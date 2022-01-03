9 standouts from Packers’ 37-10 win over Vikings

Blowout wins are always sweet, but they are even sweeter when you eliminate a divisional rival from the playoffs in the process.

Without their starting quarterback, the Minnesota Vikings couldn’t get anything going on offense in a 27-point loss to the Green Bay Packers. Kirk Cousins watched from home as a Sean Mannion-led offense could only muster 10 points against another MVP performance from Aaron Rodgers.

The Vikings will miss the playoffs for the second straight season while the Packers have won at least 13 games in all three seasons under Matt LaFleur. With Sunday’s win, Green Bay clinched home-field advantage and a first-round bye in consecutive years. It was a complete effort by the offense and defense, so let’s highlight some standouts from this dominant win in frigid temperatures.

Edge Rashan Gary

Don’t ask a fullback to block Rashan Gary. That is a lesson Minnesota had to learn the hard way when they asked CJ Ham to slide into protection against Gary during the second quarter. Gary made quick work of Ham as he easily dismissed his block to bring down Sean Mannion. Now up to 9.5 sacks on the year, Gary has been Green Bay’s top pass rusher in 2021.

Edge Preston Smith

Not far behind Gary, there’s been Smith. The veteran edge rusher has been a rock for this defense all year and put together another impressive performance against the Vikings. In the first meeting, Smith finished with two sacks in a losing effort. This time, he had one sack and two tackles for loss in a dominant win.

The Run Defense

The Packers knew the Vikings would lean on their run game, but they did a great job shutting it down. Minnesota’s star ball carrier Dalvin Cook rushed the ball nine times but could only muster 13 yards in his lowest output of the season. It was an encouraging performance by Green Bay’s run defense, especially after how much they struggled to stop the run last week against the Cleveland Browns.

WR Davante Adams

Brilliant. There really aren’t enough words to describe the play of Adams in 2021 and really the last few seasons. He was completely uncoverable on his way to 11 receptions for 136 yards and a touchdown. Adams has now totaled at least 100 receiving yards in five of his last six games and eight times on the year. Well on his way to his second first-team All-Pro, Adams needs 22 more yards to break the Packers’ single-season record set by Jordy Nelson. Unfortunately, it may not happen as Green Bay might not want to risk their prized pass-catcher getting hurt in a meaningless game.

Story continues

QB Aaron Rodgers

Will Rodgers win his fourth NFL MVP? His season could be over now that the starters have little reason to play in Week 18’s matchup with the Detroit Lions. Rodgers put a bow on another incredible year by finishing with 288 passing yards, two touchdowns, and a 114.8 passer rating. He is the current front runner for the league’s most distinguished honor and could become the first player to win it back-to-back since Peyton Manning (2008-09). Rodgers certainly has a strong case with 35 passing touchdowns to just four interceptions.

WR Allen Lazard

Every Batman needs a Robin, and tonight it was Lazard. Whenever Adams was covered, Rodgers had no problem looking for his security blanket in Lazard. Lazard made a number of nice plays, but none were better than his 20-yard touchdown reception in the second quarter. With pressure in his face, Rodgers threw it deep into the corner of the endzone, where Lazard did a nice job high pointing the ball over corner Kris Boyd. As always, Lazard fulfilled his duties as a blocker, but he had six catches and 72 yards to show for his hard work.

RB Aaron Jones

As the weather gets colder, Jones seems to be getting stronger. Many thought that would be the case for AJ Dillon, but lately, it’s been Jones rolling in the Packers’ backfield. Jones carried the ball just eight times, but he was the team’s leading rusher with 76 yards. The run blocking was terrific all night, and Jones made sure to make the defense pay anytime they gave him a lane to rush through. He also added five receptions for 30 yards to his stat line.

RB AJ Dillon

Green Bay had one of their best rushing games of the season, but Jones didn’t do it alone. Dillon put up 63 yards of his own on the ground and also barreled his way in for a pair of touchdowns. The former second-round pick continues to be the piece for this backfield with his tough running to compliment Jones’ slashing style. Following Dillon’s 4-yard touchdown run in the third quarter, he and Jones became the fourth running back tandem in team history to each have over 1,000 yards from scrimmage in a season.

K Mason Crosby

Even the special teams unit had a decent night, which is a nice change of pace for how things have gone this season. Crosby hasn’t had his best season, but he did make all three of his field-goal attempts and all four of his extra points against Minnesota. Green Bay’s veteran kicker appears to be building confidence at the right time heading into the playoffs.

