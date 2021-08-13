9 takeaways from Colts’ first joint practice with Panthers

The Indianapolis Colts hosted the Carolina Panthers for a joint training camp practice on Thursday for the first of two sessions ahead of the preseason opener this weekend.

Both teams came out in full pads at the Grand Park Sports Campus in Westfield looking to be physical on their first days against live competition.

The Colts will have one more joint practice with the Panthers on Friday at 4:00 p.m. before a day off Saturday and the preseason opener on Sunday.

Here are nine takeaways from the first joint training camp practice between the Colts and Panthers

Attendance

Justin Casterline/Getty Images

The following players did not practice on Friday due to injury: quarterback Carson Wentz (foot), wide receiver Ashton Dulin (hamstring), tight end Mo Alie-Cox (knee), tight end Noah Togiai (knee), left guard Quenton Nelson (foot), center Ryan Kelly (elbow), defensive end Damontre Moore (knee), defensive end Kwity Paye (ankle), defensive tackle Taylor Stallworth (hamstring), defensive tackle DeForest Buckner (foot), linebacker Skai Moore (back), linebacker Jordan Glasgow (back), cornerback Nick Nelson (undisclosed) and safety Julian Blackmon (knee). Right tackle Braden Smith (foot) returned to practice after missing the last two sessions. Left tackle Eric Fisher (Achilles) remained on the PUP list while defensive lineman Dayo Odeyingbo (Achilles) remained on the NFI list.

Mid-Practice Injuries

AP Photo/Michael Conroy

Running back Nyheim Hines (leg), linebacker E.J. Speed (knee), guard Danny Pinter (foot) and safety Shawn Davis (undisclosed) all suffered injuries during the practice and left. The severity of the injuries is unknown entering Friday's practice. Head coach Frank Reich said after the practice that Hines got "leg-whipped" but hadn't heard an update on Speed. “Nyheim, I think he got leg-whipped in the leg, and we don’t know how bad it is,” Reich told reporters. “E.J., I haven’t heard a report on him yet, but it was a knee.” Pinter is the backup to center Ryan Kelly, who has missed most of training camp with an elbow injury so the Colts had to go to third-stringer Joey Hunt. The rookie safety in Davis has missed most of training camp with a hamstring injury, but it isn't clear what Thursday's injury was. Regardless, his case for a roster spot is thinning with each practice he misses.

Jacob Eason, Sam Ehlinger Shine

AP Photo/Michael Conroy

Despite this being their first look against live competition, both Eason and Ehlinger were efficient against the Panthers defense in team drills. They also did so without the benefit of three starting offensive linemen when working with the first team. According to Jake Arthur of Horseshoe Huddle and George Bremer of The Herald Bulletin, Eason went 8-for-11 with a touchdown to rookie tight end Kylen Granson. Meanwhile, Ehlinger went 13-of-16 with three touchdown passes to tight end Jack Doyle and wide receivers Michael Pittman Jr. and Mike Strachan. "Yeah, and actually they (Sam Ehlinger and Jacob Eason) both did. I thought the redzone period, both quarterbacks had a nice touchdown pass," Reich told the media after practice. "Both Sam and Jacob I thought today were really solid. I thought it was solid days by both of them, we’ll look at the film more closely but felt good about the day.”

After some pretty inconsistent showings during camp, this was an extremely encouraging day for the passers.

Good Day For WRs

AP Photo/Michael Conroy

It seemed to be a particularly good day for the wide receivers, all things considered. Even for veteran T.Y. Hilton, who hasn't made much noise during his 10th training camp. Getting this unit going will be huge for the young quarterbacks and the offense as a whole. Indy Star reporters Jim Ayello and Joel A. Erickson noted the solid day from the receivers on Thursday. "All in all, the entire Indianapolis receiving corps had a good day. T.Y. Hilton made a couple of nice grabs on out routes from Eason, Dezmon Patmon made a couple of big plays over the middle, and Parris Campbell and Zach Pascal made a couple of tough catches in traffic."

Colts D Sets The Tone

AP Photo/Michael Conroy

When at full health, this defense will certainly be one of the best in the league. Even without some of their top pieces missing, the unit was able to set the tone early against Sam Darnold and the Panthers offense. Jake Arthur of Horseshoe Huddle noted a few highlights, including one from defensive back Andre Chachere, who continues to have a solid camp after converting to safety with Julian Blackmon out. "The Colts' defense set the tone early as they completely smothered the Panthers' offense. The field was littered with tackles for loss and takedowns near the line of scrimmage by the Colts. On one play, Panthers QB Sam Darnold found TE Dan Arnold about 15 yards along the left side and Colts S Andre Chachere was there to pop him and dislodge the ball for an incompletion. Later while the Colts were in heavy coverage, Darnold had all day to throw but couldn't find anyone as he tossed the ball to an open spot on the field, much to the delight of Colts LB Darius Leonard." Remember, this unit was without All-Pro defensive tackle DeForest Buckner and rookie defensive end Kwity Paye, both of which are sidelined with injuries.

Ben Banogu Leading The Way

Syndication: The Indianapolis Star

The third-year pass rusher is making sure to leave no doubt in the mind of Chris Ballard when he goes to fill out the 53-man roster. The TCU product is having an insane camp and is only bringing more optimism to a pass rush that could take the next step. Banogu had another strong outing in full pads against live competition, which only strengthens his case to carve out a role in the defense. Whether it was getting in the backfield for a run stuff or applying pressure while running the arc as a pass rusher, Banogu shined against the Panthers on Thursday. It was also noted by many reporters that defensive ends Kemoko Turay and Tyquan Lewis continued their strong camps with a solid day on Thursday.

Kenny Moore being Kenny Moore

AP Photo/Michael Conroy

Arguably the best slot cornerback in the league had an impressive day against the Panthers pass-catchers. The man who believes the slot position deserves more credit was making plays in coverage all day, including against one of the best young wide receivers in the NFL in D.J. Moore. IndyStar reporters Jim Ayello and Joel A. Erickson noted that Moore got the best of D.J. on two go routes that resulted in pass break-ups. "The Indianapolis star made an impression in coverage Thursday. Moore went toe to toe with Carolina receiver D.J. Moore — an excellent deep threat coming off of back-to-back 1,100-yard seasons — on two go routes in one on ones, breaking up both balls and nearly picking off the passes."

A Light Scuffle

AP Photo/Michael Conroy

As is expected when teams get together for the first time during training camp, there are going to be scuffles. It's the nature of two teams competing in a game defined by physicality. Remember the joint practices with the Cleveland Browns a few years ago? There were brawls every five minutes. This time around, both head coaches Frank Reich and Matt Rhule tried to get ahead of this by meeting with their respective captains to ensure a clean session. Even so, there was a little skirmish following a completion to Colts wide receiver Parris Campbell. It was broken up quickly before it could escalate.

“Yeah the little scuffle at the beginning. You know, I thought the players handled it the right way, just don’t let it escalate," said Reich. "You know that’s going to happen somewhere, just don’t let it escalate.”

Highlight Plays

The Colts had several big plays on the day, including some that were caught on video. Let's take a quick look at some of the highlights from Thursday's joint practice. Rookie tight end Kylen Granson caught a touchdown pass in the back of the end zone from quarterback Jacob Eason, his only touchdown pass on an efficient day. https://twitter.com/Colts/status/1425947646443855880 Wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. used his size and athleticism to reach for a touchdown grab in the back of the end zone from quarterback Sam Ehlinger but was still able to get both feet down in time. https://twitter.com/Colts/status/1425978338083057667 Though he's been working more on special teams in recent seasons, safety George Odum had the defensive play of the day when he intercepted a deep pass from Panthers quarterback Will Grier, showing off some really nice tracking skills. https://twitter.com/Colts/status/1425961319614849027 It's not as big of a highlight but more of an appreciation for the development of wide receiver Mike Strachan. At 6-foot-5 and 228 pounds, Strachan showed off a beautiful comeback route against Panthers first-round pick Jaycee Horn. You don't see wide receivers of this size sink their hips and plant with the ease that Strachan shows in this video, let alone against arguably the best cornerback to come out of the 2021 draft. https://twitter.com/zkeefer/status/1425917928801808394

