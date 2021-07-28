9 takeaways from Bills coach Sean McDermott at start of training camp

The Bills’ 2021 training camp from Orchard Park is now underway. On Wednesday, the players will be back on the field for the first time since the AFC title game.

Prior to that taking place, Buffalo general manage Brandon Beane and head coach Sean McDermott sat down for press conference for the first time this season.

Regrading McDermott, here are nine takeaways from his presser:

COVID vaccine thoughts

Bills wide receiver Cole Beasley. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)

McDermott, like Beane, downplayed any sort of locker room issues stemming from differing opinions on the COVID-19 vaccine. Of all players in the NFL potentially against getting vaccinated, Bills wideout Cole Beasley has been the most outspoken. McDermott said "respect" is needed for each other in the Bills locker room. "People are passionate about these sort of things. I respect it and I want to gain as much understanding as I can," McDermott said in terms of other people's opinions. "I expect his teammates to do that" the coach added.

Jake Fromm is just a QB

Bills quarterback Jake Fromm/ Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

As of right now, the Bills will not have a "quarantine quarterback" in 2021. That was Jake Fromm's role during his 2020 rookie season... but now he's just battling for a roster spot as a... regular quarterback.

Not so fast for Cody Ford, Zack Moss

Bills offensive lineman Cody Ford. (AP Photo/Joshua Bessex)

During minicamp, it was indicated that injuries to Cody Ford and Zack Moss would be good to go by training camp. That was not the case, as it turns out. McDermott said they would begin camp on a limited basis. "Will they be full-go? It would be irresponsible for them to be full go at this point," McDermott said. The coach added that Ford had two different injuries that required surgery this offseason. Moss hurt his ankle.

Ken Dorsey's secret promotion

New quarterback's coach Ken Dorsey with Josh Allen and rookie Tyree Jackson. (Gannett photo)

The Bills never announced it but Ken Dorsey appeared to be promoted to “passing game coordinator/ quarterbacks coach” at some point this offseason. Previously he was just QB coach. It was spotted in the team's yearly program but it was never acknowledged by the team. McDermott confirmed at training camp that yes, Dorsey was promoted. Doing so probably gives him a pay bump and some incentive to stay with the team. Many (probably correctly) assume he would be the next-man up if offensive coordinator Brian Daboll was hired by another NFL team as a head coach.

Devin Singletary

Bills running back Devin Singletary. Credit: Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports

"Devin had a great first season, last year -- there were some times where I'm sure he would say he would like back. I'm seeing a young man now who has taken the offseason and attacked it head on. He's in a great spot physically... I'm anxious to see him out here," McDermott said on Singletary. Singletary and Zack Moss will battle for playing time at running back throughout the offseason and during the 2021 season. Toward the end of last year, Moss started to see more touches in games.

No. 2 CB

Bills cornerback Levi Wallace. (AP Photo/Brett Carlsen)

After Brandon Beane praised Levi Wallace a lot when discussing the upcoming training camp battle between him and Dane Jackson for playing time at the No. 2 cornerback spot, McDermott pulled it back in. It's going to be a while until the regular season starts, the coach said. "We're a long ways from that," McDermott said. "I'm looking forward to the competition. Both of those two players have put themselves in a position to battle for the spot."

Star's status

Bills defensive tackle Star Lotulelei. Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

While many are looking forward to Star Lotulelei returning to the lineup to help Buffalo's defense, McDermott is going to take things slow. Probably a smart idea since Lotulelei hasn't played in a game in over a year. Let him get back in playing shape. "That'll an interesting thing to watch because it's been some time since he's played. We're going to manage that the best we can so we can help him," McDermott said. Lotulelei was the lone Bills player returning from opting out in 2020 due to COVID-19.

Harrison Phillips as well

Bills defensive tackle Harrison Phillips, Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

In a way, McDermott did give Harrison Phillips a clean bill of health. After tearing his ACL early in 2019, Phillips did return last season. However, such an injury is said to take a year or even two until a player is fully back to 100 percent. The coach sounded confident. "The knee is not even... I don't even want to talk about it anymore because it's in the past. He understands his role and how his role can expand based on his development," McDermott said.

Manny Sanders... not so fast

Bills receiver Emmanuel Sanders (1) and quarterback Josh Allen. (AP/ Photo Jeffrey T. Barnes)

McDermott would not jump in and say new wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders is the Bills' No. 2 wideout just yet. Like Lotulelei getting back into football action, McDermott pulled the reigns back and said Sanders and quarterback Josh Allen have to build chemistry, first and foremost. No huge expectations for him out of the gate. "It just gives Josh another option," McDermott said. "Him and Josh getting on the same page, that takes time. That's something we're going to have to work on." Sanders, 34, signed a one-year deal with the Bills this spring.

