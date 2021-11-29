9 standouts from Packers’ 36-28 win over Rams

The Green Bay Packers enter their bye week on a high note following a Week 12 win over the Los Angeles Rams. Aaron Rodgers tossed a pair of touchdowns and ran for another as the Packers defeated the Rams 36-28. They have still yet to lose back-to-back games under Matt LaFleur.

Sitting at 9-3 and second in the NFC playoff standings, Green Bay will get much-needed rest before taking the field again. They still hope to return three All-Pro before the season ends, which makes everything they have accomplished so far that much more impressive. Without David Bakhtiari, Jaire Alexander and Za’Darius Smith, role players have continued to step up. It’s hard to believe, but the Packers have probably yet to play their best football.

We will really see what this team is made of down the stretch, but the important thing right now is for guys to get healthy and rest. As usual, let’s look at the standouts from a reputable win over Los Angeles.

OLB Rashan Gary

It didn’t take long for Gary to make his presence felt after missing last week’s game. Gary returned to the lineup and was not slowed down by an elbow brace as he beat Andrew Whitworth off the edge to secure a strip-sack in the first quarter. Gary, who also drew a holding penalty on the play, used a beautiful rip move to beat Whitworth and deliver an unsuspecting blow to quarterback Matthew Stafford. Fellow edge Preston Smith recovered the fumble at the 6-yard line to set up a very short field for the offense. With most of the credit going to Gary, Green Bay got on the board first. He drew another holding penalty on Whitworth later in the contest.

S Adrian Amos

Amos delivered one of the best defensive plays this team has made all year on a clutch tackle to stop the Rams offense on 4th and 1. It was a questionable decision by Los Angeles to go for it backed up in their own territory, but McVay chose to run it up the middle with Darrell Henderson Jr.. He was met immediately by Amos, who made an outstanding tackle. The stop forced a turnover on downs and once again set up a short field for the offense. Green Bay went on to kick a 45-yard field goal after taking over at Los Angeles’ 29-yard line. Amos later recovered the onside kick, sealing the win.

CB Rasul Douglas

With Kevin King out with a hip injury, Douglas returned to the starting lineup and had himself a day against the Rams. Douglas allowed a long touchdown to Odell Beckham Jr. but played pretty well in coverage for most of the day. He also added a sense of toughness to the defense by making several great tackles. The play of the game came from Douglas on his first interception since his game-winner against the Arizona Cardinals in Week 8. Douglas jumped a pass intended for wide receiver Cooper Kupp and ran it back 33 yards for a touchdown. The defensive touchdown helped put the game out of reach as the Packers went up by 19 late in the 3rd quarter. Douglas finished the game with six tackles and also had a career-high four pass defenses.

LB Krys Barnes

It was Barnes, not De’Vondre Campbell who was the best inside linebacker for the Packers on Sunday. That hasn’t been the case in 2021, but Barnes was all over the field making plays on defense and special teams. He had a nice pass breakup against Kupp and recovered a fumble in punt coverage that led to a field goal. Barnes led the team with nine tackles on the day.

DT Kenny Clark

It was another disruptive day for Clark, who came up big on multiple drives during the final quarter of play. Clark sacked Stafford on 3rd and 10, which forced the Rams to punt with under seven minutes remaining and down double digits. He would later halt another Rams drive with a key run stop for no gain on 3rd and 1. Los Angeles had to kick the field goal with less than 30 seconds left in the game but never got the ball back after a failed onside kick.

WR Randall Cobb

Outside of the muffed punt, Cobb had his best game of the season. He tallied a season-high 95 receiving yards in the first half on four receptions. During the second quarter, Rodgers and Cobb connected on a beautiful pass in between three defenders for a 54-yard catch and run. On the next drive, Rodgers found Cobb again for a 27-yard pickup down the sideline. To cap off an 89-yard drive, Cobb caught a 7-yard touchdown after running a nice route out of the backfield. Unfortunately, Cobb’s day was cut short with a groin injury that forced him out for the second half.

QB Aaron Rodgers

Rodgers’ painful toe injury has somehow elevated his play in consecutive weeks. He was lights out in the second half against the Minnesota Vikings and followed it up with another stellar performance against the top defense from the 2020 season. Los Angeles did very little to rattle Rodgers on his way to another 300-yard performance and three total touchdowns. After the game, Rodgers said he and the team’s medical staff would discuss treatment options for his toe. If Rodgers can ease the pain, perhaps he can have an MVP finish to the season.

The Offensive Line

Rodgers’ big day wouldn’t have happened if not for great protection from his offensive line. Without Elgton Jenkins and David Bakhtiari, the Packers did a good job restraining a talented Rams pass rush. The Los Angeles defense registered a single 0-yard sack; however, it didn’t come from any other of their star pass rushers of Aaron Donald, Leonard Floyd, and Von Miller. Yosh Nijman did a tremendous job at left tackle. Meanwhile, Donald made very little noise as he battled guards Jon Runyan and Royce Newman, as well as center Lucas Patrick.

RB AJ Dillon

Aaron Jones returned to the field after missing last week’s contest with a sprained MCL, but Dillon was the most productive Green Bay running back. Dillon averaged just 3.5 yards per carry, but he ran tough and broke a ton of tackles to make it even that respectable. Once again, Dillon made an impact as a receiver, catching his second touchdown of the season to start the second half. Dillon caught all five of his targets for 21 receiving yards.

