9 takeaways from Day 12 of Bears training camp

Alyssa Barbieri
·9 min read

The Chicago Bears were back at Halas Hall for their 12th practice of training camp on Wednesday, which featured plenty of storylines.

The Bears were back in pads for Wednesday’s session, which featured plenty of standout performances — especially from this rookie class. Justin Fields showed off his chemistry with DJ Moore and Darnell Mooney, giving us a glimpse at what to expect in this passing game. Unfortunately, there were some new developments on the injury front as the receiving corp took a hit.

Following Wednesday’s practice, here’s a look at what we learned from the 12th day of Bears training camp.

Receiving corp takes a big hit

Michael Reaves/Getty Images
Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Bears wide receivers Chase Claypool and Equanimeous St. Brown suffered injuries during Wednesday’s padded practices, leaving the team without two of its top four wideouts ahead of Saturday’s preseason opener.

Claypool pulled up during a 1-on-1 rep against cornerback Jaylon Jones, where he appeared to grab his hamstring. While Claypool didn’t leave practice, he remained sidelined for the rest of practice.

St. Brown suffered an apparent lower leg injury after catching a pass from quarterback Justin Fields. He was spotted limping into the locker room.

According to our Brendan Sugrue, who was at practice, Claypool wasn’t limping when moving around as he watched from the sideline.

Elsewhere on the injury front, left guard Teven Jenkins briefly exited practice before returning after, as Adam Hoge described it, “losing his breakfast.” Also, Jenkins’ backup Alex Leatherwood left practice with an apparent injury.

Chase Claypool-Tyrique Stevenson battle

AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh
AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh

Tensions have been high at times when the pads are on, and we saw another example of that during one rep between receiver Chase Claypool and rookie cornerback Tyrique Stevenson during the 1-on-1 period.

Things got physical between Claypool and Stevenson at the line of scrimmage, where Claypool threw Stevenson down and a flag was thrown. Claypool and Stevenson continued to chirp back and forth.

Matt Eberflus didn’t seem to have a problem with Claypool’s chirping.

“As long as it doesn’t lead to penalties or lack of execution,” Eberflus said. “If you can keep your focus and that’s how you do it and you don’t fight, that’s how I look at it.”

Justin Fields and DJ Moore make it look easy

Don't forget about Darnell Mooney

AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh
AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh

Last season, Darnell Mooney was the Bears’ top wide receiver. But he’s been overshadowed this summer by DJ Moore and Chase Claypool, who have been connecting with Justin Fields. But Mooney reminded everyone why he’s still a threat in the passing game.

With Claypool sidelined with an apparent hamstring injury, Mooney made the most of his extended reps, where he made some impressive plays against defenders that showed he’s back and he’s healthy.

Mooney put the moves on cornerback Kyler Gordon, who’s been having a great camp, and scored a touchdown even after drawing a flag.

Mooney also showed he can be a threat in the vertical passing game, as evidenced by when Fields found him on a deep crossing route for a deep ball completion with a defender draped on him.

 

Concerns about interior offensive line

AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh
AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh

The Bears overhauled their offensive line this offseason, whether it was adding Nate Davis and rookie Darnell Wright or moving players around along the line. We haven’t seen the starting offensive line much during camp, as Nate Davis and even Teven Jenkins have battled injuries.

And with Davis sidelined again, there was a lack of continuity along the line. Ja’Tyre got the nod at right guard, as Lucas Patrick is sidelined with an injury. While it sounds like tackles Braxton Jones and Wright had a strong day, the same couldn’t be said about the interior of the line.

Standout rookies

AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast
AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast

The Bears’ 2023 rookie class has the potential to be an impactful one for years to come, and they’re expected to serve key roles in their first NFL season. There were a handful of rookies who impressed during Wednesday’s padded practice, from high draft picks to an undrafted rookie.

Right tackle Darnell Wright has had his share of ups and downs during camp, which was to be expected, and the same was true Wednesday. But he impressed during team drills, where he didn’t seem to lose many reps.

Defensive tackle Gervon Dexter has shined throughout training camp, and he had another disruptive practice Wednesday, where he was notably fast and in the backfield often.

Linebacker Noah Sewell has quietly had a strong training camp, where he’s made the most of his opportunities in the place of Tremaine Edmunds and Jack Sanborn, who have battled injuries during the first two weeks. Sewell had another strong performance in place of Edmunds, where he worked with the first-team offense at MIKE linebacker.

Then there’s the undrafted rookie linebacker Micah Baskerville, who’s also benefitted from additional reps. Baskerville impressed with a two-interception performance during Wednesday’s practice, as well as a run stop.

 

Big day for Trestan Ebner

Michael Reaves/Getty Images
Michael Reaves/Getty Images

With D’Onta Foreman sidelined after reportedly tweaking something during individual drills — and Travis Homer out — Roschon Johnson and Trestan Ebner saw plenty of reps behind Khalil Herbert.

Ebner, who was listed as fourth on the unofficial depth chart Tuesday, made the most of his extended opportunities during Wednesday’s practice. That included an impressive 70-yard touchdown run as the second-team offense faced the second-team defense during team work.

Attendance update

AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh
AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh

Let’s start with the good. Cornerback Kyler Gordon and safety Eddie Jackson were back at practice on Wednesday. But after suiting up for Tuesday’s unpadded practice, right guard Nate Davis didn’t participate Wednesday.

There were some new additions to the injury list, including running back Travis Homer and defensive end Terrell Lewis.

Elsewhere, the Bears remain without defensive cornerstones linebacker Tremaine Edmunds, defensive end DeMarcus Walker and safety Jaquan Brisker, as well as offensive lineman Lucas Patrick, cornerback Terell Smith, linebacker Dylan Cole and new tight end Marcedes Lewis.

 

Preseason opener plans

Michael Reaves/Getty Images
Michael Reaves/Getty Images

The Bears kick off the preseason against the Titans Saturday at Soldier Field, and it sounds like we’ll see some of the starters.

Head coach Matt Eberflus confirmed that quarterback Justin Fields will play Saturday, along with select starters who will “play here and there.”

Eberflus explained the team is working through how many series each player will play, and they’ll assign specific workloads for each individual player. That could be 7-10 plays for some guys or 12-15 for others.

[lawrence-auto-related count=3 category=103]

Story originally appeared on Bears Wire