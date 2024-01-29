9 Senior Bowl prospects Tennessee Titans should watch this week, including a Nashville native

MOBILE, Ala. — This week's Senior Bowl practices will offer Tennessee Titans scouts new chances to find the types of players new coach Brian Callahan is looking for.

Practices for the Senior Bowl, the annual college all-star game that kicks off NFL draft season in proper, begin Tuesday, with the game set for Saturday (noon CT, NFL Network) at Hancock Whitney Stadium. Scouting the Senior Bowl has proved fruitful for the Titans in the past, playing a role in selections ranging from Keith Bulluck and Kevin Byard to Michael Roos and Chris Johnson. More recently, in the Mike Vrabel era, one out of every three Titans draft picks participated in the Senior Bowl. This included eventual starters such as linebacker David Long, guard Nate Davis, cornerback Roger McCreary and running back Tyjae Spears, but also lesser contributors like quarterback Malik Willis, receivers Dez Fitzpatrick and Racey McMath and linebacker Monty Rice.

It's extremely unlikely the Titans will use their first-round pick (No. 7 overall) on a Senior Bowl prospect. The last time a non-quarterback from the Senior Bowl was picked in the top seven was 2013. But with the Titans picking at No. 38 early in the second round, there are plenty of prospects in Mobile this week who could be the next McCreary or Spears that the Titans invest Day 2 draft capital in.

Here are nine Day 2 Senior Bowl prospects to watch this week.

The offensive linemen

The Titans are favored to pick an offensive tackle in Round 1, most likely either Notre Dame's Joe Alt or Penn State's Olu Fashanu. But if the Titans pass on a tackle at No. 7, prospects like BYU's Kinglsey Suamataia, Houston's Patrick Paul and Oklahoma's Tyler Guyton project to be around at No. 38. Paul was named first-team All-Big 12 in 2023 with Suamataia taking home second-team honors and Guyton earning an honorable mention.

On the interior offensive line, Duke's Graham Barton could fall to the Titans in the second round, which could be a dream scenario for the Ravenwood High product.

The receivers

North Carolina's Tez Walker and South Carolina's Xavier Legette figure to be two of the most talked about receiver prospects in Mobile. Both were among the most productive receivers in college football last year, with Walker averaging 87 yards per game in just eight games and Legette averaging 105 yards per game and finishing second in the SEC in receiving.

At 6-foot-3, 227 pounds, Legette has the physical profile the Titans have tended to favor in receivers. Walker is a little lankier at 6-3 and 200 pounds but also projects to have one of the fastest 40-yard dash times in his class.

The cornerbacks

Depending on how free agency shakes out, cornerback could be the Titans' biggest need for 2024. Three cornerbacks straddling the late first round and early second round range have Senior Bowl invites: Penn State's Kalen King, Toledo's Quinyon Mitchell and Missouri's Ennis Rakestraw. Rakestraw will reportedly not participate as he continues to recover from an injury.

King was a second-team All-Big Ten corner in 2023 who emerged with three interceptions and 18 pass breakups in 2022. Mitchell had 18 PBUs in 2023 on his way to an All-America honor. And Rakestraw's length and athleticism make him an alluring prospect after years of solid coverage in the SEC.

Nick Suss is the Titans beat writer for The Tennessean. Contact Nick at nsuss@gannett.com. Follow Nick on X, the platform formerly called Twitter, @nicksuss.

