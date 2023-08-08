9 takeaways from Day 11 of Bears training camp

The Chicago Bears were back at Halas Hall for their 11th practice of training camp on Tuesday, which featured plenty of storylines.

Following an off day, the Bears held a light, unpadded workout, which included defensive end Yannick Ngakoue’s first practice with the team. The offense had a so-so day, but receivers DJ Moore and Tyler Scott were among the standouts. There were also a couple of notable starters who returned to practice.

Following Tuesday’s practice, here’s a look at what we learned from the 11th day of Bears training camp.

Justin Fields-DJ Moore connection is alive and well

Offense battled back during "win-the-game" drill

The Bears offense had a so-so pad during Tuesday’s unpadded session, where they notably struggled during the 11-on-11 period. But they were able to bounce back during the “win-the-game” drill at the end of practice, as detailed by Josh Schrock.

Things got off to a rough start, when tight end Cole Kmet was called for offensive pass interference that put them behind the sticks. Fields responded with a 12-yard completion to DJ Moore to get the penalty yardage back.

But Justin Jones beat Teven Jenkins for a “sack” that set Chicago back again. Facing third-and-17, Fields got good protection and found rookie Tyler Scott for an 18-yard completion to move the chains.

Fields found Moore for an 8-yard reception and clocked the ball with 0.6 left. Cairo Santos connected on a 50-yard field goal to give the offense the win.

“I don’t want to say signs of growth,” Kmet told reporters Tuesday. “We’ve got to go do it in games. This is practice still and we’re doing these things in practice and it’s awesome to see. I feel like we’re executing really well, but what matters is the games. We can talk about growth when we see it in games and it’s for real. But all these practice situations are preparing us for that, so it’s good that we’re executing now and doing these things now, but we’ve gotta carry these things over when it’s for real.”

Tyler Scott impressed but continues to struggle with drops

Rookie wide receiver Tyler Scott has been a standout during training camp, where he’s had his ups and downs. Scott continued to impress with his moves and crisp route running, where he’s able to consistently get separation.

Tyler Scott on an intermediate crossing route from PJ Walker. Wide open and would've went for big yards. One thing we know for sure. Tyler Scott gets serious separation. — Greg Braggs Jr. (@GBraggsJr23) August 8, 2023

But Scott has had his share of dropped passes, including last Saturday’s practice where he multiple on the day. While Scott had another impressive day, he did have one big miss.

Scott got the best of cornerback Jaylon Johnson during the 1-on-1 period, which drew reaction from the crowd, but the rookie dropped what would’ve been a nice completion.

Tyler Scott shook Jaylon Johnson badly to the middle of the field in 1 on 1s with some oohs and ahhhs from the crowd. BUT dropped the pass… — Greg Braggs Jr. (@GBraggsJr23) August 8, 2023

Tyrique Stevenson displayed ballhawking skills

Tyrique Stevenson has been battling fellow rookie Terell Smith for the starting outside cornerback job this summer, which has been one of the more intriguing competitions. But with Smith sidelined during Tuesday’s practice, Stevenson saw most of the first-team reps, giving him more opportunities to showcase his potential.

Stevenson showed off his ballhawking skills when he picked off a Fields deep ball intended for Darnell Mooney during the 11-on-11 period.

Tyrique Stevenson picks off Justin Fields on a deep ball down the sidelines. Athletic play from the rookie cornerback. — Chris Emma (@CEmma670) August 8, 2023

Stevenson was listed in that third cornerback spot on the first unofficial depth chart, an indication the job is essentially his to lose. But he’ll have to hold off fellow rookie Smith, who’s also had a strong summer.

Gervon Dexter continues to generate pressure

Rookie defensive tackle Gervon Dexter has been one of the standouts during training camp, where he’s consistently gotten interior pressure with his sheer size and power. That was true during Tuesday’s session, where Dexter continued to impress with applying pressure.

No pads but Gervon Dexter with a heck of a rep to get into the backfield. Beat Dieter Eiselen. #Bears — Zack Pearson (@Zack_Pearson) August 8, 2023

Gervon Dexter completely overpowers Dieter Eislen. PJ Walker throws a near interception. Incomplete. — Greg Braggs Jr. (@GBraggsJr23) August 8, 2023

Dexter still needs to work on being consistent with his get-off, which Matt Eberflus said he’s getting better at. For Dexter, he’s putting in the extra work to improve in all areas of his game.

“It’ll be good if you do the things you’re supposed to do, but the great ones put in that extra work,” he told reporters Tuesday.

Cairo Santos was sharp

On a day where the Bears waived undrafted rookie Andre Szmyt, Cairo Santos proved why the kicker competition wasn’t truly a competition this summer.

During Tuesday’s practice, Santos connected on a pair of 50-yard field goals during the the team’s 11-on-11 period, where there were windy conditions.

Fields hits DJ Moore in 11 on 11s to get the Bears in FG position. They attempt 2 FGs with Cairo Santos. He makes both from 50 yards with high winds. One of the left hash. One dead center. — Greg Braggs Jr. (@GBraggsJr23) August 8, 2023

Santos connected on 21-of-23 field goals (91.3%) last season, where the only concern was his five missed extra points. It’s an area of his game that coaches believe he’s improved, and special teams coordinator Richard Hightower went as far as to call Santos “a top five kicker.”

Velus Jones has been tracking ball well with punts

Velus Jones Jr. is positioning himself to earn a spot on the 53-man roster. He was slotted as the fourth wide receiver on the depth chart, as well as the first-team kick returner and punt returner.

While special teams coordinator Richard Hightower said not to read too much into it, “but he is there for a reason.”

Hightower also praised Jones’ ball tracking skills, and Jones has certainly impressed his coaches.

“Up to this point, he has been doing everything we’ve asked him to do,” Hightower said.

Interesting drill. Bears staffers are throwing exercise balls at returners to distract them. pic.twitter.com/uRQB1FOutm — Brendan Sugrue (@BrendanSugrue) August 8, 2023

The Bears have preached the importance of special teams when it comes to landing those final roster spots, and that’s always been Jones’ best bet to secure a spot.

Yannick Ngakoue makes debut

The Bears shored up their pass rush with the addition of defensive end Yannick Ngakoue to a one-year deal last week. Ngakoue practiced for the first time with the team on Tuesday, sporting his new No. 91 jersey (which he got from Dominique Robinson).

Yannick Ngakoue looks ready for practice. pic.twitter.com/HpRKT0gg4L — Nicholas Moreano (@NicholasMoreano) August 8, 2023

Ngakoue was a limited participant, as the team ramps him up, so he didn’t participate in team drills. But he was impressive during individual drills with a “quick get off,” per our own Brendan Sugrue.

Watching Yannick Ngakoue doing individual drills. The man has such a quick get off. I'm excited to see it during a game. — Brendan Sugrue (@BrendanSugrue) August 8, 2023

Ngakoue was also on the sidelines coaching up his teammates, Justin Jones, Rasheem Green, and Terrell Lewis, per Josh Schrock.

Attendance/Injury updates

The Bears got some good news with the return of a couple of starters in right guard Nate Davis and linebacker Jack Sanborn, who were limited in their return. But the defense was still without half of its starters.

There were a number of players sidelined during Tuesday’s workout: Linebackers Tremaine Edmunds and Dylan Cole, safeties Eddie Jackson and Jaquan Brisker, cornerbacks Kyler Gordon and Terell Smith, running back Roschon Johnson, defensive end DeMarcus Walker, offensive lineman Lucas Patrick and receiver Dante Pettis (NFI list).

Not practicing: LBs Tremaine Edmunds & Dylan Cole, G/C Lucas Patrick, S Eddie Jackson & Jaquan Brisker, CBs Kyler Gordon & Terell Smith, RB Roschon Johnson, DE DeMarcus Walker, WR Dante Pettis. — Brad Biggs (@BradBiggs) August 8, 2023

On Sunday, Matt Eberflus said there aren’t any long-term injury concerns with the players who aren’t practicing.

