9 takeaways from 10th practice at Bears training camp

The Chicago Bears returned to the practice field on Sunday for a non-padded workout, but they were forced to move practice indoors due to inclement weather.

But there were plenty of updates from the media in attendance. While the previous two practices were among the most grueling of the summer, Sunday’s was a lighter and shorter workout. There were some interesting developments on the offensive line and at cornerback, as well as some updates injury-wise.

There was plenty to digest from practice and press conferences with defensive coordinator Alan Williams, defensive end Trevis Gipson, linebacker Matt Adams and fullback Khari Blasingame.

Following Sunday’s practice, here’s a look at what we learned from the 10th day of Bears training camp:

Teven Jenkins saw time at right tackle, right guard

AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh

Teven Jenkins returned to practice on Saturday after missing seven straight workouts. But he was limited and only participated in individual drills. But as Jenkins continues to ramp up, he practiced more on Sunday.

That included getting some reps at right tackle with quarterback Justin Fields under center. That lineup also featured Larry Borom (LT), Sam Mustipher (LG), Doug Kramer (C) and Michael Schofield (RG).

Teven Jenkins practiced more today, including time at RT with Justin Fields under center. Here’s a vid of an individual drill rep: pic.twitter.com/M1ak7wSdHX — Alex Shapiro (@AlexShapiroNBCS) August 7, 2022

According to CHGO’s Nicholas Moreano, Jenkins lined up with the third team at right guard before stretching began. During team drills, he was at right tackle with the third-team, where he made a nice block that led to a Darrynton Evans touchdown run.

Jenkins has been working with the second-team at right tackle since OTAs, and it’s likely he’s just ramping up after missing a week of practice. We’ll continue to monitor how Jenkins factors into the offensive line heading into Week 3.

Once again, Braxton Jones took all the starting reps at left tackle

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

After sitting out Saturday’s practice with what appeared to be a minor injury, rookie Braxton Jones practiced in full on Sunday. And, surprise, Jones took all of the starting reps at left tackle.

According to the Chicago Tribune‘s Brad Biggs, Jones went star defensive end Robert Quinn during 1-on-1 pass rush drills, where Quinn worked him over. Still, it’s good experience for the rookie.

Rookie left tackle Braxton Jones, who left practice briefly yesterday, appeared to practice today in full, getting every rep again with the first team. Riley Reiff got them on the right side. — Adam Jahns (@adamjahns) August 7, 2022

At this point, it certainly looks like the left tackle job is Jones’ to lose. For the last several practices — with the exception of Saturday when he was sidelined — Jones has taken every first-team rep at left tackle. It certainly speaks to what this coaching staff thinks of him, especially as a rookie looking to start right out of the gate protecting Fields’ blindside.

Matt Adams and Joe Thomas are in the mix for the SAM linebacker job

AP/ Photo Jeffrey T. Barnes

The Bears are seemingly set at weak-side and middle linebacker with Roquan Smith and Nicholas Morrow. But the question has been who will start on the strong side. Right now, it appears to be down to two players.

Defensive coordinator Alan Williams said Matt Adams and Joe Thomas are pushing for playing time and reps at the SAM linebacker spot. Williams praised Thomas for leading the linebacker group in takeaways during training camp so far.

Alan Williams singles out LBs Joe Thomas and Matt Adams as names that have performed well in training camp. #Bears — Usayd (@usaydkoshul) August 7, 2022

Things should certainly heat up once the preseason begins, where both Adams and Thomas will have their opportunities to impress. But it certainly feels like this job has been Adams’ to lose, especially as he comes from Indianapolis and having previously played in Matt Eberflus’ defense.

Rookie DB Jaylon Jones worked in the slot on Sunday

Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports

The Bears were without cornerbacks Kyler Gordon, Tavon Young and Duke Shelley on Sunday, which opened the door for undrafted rookie free agent Jaylon Jones to make an impression.

With Kindle Vildor back at practice, he lined up opposite Jaylon Johnson on the outside. That left Jones taking first-team reps at nickel cornerback, where he had a solid day. According to Bear Report’s Zach Pearson, Jones had a pass breakup and what would’ve been a tackle-for-loss.

If you are sorting through your depth chart at home, that means the defense was down to about it 5th option at nickel CB. Jaylon Jones, an undrafted rookie from Ole Miss, got that shot today. — Brad Biggs (@BradBiggs) August 7, 2022

Jones is someone who will get a thorough look during the preseason, where he appears to be an option in the slot. But with Young, Shelley and Thomas Graham Jr., the Bears do have a deep group at nickel.

The pass rush was disruptive

Matt Marton-USA TODAY Sports

Defensive end Robert Quinn appears to have completed his ramp-up period as he was felt in a big way on Sunday. According to Shaw Media’s Hub Arkush and Sean Hammond, the pass rush had a dominant outing, where both Quinn and defensive tackle Justin Jones brought the pressure.

During the two-minute drill, Quinn and Jones put pressure on Fields, and they likely would’ve had two sacks had it been live.

Teven Jenkins got a little more work in practice today, taking some RT reps with reserves. Braxton Jones was back today and with the starters at LT. Jones got worked over by Robert Quinn in 1-on-1 pass rush drills. Certainly a good test for him. — Brad Biggs (@BradBiggs) August 7, 2022

The Bears are expecting big things from their defensive line this season, which is headlined by Quinn, Trevis Gipson and Al-Quadin Muhammad off the edge. Jones is looking to be that explosive 3-technique this defense requires, and the tone of the defense is going to be set with those four defensive linemen up front.

Rookie Kevin Shaa had the catch of the day

AP Photo/James Kenney

The Bears wide receivers room is full of competition, and each day there appears to be a new face stepping up and making plays. On Sunday, it was undrafted rookie free agent Kevin Shaa, who had the catch of the day.

Working with the third-team, Shaa hauled in a catch from quarterback Nathan Peterman for a 30-yard gain that put the offense in field-goal range.

Outside of Darnell Mooney, roster spots and depth placement are up for grabs at wide receiver. Shaa faces an uphill battle to earn a roster spot with so many names in front of him on the depth chart. But with four wideouts sidelined, Shaa appears to be taking advantage of opportunities to impress. He’s certainly someone to keep an eye on when the preseason begins.

Jaquan Brisker is always around the ball

AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh

Throughout training camp, rookie safety Jaquan Brisker has made his presence known around the ball. He’s been a takeaway machine — and when he’s not forcing turnovers, he’s making plays on the ball with a number of pass breakups against the first-team offense.

According to Shaw Media, Brisker “continues to find ways to get his hands on the ball.” During Sunday’s practice, Brisker nearly intercepted a pass from quarterback Justin Fields with the offense deep within its own territory.

There’s no doubt that Brisker will be starting at strong safety when the regular season begins, and he’s someone the Bears are banking on to help lead this secondary to success.

N'Keal Harry suffered what appears to be a severe ankle injury

Matt Marton-USA TODAY Sports

Wide receiver N’Keal Harry can’t catch a break. Harry suffered a left leg injury during Saturday’s practice, which the media said looked to be significant.

According to Brad Biggs of the Chicago Tribune, Harry was tackled by safety Eddie Jackson and linebacker Nicholas Morrow during the start of a team drill on Saturday. He had difficulty putting any weight on his left leg and was helped to the locker room.

While Matt Eberflus wasn’t available Sunday to provide an update, it doesn’t sound like good news. ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler is reporting that Harry suffered what looks to be a “severe” ankle injury. But he also said that Harry “is awaiting further evaluation and hoping for the best.”

The Bears are currently down four of their top six wideouts in Byron Pringle, Velus Jones Jr., Harry and Dante Pettis.

Attendance report

Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports

The Bears continued to nurse a number of injured players during Sunday’s closed practice.

The good news? Rookie offensive tackle Braxton Jones and cornerback Kindle Vildor returned.

The bad news? Defensive end Al-Quadin Muhammad and cornerback Tavon Young were among those who didn’t practice.

They join a long list of injuries: Cornerback Kyler Gordon, wide receivers Byron Pringle, Velus Jones Jr. and N’Keal Harry, cornerbacks Thomas Graham Jr. and Duke Shelley, defensive tackle Angelo Blackson, linebacker Noah Dawkins, tight end James O’Shaughnessy, offensive tackle Julien Davenport and center Lucas Patrick.

The only injuries that Matt Eberflus has revealed include Pringle’s quad injury (more than day-to-day), Harry’s left leg injury (severity unknown), Graham’s hamstring injury (more than day-to-day). and Patrick’s right hand injury (out indefinitely).

