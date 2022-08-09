9 takeaways from Bears Family Fest training camp practice

The Chicago Bears made their first appearance at Soldier Field this year for their annual Family Fest on Tuesday, marking the team’s 11th practice this summer.

There were plenty of updates from media and fans in attendance, which included another strong showing from the defense and some encouragement from the run game. But there was also a black cloud that hung over Soldier Field after star linebacker Roquan Smith requested a trade just hours before Family Fest.

There was plenty to take in from practice and press conferences with general manager Ryan Poles, head coach Matt Eberflus, wide receiver Equanimeous St. Brown and offensive tackle Riley Reiff.

Following Tuesday’s practice, here’s a look at what we learned from Family Fest at Soldier Field:

Ryan Poles wants to keep Roquan Smith in Chicago

Linebacker Roquan Smith formally requested a trade on Tuesday — just hours before the Bears took the field for Family Fest. Smith detailed what’s gone wrong in contract negotiations, including not feeling valued by the organization. It’s clearly a negotiating tactic on Smith’s part to get a deal done.

But credit to general manager Ryan Poles, who didn’t hide from the situation and addressed the media following practice. His message was clear: He wants Smith on the Bears.

“Right now my intentions are to sign Roquan to this team,” Poles said. “And we’re going to take it day-by-day. At the end of the day we’ve got to do what’s best for this organization. But my intentions are to make sure Roquan Smith’s on this team.”

While Poles insisted that he wants to keep Smith on the Bears, he also acknowledged that it’s not all about one player.

“My job is to build a roster that is going to sustain success for a long period of time,” Poles said. “At the end of the day, we have to do what’s best for the Chicago Bears.”

We’ll see where this ultimately goes. Although, it certainly appears that both sides are far off from a deal.

Wide receiver depth takes another hit

The Bears wide receivers room has taken a brutal hit over the last few practices as five wideouts have suffered injuries ranging from minor to serious.

It starts with three of Chicago’s top wideouts — Byron Pringle, rookie Velus Jones Jr. and N’Keal Harry. While Jones is considered day-to-day, there’s no timetable for Pringle (quad) to return. But it doesn’t sound like it’ll carry over into the regular season.

Head coach Matt Eberflus confirmed that Harry is dealing with an ankle injury, and there’s no timetable for his return. But NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport is reporting that Harry suffered a high-ankle sprain, which is an injury that could keep him out for six weeks.

On Tuesday, veteran David Moore was the latest Bears receiver to suffer an injury — this one appearing to be severe. Moore suffered an apparent right leg injury during a 1-on-1 drill against BoPete Keyes.

Yikes. Wide receiver David Moore went down in one on ones (BoPete Keys in coverage) and is writhing in pain in the endzone. Two trainers are now with him evaluating his right leg. Last thing the Bears need is another receiver injury. — Courtney Cronin (@CourtneyRCronin) August 9, 2022

While Moore isn’t expected to make the roster, it’s another receiver the Bears have lost during the last few practices. And heading into the preseason, they don’t have a whole lot of bodies at wideout to work with.

Darnell Mooney's insane one-handed catch

One thing has remained a constant this training camp: The connection between quarterback Justin Fields and wide receiver Darnell Mooney is the real deal.

Mooney gave the fans at Soldier Field a show with an insane one-handed catch with safety Eddie Jackson in coverage. It was easily the highlight of the afternoon.

Look ma, one hand ✋ pic.twitter.com/M6HTAWrpxJ — Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) August 9, 2022

Mooney has been flashing throughout the summer, where we’re getting a glimpse of the potential of his connection with Fields.

Bears passing offense has struggled

You have to feel for quarterback Justin Fields. Outside of Darnell Mooney and Equanimeous St. Brown, he’s been throwing to the likes of Tajae Sharpe, Isaiah Coulter, Nsimba Webster and David Moore (before he went down).

With the Bears down five wide receivers — including three of its top four — it’s not exactly a surprise to hear that the passing game wasn’t the sharpest on Tuesday.

I know there's WR's out and all. But this is a woooooof day by the first team offense in the pass game. Just nothing doing besides a nice catch by Darnell Mooney. #Bears — Bear Report (@BearReport) August 9, 2022

It did have its moments — including that one-handed grab by Mooney and some other throws from Fields to Mooney and St. Brown. But it sounds like the passing game remains a work in progress — and it’s not being helped by a thin group at receiver.

But Chicago's run game has been strong

It’s a good thing the Bears offense is run-heavy because that seems to be the only part of the offense that’s working right now. While Chicago had another rough day in the passing game, it was the ground game that continues to impress this summer.

Whether it was David Montgomery running up the middle for a 15-yard gain or Khalil Herbert consistently besting the second-team defense, the run game was impressive on Tuesday.

Montgomery with the cut up the field. pic.twitter.com/RvMwd0gYIB — Braggs In The Stands (@BraggsInStands) August 9, 2022

That also included quarterback Justin Fields, who used his legs on a number of occasions — whether designed or escaping pressure. Fields had a couple of rushing touchdowns during the red-zone period at the end of practice. It’s clear Luke Getsy is going to utilize Fields’ mobility, and it’s been part of what’s been working well.

Another TD for Fields pic.twitter.com/Kj9rdnWmOL — Barroom Network (@BarroomNetwork) August 9, 2022

Offensive line certainly looks to be solidifying

The Bears have insisted that they’re far from solidifying their starting offensive line, but it certainly appears that they’re showing their hand with the same consistent grouping.

Once again, the first-team offensive line looked like this: Braxton Jones (LT), Cody Whitehair (LG), Sam Mustipher (C), Michael Schofield (RG), Riley Reiff (RT).

Schofield was a notable standout during Tuesday’s practice, where he made some nice blocks to open up running lanes for Montgomery and Herbert.

A few good blocks by RG Michael Schofield today. Opening some run lanes. #Bears — Zack Pearson (@Zack_Pearson) August 9, 2022

Ultimately, Lucas Patrick will replace Mustipher when he returns from injury. But the rest of the line should be the starters heading into Week 1.

Bears offense wrapped practice with solid two-minute and red-zone work

While the Bears offense was so-so on Tuesday, they certainly ended practice solid with two-minute and red-zone work.

Chicago started on its own 15-yard line and drove down to the opposition’s 17-yard line. That included some nice throws from Justin Fields to Darnell Mooney and Equanimeous St. Brown. But Fields’ pass fell incomplete in the end zone as time expired.

#Bears first-team working on two-minute drills now. – Fields to St. Brown

– Fields is sacked

– Short completion to a tight end

– Dart to Mooney over the middle Move those chains. — Chris Maltby (@ChrisMaltbyBD) August 9, 2022

The Bears ended practice with some low red-zone work, and they finished strong by scoring three touchdowns. That included two touchdown runs for Fields and one by wide receiver Dazz Newsome, who hauled in a touchdown catch with the second-team.

Fields with the red zone TD. pic.twitter.com/9Vd0NNcNvV — Braggs In The Stands (@BraggsInStands) August 9, 2022

Rysen John stepped up at TE

The Bears were without tight end Cole Kmet at the end of practice, where he appeared to get banged up.

According to CHGO’s Adam Hoge, “I noticed Kmet shake out his left arm/shoulder after a block earlier in practice. Looked to be in some pain, but tried to fight through it.”

With Kmet sidelined, it was veteran Rysen John and undrafted rookie Chase Allen taking first-team reps at tight end during the final two team periods.

But it was John who certainly made the most of his opportunities, where he hauled in a deep ball from Nathan Peterman and connected with Justin Fields on a few occasions during the two-minute drill.

Guy further down the roster who had a nice day of practice: Rysen John. He caught a deep ball from Nathan Peterman early in the day. Then John and Jusin Fields connected several times during a 2-minute drill. — Alex Shapiro (@AlexShapiroNBCS) August 9, 2022

Attendance report

Following an off day Monday, the Bears returned to the practice field on Tuesday. Unfortunately, they weren’t many more healthy than their previous practice.

Cornerback Kyler Gordon, defensive tackle Angelo Blackson, cornerback Duke Shelley, linebacker Noah Dawkins, tight end James O’Shaughnessy and wide receivers Byron Pringle, Velus Jones Jr., N’Keal Harry and Dante Pettis all remained sidelined at Soldier Field.

There were also some developments during practice, including wide receiver David Moore leaving with a significant leg injury. Tight end Cole Kmet didn’t participate in the final stretch of practice, an indication he might’ve gotten banged up, and offensive tackle Teven Jenkins continues to ramp up.

