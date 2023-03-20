9 takeaways from Bills’ Brandon Beane’s post-free agency presser

Following the first wave of free agency, Buffalo Bills general manager Brandon Beane broke down all things Bills-related via press conference.

Check out the top takeaways from Beane’s recent presser below:

Didn't want to lose Tremaine

Beane wanted to keep Tremaine Edmunds. He said that and the end of the 2022 season and echoed it again after Edmunds went on to sign with the Chicago Bears.

“We love him, didn’t want to lose him. But it’s a puzzle piece and unfortunately you just can’t keep them all,” Beane said.

The GM noted the Bills kept in touch with Edmunds throughout his free agency tour which ended in Chicago. Beane added he was not surprised by the $72 million deal Edmunds landed.

How will Edmunds be replaced?

Matt Milano #58 of the Buffalo Bills (Photo by Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images)

Smokescreen? Truth?Tough to tell until everything is all said and done, but Beane did mention that the replacement could be on his team’s roster already.

Candidates in-house include Terrel Bernard, Baylon Spector, and Tyrel Dodson, who re-signed with the Bills last week.

Not an option: Matt Milano. Beane said he’s going to stay right where he’s at instead of moving into Edmunds’ role.

And again, this could be a smokescreen ahead of the 2023 NFL draft. Beane could easily say this, then use a top draft pick on a linebacker, so don’t count that out.

Leslie might not be replaced

Bills defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier Credit: Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports

Beane did not say the Bills won’t promote someone from within. However, he directly noted that Buffalo does not plan on hiring someone from outside the organization to replace defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier, who stepped down.

“Here’s what I would say – I don’t expect us at this point to bring in anyone from the outside. I think we’re planning to do everything internally and ultimately, that’s Sean (McDermott’s) side of the ball, so he’ll head that up. That’s probably the most detail I would go into it, at this point,” Beane said.

Status quo on OBJ

Rams wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (3) Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

The Bills still have interested in receiver Odell Beckham Jr., Beane said. But Beane didn’t really say anything different than we’re used to. At a recent workout Beckham held, Beane said the Bills had a scout there, adding a classic “we’re always going to be doing our due diligence” comment.

Long game

Credit: Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports

“We’re trying to work our way out so we don’t have just a tear down. You see that happen from a team here or there,” Beane said. “We want to be competitive every single year, [but] you’re not going to be able to get that big-ticket item every year.”

Clearly Beane has the long-term trusting of Bills ownership. This offseason Buffalo has not made a Von Miller type of signing. Beane said don’t expect that to happen and it hasn’t.

Why not? Early in Beane’s tenure, he broke apart Buffalo in order to clear up cap space and roster spots for future assets. That’s why once upon a time the likes of Sammy Watkins and Marcell Dareus were traded.

But Beane’s not signing huge free agents now because he’s playing it smart. He does not want to have an outcome where he will have to tear apart the roster and start over. That’s what’s happening to the Los Angeles Rams right now.

But on the flip side, the Rams did win a Super Bowl…

Keeping an eye out still

Credit: Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports

The Bills will still be movers in free agency. Big names? No, but Buffalo’s GM is going to find cost-effective moves to keep filling out his roster.

“We’ll continue looking–We’re not necessarily done. There’s still a lot of free agents out there, we’re having conversations,” Beane said.

Devin still on the table

Devin Singletary #26 of the Buffalo Bills (Photo by Nic Antaya/Getty Images)

“We’ve talked to his reps just like everyone else. Probably leave it at that,” Beane said.

Not exactly the most inspiring message from Beane if you’re Devin Singletary, but to some degree, Beane evidently has some interest in bringing Singletary back. If it happens, it sounds like it would have to be a very team-friendly contract.

Singletary was a third-round pick of the Bills in 2019. His rookie contract expired following the 2022 season and he’s a free agent.

Added bonus: Even if Singletary or someone else comes to the Bills, Beane said he’s looking to add a “heavier” running back to the fold.

Loves Harty versatility

Beane confirmed what most believed about Deonte Harty’s abilities he’s bringing to western New York. Harty can move all around the offense, which Beane hinted offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey will be able to do with the new receiver signing.

“He;s a guy that can do a lot,” “He can hit it deep. He’s a vertical threat. If you’ve got a legit, vertical threat, he can help open things up for Gabe, or Stef, or Khalil or any other guys that are playing receiver. I think he’ll be another piece that Dorsey can use however he wants.”

Harty is going to factor into the special teams unit as a returner as well, per Beane.

“He’s got juice, you feel it,” he added. “He’s still building up speed well past 14, 15 yards.

Different backup mentality

Texans quarterback Kyle Allen (3) Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Early in Josh Allen’s career, Beane always seemed to want a veteran quarterback. Someone who has been there for Allen to lean on. That’s what the team did with Case Keenum and even Mitch Trubisky, to an extent.

Kyle Allen is now Buffalo’s backup. He has played, but not nearly as much as Keenum. That’s an example of times changing.

Per Beane, Josh Allen’s personal experiences are more than enough now.

“Josh knows what he knows, he’s seen it,” Beane said.

Keep that in mind during the draft in 2023 and down the road. There is potentially a world where a younger QB is brought in behind Allen now.

Poyer re-signing

Beane has said numerous times he likes Jordan Poyer on the field. But how did it come to be that Poyer returned to Buffalo after testing the free-agent market?

Poyer’s representatives clearly work tightly with the NFL insiders. Beane said he found out Poyer was re-signing with the Bills “two minutes” before it was reported on NFL Network.

Even the night prior to Poyer’s official return on March 15, Beane thought there was only a “50-50 chance” Poyer would be back.

“It was trending that way but we had a ways to go,” Beane said.

