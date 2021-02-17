  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

9 storylines that will define the 2021 MLB season

Zach Crizer
·11 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

After some serious skepticism about the timeline, MLB’s pitchers and catchers are reporting on schedule and beginning spring training in Florida and Arizona.

Following a completely restructured and condensed 2020 season, the league will try to play a mostly normal 2021 season under health and safety protocols to control COVID-19. There is still plenty of uncertainty springing from the pandemic and a tense labor situation, but a 162-game season is, for now, a go.

Let's take a look at nine plot lines to watch in baseball in 2021.

Pitcher workloads

Every season wreaks some level of havoc on pitchers’ arms. The 2020 season, though, appears to have done more damage than usual. After an abrupt halt in spring training, pitchers were thrust into a period of suspended uncertainty, then asked to ramp up for a shorter burst of real competition. Injuries were up.

Now, a new question: What will happen when the entire sport returns to the planned 162-game grind? Are pitchers at an even higher risk? Could they actually benefit, in aggregate, from having less mileage added to their shoulders and elbows last year?

Also unclear is which types of pitchers need to be more carefully monitored. Is it the armada of young starters who are already used to intermittent rest and soft-pedaling? Or could the whole situation be more jarring for metronome-like starters such as Jon Lester who have conditioned themselves to start 30 major-league games a year. Before 2020 struck, Lester had maintained a habit of throwing at least 170 innings a year, every year, dating back to the George W. Bush administration.

At least some teams are preparing to mitigate the shock of the full slate, and it could further accelerate the muddying of the traditional starting rotation.

Dodgers vs. Padres

The best show baseball has to offer in 2021 will run for at least 19 episodes, and could put a different star in the leading role of every one. After Fernando Tatis Jr.’s effervescent brilliance made the San Diego Padres the breakout team of 2020, GM A.J. Preller spent the winter trying to add as much firepower as a 26-man roster would allow. An already dynamic lineup will now back a completely remade starting rotation fronted by Yu Darvish, Blake Snell and Joe Musgrove.

All those stars would probably be enough to hold an upper hand in five of the six divisions. Just not the one the Padres are in. The reigning champion Los Angeles Dodgers signed the often infuriating, but talented, NL Cy Young winner Trevor Bauer. In an update of the early 2000s Yankees-Red Sox aesthetic, these NL West rivals might well be baseball’s two best and most watchable teams. And no one would be surprised if they wound up extending the drama into October.

Los Angeles Dodgers&#39; Mookie Betts celebrates his RBI single against the Tampa Bay Rays during the fourth inning in Game 3 of the baseball World Series Friday, Oct. 23, 2020, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)
Mookie Betts' stature within the game is only growing after leading the Dodgers to a World Series. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

Sorting the next generation

Mike Trout has been the best player in baseball since 2012, and it hasn’t even been up for debate since about 2014. “Best player in baseball” is practically part of his name now, but his run embodying that honorific won’t last forever. Trout turns 30 on Aug. 7, and by his ridiculous standards 2020 counted as slippage.

This isn’t to say the handoff is coming in 2021, or that anyone is even ready to challenge him. The candidates for the crown are becoming clear, though. Tatis Jr.’s emergence was maybe the most shimmering display of potential, but for now — until the world allows him to play a full season — the more likely candidates have longer track records.

That group includes 22-year-old Juan Soto, as bizarre as it sounds. The Washington Nationals star strutted into the majors at age 19 with one of the most advanced hitting approaches in the league, then turned the 2019 World Series into his personal showcase. Last season saw him connect for more power more often, which led to a terrifying, Barry Bonds-ish .351/.490/.695 line. He’s moving to right field, and is only an OK defender, but if his offensive evolution continues apace, he will be the consensus best hitter in the game by season’s end. Soto’s potential at the plate is dramatic enough that it could carry him to the top of the game regardless of his defense.

Ronald Acuña Jr. is the youthful candidate with a more all-around game. He would play center for the Atlanta Braves if not for the impending wizardry of Cristian Pache, and he’s an asset in a corner. But mostly: He’s a fantasy baseball fever dream come to life. He hits homers and steals bases, constantly. His 41-homer, 37-steal 2019 felt like it sprung from a different era. In 2020, he boosted his on-base-percentage over .400 by improving his selectivity at the plate. Oh, and Acuña just turned 23 in December.

Still, the odds-on favorite to don that best player in baseball belt after Trout is Mookie Betts. The 28-year-old immediately led the Dodgers to a World Series after being traded from Boston, and has long been the only player in Trout’s stratosphere. He’s only a couple years behind him on the aging curve, yet Betts seems to possess traits that go beyond his absurd athleticism. Yes, he hits and fields, but the moments that pop out from his career are often about ingenuity — he may have more clever, game-changing baserunning plays over the past few years than the rest of the sport combined — and that quality may not age away quite so easily.

Will new shortstop Francisco Lindor lead a Mets revival?
Will new shortstop Francisco Lindor lead a Mets revival? (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

New Mets or same old Mets?

It is supposed to be a new dawn for the New York Mets. Billionaire Steve Cohen bought the team, took control from the much-maligned Wilpon family, and roused the Mets masses — who you’d think were living through a multigenerational spell of losing despite appearing in the World Series in 2015. He upped the ante of expectations and promised to spend for a championship-level team.

They traded for Francisco Lindor, and everything seemed to be proceeding according to Mets fans’ wildest fantasies. But they did not sign any of the top-tier free agents, despite being connected to all of them, or really solve roster quandaries in center field and at third base. They are still projected as the best team in the NL East, a monumental jump forward, but the Braves will not go quietly.

Then there is the management of the team, which isn’t inspiring a lot more confidence. They fired new GM Jared Porter less than two months after hiring him when ESPN reported allegations that he harassed a woman who covered baseball while he was with the Cubs. Then, Wednesday, The Athletic revealed they had quietly cut loose a coach who was reported to the team for alleged sexual harassment in 2018, only to stick with the club until after the Porter firing.

The need for inclusivity and diversity

The Mets are just the most publicly glaring example of how overdue baseball is for a cultural reckoning. How it treats women, how it treats Black people and Latino people. How it so often discourages or flat out excludes them from working in the industry or getting a fair shot if they do.

It doesn’t seem that reckoning is actually happening yet within the game’s ranks. So far, even a report of long-ranging allegations against Angels pitching coach and former Mets manager Mickey Callaway hasn’t resulted in his dismissal, only a suspension and an investigation. Brandon Taubman, the former Astros assistant GM who berated three women working as reporters during the 2019 postseason, has not been welcomed back into the game, but these are just the tips of the iceberg. And they are only being rooted out by media-driven attention and shame. Many, many more are undoubtedly creating toxic environments with no repercussions, as the in crowd of mostly white men stands idly by.

There are still huge barriers for Black kids to play the game at the youth level or get noticed as amateurs. And the league’s reclassification of the Negro Leagues as major leagues has only served to highlight MLB’s deflection of the pain of racial injustice.

When several MLB games were called off amid protests after the shooting of Jacob Blake, the game’s reaction was disjointed. Players like the Mets’ Dom Smith had powerful words to relay, and prominent Dodgers memorably came to the side of Betts, but Cardinals pitcher Jack Flaherty pointed out the feeling that the sport lacked the solidarity of other leagues, like the NBA.

It is not enough to simply nod along as traumas are relayed. Eventually the sport has to change its ways.

Will fans be there?

The COVID-19 pandemic quieted the 2020 baseball viewing experience, and made it a queasy, uncomfortable venture for many. As vaccines roll out and more people are allowed to go to games across the country, the questions will be numerous. Are the teams and MLB acting responsibly where fans are allowed? Will there be demand to go to baseball games?

Despite the often overwrought complaints from ownership used as weapons in labor battles (more on that later), there are real financial stakes to the impact of the pandemic on fan habits. By the end of 2021, most of the country should have access to vaccinations. Whether MLB can navigate the season safely and find robust interest on the other side is a crucial question heading into a long winter.

Colorado Rockies third baseman Nolan Arenado (28) warms up before a baseball game against the Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
Newly acquired Cardinals third baseman Nolan Arenado could be the difference in a lackluster NL Central. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Does anyone want to win the NL Central?

Beyond the pandemic, teams are actively tamping down fan interest by simply not trying that hard. Nowhere is that more apparent for 2021 than the NL Central. The Chicago Cubs hoisted a figurative white flag over the winter, and it wasn’t flying the W. They dealt away Yu Darvish and non-tendered Kyle Schwarber, and have been constantly rumored to be discussing trades to jettison Willson Contreras and Kris Bryant.

The St. Louis Cardinals made the division’s only positive splash by acquiring Nolan Arenado from the hapless Colorado Rockies for next to nothing, so they have probably cemented themselves as favorites in this tortoise’s race. Baseball Prospectus’s PECOTA system likes the Milwaukee Brewers, but it isn’t on the strength of their offseason, which has featured very little activity. The Cincinnati Reds were probably the best team in the group last season, but have pulled back, dealing away closer Raisel Iglesias and non-tendering trade acquisition Archie Bradley.

The result is a group of teams that all seem overly aware of their meh competition. So the goal is one win more than the rest of the mediocre pack. Not the catchiest rallying cry.

Game of tweaks

Last year, with a 60-game season stuffed into the late summer because of the pandemic, MLB instituted a series of dramatic — for this sport — rule changes to keep the season safer and on schedule. Some of those, though, are sticking around for a 162-game slate in 2021. Meanwhile, the league has told teams it is taking measures to slightly deaden the baseballs after years of questions over inconsistent and homer-happy balls that have altered the aesthetic of games.

The 2020 season had a general air of weirdness. Sure, it was a legitimate championship season, but reality felt understandably skewed and convoluted. A schedule that otherwise feels normal will be a more pressing litmus test for seven-inning doubleheaders and the extra-innings rule that places a man on second to begin every frame, as well as the bedrock assumption that the baseball will behave as we expect.

If, after a whole spin through the grind, the various changes feel natural and becoming of competitive integrity, it would show flexibility not usually attributed to baseball. But, after an offseason spent wondering what the rules would even be, the changes could also compromise the much-needed feeling of legitimacy a 162-game schedule should again impart.

The looming labor war

Even though the collective bargaining agreement between MLB and the players association does not expire until after 2021, the specter of a work stoppage will hang over everything. From the negotiations to play in 2020 to the staredown over whether to begin the 2021 season on time, every interaction between these two sides points toward a strike or lockout in 2022.

At the most basic level, the players have not seen their salaries rise alongside the league’s revenue. In ramping up toward a CBA negotiation that could change that, the sides have become increasingly hostile toward one another, as evidenced by the endless maneuvering over questions as simple as whether there should be a universal designated hitter.

There is little common ground here, in the all-important conversation that could reshape baseball on the field and as an industry. Which means we could be headed for one 162-game season in a span of three years, and that’s a best-case scenario.

More from Yahoo Sports:

Latest Stories

  • Everyone seems in agreement on winners, losers from Carson Wentz deal

    One day after the blockbuster Carson Wentz trade, the grades are starting to roll in - and they all sound the same. By Adam Hermann

  • Late Draymond Green ejection sets up a wild win for Terry Rozier, Hornets

    "He crossed the line. That's the main thing."

  • Naomi Osaka makes awkward name gaffe while congratulating Jennifer Brady at Australian Open

    Naomi Osaka may have misheard Jennifer Brady during Osaka's victory speech.

  • Steve Nguyen faceplants LFA 100 opponent, hammerfists unconscious body

    Steven Nguyen pulled off one of the most violent knockouts you'll ever see.

  • Tecia Torres shuts down Angela Hill after accusation of ducking rematch

    "Beat some ranked opponents and then if it makes sense, I'll fight you."

  • This UCLA Freshman Gets the Gymnastics Team Dancing With Her "Desert Goddess" Routine

    UCLA's gymnastics team is nationally known for their skill and creativity within the sport, but the athletes' sideline support is something extra special. On Feb.

  • Anthony Edwards breaks laws of physics, unleashes dunk of the year

    Get this man in the dunk contest.

  • UFC Vegas 19 results: Derrick Lewis ties record with Curtis Blaydes knockout

    Derrick Lewis finished a stacked UFC Vegas 19 with an exclamation point, taking out Curtis Blaydes in a main event that followed a night full of finishes. UFC Vegas 19 results: Derrick Lewis lands record-tying knockout on Curtis Blaydes Derrick Lewis was ranked No. 4 in the UFC heavyweight division coming into Saturday night. He will move up at least one spot after blasting No. 2 ranked Curtis Blaydes. Blaydes kept his distance early and for good reason. As soon as he moved in, Lewis landed a hard punch that briefly staggered him. After getting his legs back, Blaydes approached more cautiously, darting in and out of Lewis’s punching power. Lewis got off balance midway through the round and Blaydes took advantage, hitting him with a couple punches and a few leg kicks that backed him up. Lewis finally came forward, but ate a couple of hard shots from Blaydes, staggering away from him. Blaydes pressed on, driving a knee to the chin and following with an arching elbow. Just as Blaydes appeared to be doing some damage in the waning moments of the first round, the action was halted after he accidentally caught Lewis with a finger to the eye. Blaydes shot early in round two, but couldn’t score the takedown. He took the center of the Octagon, Lewis gingerly backing away. Confident from his earlier shot, Blaydes attempted another takedown, this time running straight into a Lewis uppercut. The explosive punch sent Blaydes crashing to the canvas. Lewis dropped a couple more punches to the head of his downed opponent before referee Herb Dean stepped in to stop the fight. With the knockout of Blaydes, Lewis tied Vitor Belfort for most knockouts in UFC history with 12. So what's next? Lewis isn't sure. "I heard Jon Jones is coming up. So it ain't make no sense for me to say I'm fighting for the title. So we'll just see," he said after the fight. If he were given a shot at the winner of the upcoming fight between UFC heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic and No. 1 ranked Francis Ngannou, Lewis has a preference. "Stipe. I guess Stipe. I like them wrestlers," Lewis said, having just knocked out a fighter that was supposed to be able to out-wrestle him. Derrick Lewis punches Curtis Blaydes at UFC Vegas 19 UFC Vegas 19 results: Yana Kunitskaya takes hard fought nod over Ketlen Vieira Yana Kunitskaya, ranked No. 7, took a huge step up the UFC bantamweight rankings with a decision victory over No. 6 ranked Ketlen Vieira. Vieira came out firing with punches, which set up an early takedown. Kunitskaya briefly regained her feet, but Vieira again took her to the canvas. Vieira smothered her for the majority of the round, trying to advance to full mount, but had to settle for the dominant position in half guard, as Kunitskaya defended well from the bottom. Round two was the opposite of the first frame. Vieira again stormed Kuntiskaya, but this time Kunitskaya got control in the clinch and took top position in Vieira's guard as they hit the canvas. Kunitskaya ground and pounded Vieira, who returned to her feet on several occasions, only to have Kunitskaya put her back on the canvas. Toward the end of round two, Kunitskaya took top side position, driving knees and elbows into Vieira's side. Round three started with both women being a little more hesitant to storm the other, but then Vieira scored a double-leg, quickly taking half mount. She moved to full mount midway through the round. Kunitskaya tried to escape, but Vieira moved to her back, constantly attacking and punching. Kunitskaya eventually turned the tables, ending the final frame with some heavy punches from inside Vieira's guard. When the scores were read, all three judges saw it 29-28 in favor of Kunitskaya. Kunitskaya admitted after the fight that she felt like she had done enough to win, but wasn't confident that the judges would see it the same way. "I feel like I did do my job." Yana Kunitskaya ground and pounds Ketlen Vieira at UFXC Vegas 19 UFC Vegas 19 results: Darrick Minner routes Charles Rosa Darrick Minner put on the most impressive performance of his career, as he dominated Charles Rosa from bell to bell. All three rounds, Minner came out swinging for the fences, looking to take Rosa's head off. He rocked Rosa, but was unable to score the knockout that he was looking for. Despite that, when the fight hit the canvas, which was expected to be Rosa's world, Minner continued his domination. Though Rosa searched for submission after submission throughout the fight, Minner maintained control, bludgeoning Rosa with his ground and pound attack. By the end of the fight, Rosa's face was bloodied, and Minner new he had the victory. The judges agreed, scoring the fight unanimously in his favor. Darrick Minner punches Charles Rosa at UFC Vegas 19 UFC Vegas 19 results: Chris Daukaus stakes his claim in the UFC heavyweight division Relative newcomer Chris Daukaus scored the biggest victory of his career on Saturday night. He was already 2-0 in the Octagon with two first-round finishes, but made it three for three with his first-round stoppage of No. 10 ranked heavyweight Aleksei Oleinik at UFC Vegas 19. Oleinik, who has 46 career submission victories to his credit, immediately tried to put Daukaus on the canvas. He was unable to do so. Daukaus fended off the takedown attempts and cracked Oleinik with a right hand. He followed the right hand with numerous punches, unloading until the referee stepped in and stopped the fight at 1:55 of the first frame. With little more than seven minutes of time in the Octagon, Daukaus improved to 3-0 under the UFC banner, likely forcing his way into the UFC heavyweight rankings. Chris Daukaus unloads on Aleksei Oleinik at UFC Vegas 19 UFC Vegas 19 results: Phil Hawes takes a majority nod over Nassourdine Imavov Phil Hawes got out to an early start, controlling the fight against Nassourdine Imavov in rounds one and two. He seemed to be well ahead going into the third frame, when Imavov turned the tide. Imavov rocked Hawes, had him wobbled, but couldn't put him away. In the end, not getting the finish cost Imavov the fight. The judges scored it 28-28 on one card, while the other two judges notched it in Hawes's favor, handing him a majority decision. Phil Hawes punches Nassourdine Imavov at UFC Vegas 19 UFC Vegas 19 results: Tom Aspinall submits former champ Andrei Arlovski Tom Aspinall, 15 years younger, took the fight to former heavyweight champion Andrei Arlovski. He backed Arlovski to the fence in round one, unloading with punch after punch, unable to put him away. In round two, Aspinall immediately took Arlovski to the canvas, where he quickly transitioned to a rear-naked choke for the submission finish. Tom Aspinall punches Andrei Arlovski at UFC Vegas 19 TRENDING > Belal Muhammad steps up to face Leon Edwards at UFC Fight Night 187 on March 13 UFC Vegas 19 Results UFC Vegas 19 Main Card Main Event - Heavyweight Bout: Derrick Lewis def Curtis Blaydes by KO (punch) at 1:26, R1Co-Main Event - Women's Bantamweight Bout: Yana Kunitskaya def Ketlen Vieira by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)Featherweight Bout: Darrick Minner def Charles Rosa by unanimous decision (30-26, 30-27, 29-27)Heavyweight Bout: Chris Daukaus def Aleksei Oleinik by TKO (punches) at 1:55, R1Middleweight Bout: Phil Hawes def Nassourdine Imavov by majority decision (28-28, 29-28, 29-28)Heavyweight Bout: Tom Aspinall def Andrei Arlovski by submission (rear-naked choke) at 1:09, R2 UFC Vegas 19 Prelims Featherweight Bout: Jared Gordon def Danny Chavez by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)Lightweight Bout: Drakkar Klose vs Luis Pena -- CANCELEDBantamweight Bout: John Castaneda def Eddie Wineland by TKO (punches) at 4:53, R1Featherweight Bout: Julian Erosa def Nate Landwehr by TKO (flying knee) at 0:56, R1Featherweight Bout: Rafael Alves vs Patrick Sabatini -- CANCELEDWomen's Flyweight Bout: Casey O'Neill def Shana Dobson TKO (punches) at 3:41, R2Featherweight Bout: Chas Skelly vs Jamall Emmers -- CANCELEDBantamweight Bout: Aiemann Zahabi def Drako Rodriguez by KO (punch) at 3:05, R1Heavyweight Bout: Serghei Spivac def Jared Vanderaa by TKO (punches) at 4:32, R2

  • Report: Houston Rockets, DeMarcus Cousins to part ways

    DeMarcus Cousins appeared in 25 games for the Rockets this season, his first in Houston.

  • NFL source on why Jets should trade No. 2 draft pick over Sam Darnold

    For all the talk about Sam Darnold’s value and whether the Jets will eventually trade him, the truth is they’re sitting on a much more valuable asset.

  • Kyrie Irving talks trash after LeBron James takes, misses technical FT (video)

    Kyrie Irving tired of playing in LeBron James' shadow on the Cavaliers.

  • ESPN predicts the Texans will draft Ohio State QB Justin Fields

    The Houston Texans could draft Ohio State QB Justin Fields after trading Deshaun Watson to the Carolina Panthers, ESPN predicts.

  • Meltdown as sun halts Vegas-Colorado outdoor ice hockey game at Lake Tahoe

    The finish to Saturday's National Hockey League Outdoors game at Lake Tahoe between the Vegas Golden Knights and Colorado Avalanche was postponed nearly eight hours due to player safety issues.

  • UFC Fight Night 185 results: Yana Kunitskaya splits open Ketlen Vieira, wins unanimous decision

    Yana Kunitskaya was the underdog heading into UFC Fight Night 185 but pulled off a significant win.

  • Buccaneers are focused on six of their free agents, with the goal of keeping five

    The defending Super Bowl champions have made clear their desire to retain as many of their free agents as possible. More recently, coach Bruce Arians has narrowed the objective, without naming names. As noted by JoeBucsFan.com, Arians has said on multiple occasions that the Bucs need to keep “five out of six” free agents in [more]

  • Woj: Rockets interested in player, not draft picks, in potential PJ Tucker trade

    Per Adrian Wojnarowski, teams interested in trading for Tucker by the March 25 deadline include the Heat, Lakers, Bucks, Nets, and more.

  • 'Chess player' Medevedev aims to dethrone King Novak at Australian Open

    Novak Djokovic heads into Sunday's Australian Open final unbeaten on eight previous occasions in the title match, but knowing he will need to be at his mental and physical best to overcome red-hot Russian Daniil Medvedev

  • Ty Gibbs stuns grandfather Joe Gibbs, wins in first career NASCAR race

    Joe Gibbs celebrated his first NASCAR victory as a grandfather, watching from the pits as 18-year-old Ty Gibbs won his Xfinity Series debut Saturday on the road course at Daytona International Speedway.

  • Sam Burns holds his own on a tough, windy day at Riviera

    Sam Burns watched his five-shot lead shrink to two in a matter of two holes late Saturday afternoon at Riviera, reason to feel discouraged until realizing no one had it any easier at the Genesis Invitational. Burns went 31 consecutive holes with a bogey, a streak that ended on No. 8. When the third round was halted by darkness, he made back-to-back bogeys that dropped him to 10-under par, two shots ahead of Matt Fitzpatrick.

  • Salary cap moves begin: DeSean Jackson says Eagles have cut him, Packers cut two starters

    The Packers and Eagles need to get under the cap and started that process Friday.