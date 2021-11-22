9 standouts from Packers’ 34-31 loss to Vikings

Matt LaFleur has only lost two divisional games in three years as head coach of the Green Bay Packers, but both have come against the Minnesota Vikings.

The Packers had their chances on Sunday but inevitably dropped their third game of the season, this time via a last-second field goal. Two massive games from Kirk Cousins and Justin Jefferson propelled Minnesota to 34 points, the most this Green Bay defense has allowed since Week 1.

Thanks to a strong performance from Aaron Rodgers, the offense played well enough to win – scoring 30 points for the third time this season. This one will go down as a classic back-and-forth battle, with the Vikings walking away victorious. They improved to 5-5, while Green Bay moves to 8-3 and are faced with overcoming even more injuries. Elgton Jenkins could be lost for the season after he appeared to injure his knee on a non-contact play during the fourth quarter. The initial fear is a torn ACL.

Hopefully, the Packers will have some key pieces back soon, including left tackle David Bakhtiari. If Jenkins’ injury is serious, returning an All-Pro at left tackle would provide a sigh of relief. This Green Bay team could really use a bye, but they will have to play a tough Los Angeles Rams team before getting some much-needed rest.

Before we look too far ahead, let’s recap the standouts from a 34-31 loss to Minnesota.

QB Aaron Rodgers

Brace Hemmelgarn-USA TODAY Sports

He missed some throws early, but Rodgers played lights out from about the second quarter on. While battling a toe injury, Rodgers had a huge day throwing for 385 yards and four touchdowns. His 148.8 passer rating was also his highest of the season. The offense scored on all three possessions during the second half and played as well as they have all season. Unfortunately, the defense couldn’t get one last stop to give Rodgers a chance to win it.

RB AJ Dillon

Brace Hemmelgarn-USA TODAY Sports

No Aaron Jones should have meant a larger workload for Dillon. However, as the primary back, Dillon totaled only 11 carries, which is a little more than his weekly average. Still productive, he was picking up right around five yards per carry, but Matt LaFleur never committed to the run game with his team trailing for most of the game. Once again, Dillon was also productive in the passing game, finishing with six receptions for 44 yards. Dillon has totaled at least 40 receiving yards in four games this season.

Story continues

TE Josiah Deguara

(AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)

A tight end needed to step up in the absence of Robert Tonyan, and today it was Deguara. The second-year tight end made two catches for a season-high 37 yards and also scored his first career touchdown. Deguara’s highlight moment came on a scramble drill from Rodgers late in the second quarter. Rolling to his left, Rodgers delivered a vintage throw to Deguara, running an improvised route to beat Eric Kendricks. It resulted in a 25-yard score to cut the deficit to six points heading into halftime.

WR Davante Adams

(AP Photo/Jim Mone)

Adams’ 100-yard drought ended Sunday with a strong outing against Minnesota. His seven catches went for 115 yards as two of them resulted in touchdowns. Week 5 at the Cincinnati Bengals was the last time Adams had at least 100 yards in a game. He and Rodgers were on the same page for basically the entire game, including an 18-yard touchdown to take the lead in the fourth quarter. Rodgers was ready to call a timeout before a premature snap forced him into action. Luckily, Adams easily beat his man for a wide-open touchdown to put the Packers up 24-23.

WR Equanimeous St. Brown

Brace Hemmelgarn-USA TODAY Sports

St. Brown easily had his best game of the season on Sunday with two receptions for 43 yards and a rushing attempt that went for 11 yards. He was one of the receivers to step up in the absence of Allen Lazard, who was out with a shoulder injury. All three of St. Brown’s touches resulted in first downs on eventual scoring drives.

WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling

(AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)

Rodgers missed Valdes-Scantling a couple of times early but connected with him when it mattered most. Following Adams’ second touchdown, Green Bay briefly held the lead in the final quarter. The Vikings answered with a touchdown of their own and converted the two-point attempt to go up by seven. The offense took the field just before the two-minute warning and wasted no time providing a response. The Vikings sent a blitz on first down, but Rodgers found Valdes-Scantling deep over the middle for a 75-yard touchdown. It was the longest play of the season for the offense, but it wasn’t the only play Valdes-Scantling made. He finished with four catches for a season-high 123 yards as the team’s leading receiver.

OLB Preston Smith

(AP Photo/Jim Mone)

Without Rashan Gary, Smith answered the call for the Packers pass rush. He had a sack for the second straight week on the opening drive, which stalled the Vikings’ offense and forced a 51-yard field goal attempt. However, Smith wasn’t done. He had a nice pressure to force an incompletion in the third quarter. Two plays later, he came off the edge again for another sack on Cousins, forcing a fumble in the process. The sack put Minnesota out of field goal range when they were already up 23-17.

DT Kenny Clark

(Photo by Hannah Foslien/Getty Images)

Clark lived in the Minnesota backfield on Sunday. The Vikings started Mason Cole at center even though Garrett Bradbury was back from COVID, allowing Clark to feed against the backup. He made life difficult for Cole, especially early on, frequently driving the center into the backfield. Clark totaled three tackles and will most likely receive credit for multiple pressures.

S Darnell Savage

(AP Photo/Jim Mone)

Savage was close to having one of his best days in a Green Bay uniform. It could have been a three-pick day for the third-year safety if not for two drops and a penalty. Savage’s first attempt at an interception was wiped off the board due to a roughing the passer penalty called against Kingsley Keke. His second dropped right into his hands on a deep ball intended for Adam Thielen, but the Minnesota receiver prevented Savage from making the grab. On the final drive, Savage dropped what could have been a game-saving interception, but he failed to complete the catch on his way to the ground. Savage flashed his playmaking ability on Sunday, but he couldn’t capitalize on big plays that could have won his team the game.

1

1