9 takeaways from Bears’ final week of OTAs

The Chicago Bears returned to Halas Hall for their final Organized Team Activities (OTAs) practice on Wednesday ahead of next week’s mandatory minicamp.

Wednesday’s practice was the ninth of 10 allotted OTA practices. The Bears forfeited Tuesday’s practice after violating the CBA’s offseason rules involving contact during May practices.

There were plenty of storylines from Wednesday’s practice, where left guard Cody Whitehair, defensive tackle Justin Jones and head coach Matt Eberflus met with the media. Much like the previous weeks, there were some surprises, including another notable starter working with the second team.

Here’s what we learned from the final week of Bears OTAs:

Teven Jenkins worked with second-team offense

Another week, another starter notably working with the second-team. Second-year right tackle Teven Jenkins was spotted taking reps with the second-team offense during Wednesday’s practice. Fifth-round rookie Braxton Jones saw action at left tackle and Larry Borom at right tackle with the starters.

Similar to the Jaylon Johnson situation a couple of weeks ago, Eberflus downplayed the significance of Jenkins running with the 2’s.

“We’re just trying to find the best combination of people,” Eberflus said. “… And it creates competition.”

Eberflus says they made the switch because they're halfway through their practices and wanted to take a look at a different combination. Didn't mention anything particular which inspired the change. — Alex Shapiro (@AlexShapiroNBCS) June 8, 2022

It’s not a cause for concern. If anything, it’s encouraging for someone like Jones, who is getting an opportunity to show what he can do as a rookie.

Now if Jenkins is still lining up with the second team during training camp, then we can start to worry.

Jaylon Johnson was back working with the starters

When CB1 Jaylon Johnson was spotted working with the second-team defense a couple of weeks ago, it was certainly notable. But Eberflus said not to read into it — that it had to do with conditioning.

That was evident by the fact that Johnson was back working with the starters during Wednesday’s practice.

Not that there was ever doubt that Johnson will be starting when the regular season kicks off.

Matt Eberflus has been very clear not to read into who is with what team at this point. Jaylon Johnson was back with the first-team defense today. — Sean Hammond (@sean_hammond) June 8, 2022

But rookie Kyler Gordon wasn't present during final practice

The Bears still haven’t gotten a chance to see their two starters at outside cornerback in Jaylon Johnson and rookie Kyler Gordon — at least during the open portion of offseason practices.

While Johnson was working with the first-team defense on Wednesday, Gordon was noticeably absent. There was no word on whether it was an excused absence or injury-related for Gordon. We’ll find out next week when the Bears kick off mandatory minicamp on Tuesday.

Although, according to The Athletic’s Adam Jahns, Eberflus said that Gordon was in the building on Wednesday.

A couple of notes and observations from the Bears' open OTA today: – Rookie Braxton Jones was playing LTs with the 1s. Larry Borom at RT. Teven Jenkins was at RT with the 2s. – Jaylon Johnson practiced with the 1s. But Kyler Gordon also wasn't present. — Adam Jahns (@adamjahns) June 8, 2022

Matt Eberflus expecting Dak Prescott-type jump for Justin Fields

There’s been plenty of discussion surrounding quarterback Justin Fields, particularly how the Bears haven’t done enough with his supporting cast. But inside Halas Hall, there’s complete confidence in Fields heading into his second season.

When Eberflus met with the media, he likened Fields’ expected progression to Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott, who notably made strides early in his career.

“You can see the jump we’re going to make here with Justin,” Eberflus told reporters Wednesday.

Eberflus compares Justin Fields to Dak Prescott and the progressions Dak made early in his career. "You can see the jump we're going to make here with Justin." — Josh Schrock (@Schrock_And_Awe) June 8, 2022

Justin Jones praised Fields' command of offense

It’s hard to look anywhere without finding criticism about Fields’ uninspired supporting cast. But not enough has been made about the potential impact of Luke Getsy’s for Fields in Year 2.

Chicago’s new offensive scheme, which is tailored to Fields’ strengths, has been described as “very quarterback friendly.” And Fields has already shown an understanding of the scheme that hasn’t gone unnoticed by teammates.

Defensive tackle Justin Jones, who’s faced Fields in practice this offseason, praised Fields’ command of the offense. And he’s expecting big things from the young QB in Year 2.

“He has a command and leadership on the field, a legit field general,” Jones told reporters Wednesday. “…I’m really excited about the season he’s about to have.”

Bears veteran Justin Jones said of new teammate Justin Fields: "He has a command and leadership on the field, a legit field general. … I'm really excited about the season he's about to have." — Chris Emma (@CEmma670) June 8, 2022

It's been an 'intense' offseason program for Bears

Bears fans were hoping for a culture change with the arrival of Eberflus, and it seems like that’s exactly what’s happening at Halas Hall.

According to left guard Cody Whitehair, the Bears’ offseason program has been intense…but in a good way.

“It’s intense, don’t get me wrong. But this team is young and we kind of need that intense practice,” Whitehair told reporters Wednesday. “…You got to expect an intense practice. The guys have really worked hard.”

Cody Whitehair said of the Bears' work this offseason program: "It's intense, don't get me wrong. But this team is young and we kind of need that intense practice. … You got to expect an intense practice. The guys have really worked hard." — Chris Emma (@CEmma670) June 8, 2022

Eberflus’ intensity has been evident already during Chicago’s offseason program. Perhaps a little too much when the Bears violated the CBA’s offseason rules involving live contact during May practices. Still, the mindset is a welcome change…so long as Eberflus reigns it in when needed.

The NFL didn't fine the Bears or Matt Eberflus for contact OTA practices

The Bears were forced to forfeit Tuesday’s OTA practice after the team violated CBA offseason rules involving contact during May practices.

Dan Wiederer of the Chicago Tribune explained that the Bears were issued a warning for having practices with too much contact. When they failed to make adjustments, the NFL stepped in and decided they were in violation of league rules.

Eberflus addressed the matter following Wednesday’s practice, where he explained there weren’t any fines to him or the organization.

He explained that they’ve “learned how to practice Bears against Bears and still practice full speed,” noting they’ve improved on that “severely” without contact.

"We've learned how to practice Bears against Bears and still practice full speed." Said the team has improved on that "severely" in doing so without collisions and contact. — Brad Biggs (@BradBiggs) June 8, 2022

Cody Whitehair dropped 10 pounds this offseason

During his introductory press conference, general manager Ryan Poles made it clear that he wanted the offensive line to get “quicker” and “lighter” this offseason. And that’s exactly what happened.

Whitehair met with the media on Wednesday, where he noted that he’d dropped 10 pounds this offseason. Jenkins also lost weight.

In in the name of a quicker, lighter offesnive line, Cody Whitehair says he lost 10 lbs. Teven Jenkins is down too. — Mark Grote (@markgrotesports) June 8, 2022

The Bears offensive line has been a point of emphasis this offseason, even though it features plenty of familiar faces. Chicago expects a different approach on the offensive line, where protecting Fields is of utmost importance.

Attendance

The Bears were missing a few notable players — all starters or potential starters — during the final OTA practice. Rookie cornerback Kyler Gordon wasn’t present along with edge rusher Robert Quinn, who’s been absent for the entire voluntary portion of the offseason program.

Safety Eddie Jackson and edge rusher Al-Quadin Muhammad were present at practice, but they didn’t participate. Muhammad, who joined the team this offseason, has been absent for a good portion of the offseason program.

Practice wrapping up at #Bears OTAs. Kyler Gordon was not present. Robert Quinn also a no show. Eddie Jackson and Al-Quadin Muhammad were here but not participating. Rookie Braxton Jones took 1st-team reps at LT with Larry Borom at RT. Teven Jenkins was at RT with the 2nd-team. — Sean Hammond (@sean_hammond) June 8, 2022

