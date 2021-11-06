9 sleepers in fantasy football for Week 9

Every week, finding sleepers that will outperform their current value in fantasy football is the ultimate goal.

But as fantasy managers know, it’s more often that those sleepers we hope has a boom week winds up either with a middling weekly finish or they just wind up flopping in your starting lineup.

We’re here to help with that endeavor and while we won’t always be right, it’s the process that matters when it comes to finding sleepers on a weekly basis.

In order to qualify as a sleeper, we will be using the expert consensus rankings (ECR) from FantasyPros. Only players ranked outside of the top-12 for quarterbacks, running backs and wide receivers along with those outside the top-six tight ends (adjusted for the barren landscape) are considered.

Here are eight sleepers for fantasy football for Week 9:

QB Tyrod Taylor, Houston Texans

FantasyPros ECR: QB20

Week 9: at Miami Dolphins

Taylor was activated from the injured reserve list and will make his return for the first time since Week 2. While there are several quarterbacks I would start over Taylor this week, the matchup has to be recognized. The Dolphins have allowed the most fantasy points to quarterbacks over the last five weeks, which includes a QB3 and QB1 finish during that span. So we can see the ceiling for Taylor. I did make the Dolphins one of my streaming defenses this week so there is obvious risk in playing Taylor.

RB Devontae Booker, New York Giants

FantasyPros ECR: RB18

Week 9: vs. Las Vegas Raiders

With Saquon Barkley ruled out due to his ankle injury, the backfield should once again belong to Booker. Since Barkley went down with the ankle injury, Booker has been a more-than-serviceable replacement. Over the last four weeks, he’s finished as the RB14, RB26, RB15 and RB17, respectively. His usage has been incredible in that span as well, seeing 81% of the running back carries and an 11% target share. Meanwhile, the Raiders have allowed 23.3 fantasy points per game to running backs. Booker is a strong RB2 with upside this week.

RB Boston Scott, Philadelphia Eagles

FantasyPros ECR: RB23

Week 9: vs. Los Angeles Chargers

It was a wild change for fantasy managers who started Kenneth Gainwell in Week 8. Yours truly was among them. Scott saw a decent workload with 12 carries for 60 rushing yards and two rushing touchdowns. It’s likely to be another split in the Eagles backfield, but the matchup is strong as the Chargers have allowed 33.1 fantasy points per game to running backs over the last three games. And with the Chargers likely leading the Eagles into a pass-heavy script, Scott is probably the safer play.

RB Jeremy McNichols, Tennessee Titans

FantasyPros ECR: RB27

Week 9: at Los Angeles Rams

Unfortuantely, this comes on the heels of Derrick Henry—fantasy football’s RB1—going on the injured reserve list with a broken foot. But McNichols is a solid sleeper this week for a few reasons. Even with Adrian Peterson joining the mix, McNichols has been in the offense the longest, the matchup against the Rams is favorable (22nd vs RBs) and the Titans could be in a game script that includes plenty of dump-offs.

WR Brandin Cooks, Houston Texans

FantasyPros ECR: WR20

Week 9: at Miami Dolphins

Cooks finally gets his quarterback to return and he does so with a favorable matchup coming up on Sunday. The Dolphins have allowed the second-most fantasy points to wide receivers at a clip of 36.1 fantasy points per game. Cooks has finished as a WR2 (top-24) five times this season and has held a 29% target share entering Week 9. Cooks is set to explode.

WR Brandon Aiyuk, San Francisco 49ers

FantasyPros ECR: WR57

Week 9: vs. Arizona Cardinals

It seems Aiyuk may be working his way out of the dog house. He saw a season-high 88% snap share and 26% target share in Week 8. While George Kittle is expected to make his return from the injured reserve list, Deebo Samuel is dealing with a calf injury and it appears to be getting worse. Aiyuk could step in as the top wide receiver in this matchup against a Cardinals defense that is 20th against fantasy wide receivers this season.

TE Tyler Conklin, Baltimore Ravens

FantasyPros ECR: TE13

Week 9: at Baltimore Ravens

While Kirk Cousins isn’t all that trustworthy, this game isn’t in prime time so we don’t have to worry about that narrative. The Ravens defense will try to get after him, but Conklin has a solid matchup. The Ravens have allowed the third-most fantasy points to tight ends this season. Conklin saw a 21% target share in Week 8 and has a 14% target share on the season.

TE Tommy Sweeney, Buffalo Bills

FantasyPros ECR: TE23

Week 9: at Jacksonville Jaguars

This is a deep, deep play but one that might pay off given the matchup. Over the last five games, the Jaguars have allowed 15.7 fantasy points per game to tight ends. Meanwhile, Sweeney played 82% of the snaps and held a 10% target share in Week 8. It’s not amazing, but there is upside that Josh Allen takes advantage of this matchup.

