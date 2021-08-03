9 Takeaways from Cowboys unofficial 2021 depth chart vs Pittsburgh Steelers

With just 48 hours until their first exhibition game, the Dallas Cowboys have begun going through the processes of preparing for what game days will look like come September. That includes a release of the unofficial depth chart. While not concrete and clearly eligible to change by time the Hall of Fame game against the Pittsburgh Steelers kicks off on Thursday night, it does give a glimpse into how the team is organizing their practices.

From who is currently on the first line through 10 days of training camp practice, to who seems out of position from where they may have been projected, there are many observations to be made at how the 90-man roster is displayed. Here are some of our biggest takeaways from what was distributed to the media on Tuesday.

Unofficial Depth Chart

Which wideouts where

(AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)

The Cowboys have made it clear they are focusing on position diversity among their receiver corps in 2021. Michael Gallup has lined up all over, including out of the backfield and CeeDee Lamb is going to be much more than a slot receiver in his second season. They've even emphasized that the flexibility will be paramount to those battling for spots behind them. Cedrick Wilson and Noah Brown are veterans and believed to have the inside track on the primary backup roles as the Z and X receivers respectively, but will the Cowboys carry six? Malik Turner, rookies Simi Fehoko, Brennan Eagles, TJ Vasher and Brandon Smith are all noted to be in the rotation as slot guys, along with Reggie Davis. Psuedo-rookie Aaron Parker (2020 Covid opt-out) is listed as a Z receiver while rookie Osirus Mitchell is a X along with veteran Johnnie Dixon.

Young OL

Although International Pathway player Isaac Alarcon was brought in as a tackle, he's listed on the depth chart as RG3. Although there's been plenty of talk about last year's frequent LT starter Brandon Knight being moved to guard, he's listed as LT3. Veteran Eric Smith is also listed as a guard as opposed to tackle. Seventh-round pick rookie Matt Farniok is listed as C2 ahead of Connor Williams, though much talk has been given to Williams being the primary backup there. UDFA rookie Braylon Jones is listed as C4 instead of at guard.

Carlos Watkins a starter, huh?

Thomas B. Shea-USA TODAY Sports

Throughout the offseason, the most dismissed free agent signing has been that of Watkins, who came over from the Houston Texans. Yet there is Watkins, listed as a 40-front starter at defensive tackle next to Neville Gallimore. It's not Brent Urban, it's not rookies Osa Odighizuwa or Quinton Bohanna, but Watkins. That's a monkey wrench in almost every 53-man roster projection.

Linebacker Alignments

With the way the Cowboys are moving rookie Micah Parsons all over the field, it's probably insignificant where they place him on the depth chart; he's just going to play. And play a lot. However the team listed Jaylon Smith as the primary Mike backer, with Leighton Vander Esch getting the nod as the other starting OLB opposite Parsons. Even deeper, Keanu Neal is listed as a Mike backer, as is rookie Jabril Cox. Most assumed both would be seen as OLBs, but then again, how much do these designations matter? What do we really know about how new DC Dan Quinn will align his players, much less label them?

Cornerback usage

Jason Parkhurst-USA TODAY Sports

What hasn't been much of a secret this camp is the alignment and depth chart of the cornerbacks, the biggest question mark on the team. Second-year player Trevon Diggs is secured at right cornerback. Behind him is third-round pick Nahshon Wright. At left corner, incumbent Anthony Brown is being pushed for the top line by second-round rookie Kelvin Joseph. Reggie Robinson is in line behind them. After signing Jourdan Lewis back in the offseason to play nickel corner, the surprise of camp has been 2020 opt-out Maurice Canady, who's played well in the role early in camp.

Malik Hooker

After being signed at the start of training camp, Hooker continues to be brought along slowly in practice. He's listed as FS3 behind Damontae Kazee and Darian Thompson.

Israel Mukuamu

(AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)

The word during the draft season was that South Carolina CB Israel Mukuamu was being transitioned to play free safety. However the sixth-round pick is listed as SS3 on this depth chart.

Backup Quarterback

If there was any question as to who was going to be Dak Prescott's primary backup, it appears to be answered based on camp performances. Young veteran Garrett Gilbert clearly has an edge over second-year, seventh-round QB Ben DiNucci. Some have wondered based on camp performances whether DiNucci would make the club if it weren't for the family connection with the McCarthys.

Randy Gregory

Jason Parkhurst-USA TODAY Sports

Yes, despite ESPN's best efforts to pretend he doesn't exist, Gregory is listed as RDE1 on the depth chart. By all accounts Gregory is having the best camp of all defenders and is in position to finally come through for the Cowboys as intended when they selected him in the second round in 2015.

