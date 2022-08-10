9 takeaways from Bears’ first unofficial depth chart

The Chicago Bears released their first unofficial depth chart ahead of their preseason opener against the Kansas City Chiefs. When the Bears and Chiefs square off on Saturday at Soldier Field, it’ll feature the return of former head coach Matt Nagy.

When looking at Chicago’s first unofficial depth chart, there are some things that aren’t much of a surprise — Justin Fields listed as the starting quarterback, David Montgomery and Khalil Herbert leading the way at running back and rookies Kyler Gordon and Jaquan Brisker getting immediate starting nods at cornerback and safety. But there are also plenty of surprises.

Here’s what we learned from the Bears’ first unofficial depth chart:

Starting offensive line combination doesn't come as a surprise

Matt Marton-USA TODAY Sports

The Bears insist that they haven’t solidified the starting offensive line, but it’s hard to ignore the trend over the last week of practices. And, shocker, it translated into the first unofficial depth chart. Rookie Braxton Jones, who’s been taking all of the first-team reps for the last week of practice, is listed as the starting left tackle. No surprise about Cody Whitehair or Lucas Patrick, although it’s important to note Sam Mustipher is listed as Patrick’s backup center. Mustipher has been starting at center as Patrick remains sidelined with a right hand injury. Veterans Riley Reiff and Michael Schofield are holding down the right side at right tackle and right guard, respectively. Larry Borom and Teven Jenkins are listed as the backup left tackle and right tackle.

Equanimeous St. Brown gets starting nod

AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh

One of the early surprises on the first depth chart is wide receiver Equanimeous St. Brown being listed as the No. 2 wideout behind Darnell Mooney. Although, it doesn’t really come as a surprise considering St. Brown has been one of the standouts in training camp so far. He has a prior knowledge of Luke Getsy’s offense, which has translated to success and trust with quarterback Justin Fields. St. Brown has been a reliable target in the red zone, where his size has certainly been a strength. At this point, it feels safe to say that St. Brown is a lock for a roster spot — especially given the depth concerns at receiver with injuries.

But wide receiver is still up for grabs

AP Photo/David Banks

One thing has become increasingly clear through these first two weeks of training camp: Receiver is wide open behind Darnell Mooney. Whether we’re talking roster spots or starting jobs, these next few weeks are going to be important for Chicago’s thinning group of wideouts. It’s safe to assume St. Brown, Byron Pringle and Velus Jones Jr. will make the roster (behind Mooney), but there could definitely be some more shuffling on the depth chart. St. Brown is currently listed as the WR2 with Jones and Pringle behind him. Behind those top four, the final two roster spots are up for grabs. N’Keal Harry figured to be a leader for one of them until his high-ankle sprain (although it’s likely he starts the year on injured reserve). Dante Pettis, Dazz Newsome and Tajae Sharpe are among those competing for those final two roster spots. heading into the preseason.

Trevis Gipson has early lead over Al-Quadin Muhammad

AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh

There’s no doubt Robert Quinn will be Bears’ top edge rusher (for as long as he remains on the team) and the question this summer is who will be starting opposite him — Trevis Gipson or Al-Quadin Muhammad? While Muhammad has been impressing during the first couple of weeks of training camp, it hasn’t been enough to usurp Gipson for that starting job. At least right now. Gipson is currently listed as a starting defensive end with Quinn with Muhammad locking down the third spot. No doubt all three with see plenty of reps off the edge as Matt Eberflus deploys a defensive line rotation. Mario Edwards is also listed as a backup defensive end with rookie Dominique Robinson trailing him.

Rookie Trestan Ebner making push for more reps

AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh

David Montgomery and Khalil Herbert are the Bears’ top running backs, but there’s definitely a battle behind them for that third spot between rookie Trestan Ebner and Darrynton Evans. And, surprise, surprise, it’s the rookie who has the early lead. Ebner is listed as the third running back behind Montgomery and Herbert, and it’s well deserved. Ebner has been one of the standouts through the first two weeks of camp, where he’s showcased his speed and impressive playmaking ability. The Bears want to get the ball in his hands, and they’re going to find opportunities to do that — even behind Montgomery and Herbert.

Angelo Blackson getting first look at nose tackle

Jon Durr-USA TODAY Sports

While there wasn’t any question that veteran Justin Jones would be the starting 3-technique, the battle for the starting nose tackle job has been something to monitor in training camp. Second-year pro Khyiris Tonga appeared to be the favorite to earn the job, but it’s Angelo Blackson who’s listed as that second defensive tackle spot on the first depth chart. Tonga is actually listed behind Jones at the 3-tech position with undrafted rookie Micah Dew-Treadway serving as Blackson’s backup at the 1-technique. Things could certainly change over the next few weeks, but it looks like Blackson has first crack at the starting nose tackle job.

Tavon Young still the favorite at nickel cornerback

Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

There’s little surprise that Jaylon Johnson and rookie Kyler Gordon are listed as the team’s starting cornerbacks. That’s never been in debate. It’s been a matter of where Gordon will line up, as he’s seen time both on the outside and at nickel cornerback. But when Gordon hasn’t been in the slot, it’s been veteran Tavon Young in the role. So it’s not a huge surprise that Young remains the favorite at nickel heading into the first preseason game. The depth chart lists all cornerbacks, not specifying whether they’re outside or in the slot. But Young is the third option, followed by Kindle Vildor, on the depth chart. So it’s safe to assume Young is currently the starting nickel back. Duke Shelley is behind him while Thomas Graham Jr. is further down the depth chart, as he’s been sidelined all of camp with a hamstring injury.

Joe Thomas has edge at strong-side linebacker

AP/ Photo Jeffrey T. Barnes

Defensive coordinator Alan Williams singled out Matt Adams and Joe Thomas as two of the standouts at linebacker this summer. While Roquan Smith and Nicholas Morrow already have the weak-side and middle linebacker jobs locked down, there’s a strong-side role up for grabs between Adams and Thomas. Adams has long been considered the favorite to win the job, and it certainly helps that he’s played in Eberflus’ defense. But on this first unofficial depth chart, it’s Thomas who currently has the edge. Williams said Thomas has led linebackers in forcing turnovers during camp. Right now, Adams is currently listed as Smith’s backup on the weak-side. Which makes sense considering he’s been filling in for Smith, who’s been on the PUP list since the start of camp. This battle on the strong side is one to keep an eye on.

Khalil Herbert, Dazz Newsome earn kick, punt returner duties

Steve Roberts-USA TODAY Sports

There has been plenty of movement at the kickoff and punt return positions, where everyone from Velus Jones Jr. to Dazz Newsome to Eddie Jackson have been returning punts in training camp. So with the first unofficial depth chart, it gave us a look at what to expect this season. Running back Khalil Herbert remains the top option returning kickoffs, which he did as a rookie, and Newsome gets first crack at returning punts. Jones is the backup at both kickoff and punt returner positions. One surprise is rookie Trestan Ebner is listed as the fourth-string kickoff returner. Ebner’s speed has been on full display this summer, and you’d think the Bears would want to utilize it as much as possible.

