his opportunities in camp. The Bears have dealt with injuries at linebacker and he’s looked the part as a rookie. — Chris Emma (@CEmma670) August 9, 2023

Then there’s the undrafted rookie linebacker Micah Baskerville, who’s also benefitted from additional reps. Baskerville impressed with a two-interception performance during Wednesday’s practice, as well as a run stop.

Micah Baskerville having a helluva day today. Got two INTs and a solid run stop too. — Alex Shapiro (@AlexShapiroNBCS) August 9, 2023

Big day for Trestan Ebner

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

With D’Onta Foreman sidelined after reportedly tweaking something during individual drills — and Travis Homer out — Roschon Johnson and Trestan Ebner saw plenty of reps behind Khalil Herbert.

Ebner, who was listed as fourth on the unofficial depth chart Tuesday, made the most of his extended opportunities during Wednesday’s practice. That included an impressive 70-yard touchdown run as the second-team offense faced the second-team defense during team work.

Trestan Ebner breaks free for a 70-yard TD run for the second-team offense vs. second-team defense. — Sean Hammond (@sean_hammond) August 9, 2023

Attendance update

AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh

Let’s start with the good. Cornerback Kyler Gordon and safety Eddie Jackson were back at practice on Wednesday. But after suiting up for Tuesday’s unpadded practice, right guard Nate Davis didn’t participate Wednesday.

There were some new additions to the injury list, including running back Travis Homer and defensive end Terrell Lewis.

Elsewhere, the Bears remain without defensive cornerstones linebacker Tremaine Edmunds, defensive end DeMarcus Walker and safety Jaquan Brisker, as well as offensive lineman Lucas Patrick, cornerback Terell Smith, linebacker Dylan Cole and new tight end Marcedes Lewis.

Bears attendance for TC prax 12: BACK: Kyler Gordon NEW ABSENCES: Travis Homer

Nate Davis (again)

Terrell Lewis STILL OUT: Jaquan Brisker

Terrell Smith

Tremaine Edmunds

Dylan Cole

Lucas Patrick

Marcedes Lewis

Dante Pettis

DeMarcus Walker — Alex Shapiro (@AlexShapiroNBCS) August 9, 2023

Preseason opener plans

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

The Bears kick off the preseason against the Titans Saturday at Soldier Field, and it sounds like we’ll see some of the starters.

Head coach Matt Eberflus confirmed that quarterback Justin Fields will play Saturday, along with select starters who will “play here and there.”

Eberflus explained the team is working through how many series each player will play, and they’ll assign specific workloads for each individual player. That could be 7-10 plays for some guys or 12-15 for others.

