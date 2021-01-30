9 Senior Bowl prospects Cowboys are eyeballing in Saturday’s game

Practice for the 2021 Senior Bowl has concluded and the highly-anticipated game is set for Saturday afternoon. The biggest of the post-season collegiate all-star games has taken on much more importance as the coronovirus pandemic has cancelled much of the normal offseason interaction opportunities between teams and prospects for the NFL draft.

Saturday’s game will likely feature dozens of future NFL contributors, as roughly 30 percent of the league are Senior Bowl alumni. Current stars like Aaron Donald, Von Miller, Bobby Wagner, Russell Wilson and many more played in this collegiate all-star game after their senior season of college, and this year’s rosters are loaded with potential All-Pro talent as well. The Cowboys found their quarterback, Dak Prescott, while their staff was coaching against him in the 2016 Senior Bowl.

The Dallas Cowboys are approaching one of their most pivotal drafts in recent memory, as they’ll be attempting to improve their defense at nearly every level while building managed the cap around the expectantly extended Dak Prescott.

While there are many position groups the Cowboys need, there are a few that the organization has to feel somewhat comfortable with, including the offensive skill positions like wide receiver, tight end, running back, and quarterback, assuming Prescott remains.

With all that in mind, let’s take a look at some of this year’s top Senior Bowl prospects at the some most pressing positions of need for the Dallas Cowboys.

Cornerback

While the Cowboys run defense was worse than their pass in 2020, it was still too easy to for good teams to move the chains through the air against Dallas. Trevon Diggs should improve in his second season, but the Cowboys top two corners after Diggs, Jourdan Lewis and Chidobe Awuzie are free agents, and there is a chance that both players leave Dallas for offers the Cowboys don't feel comfortable matching. Combine the Cowboys corner situation with the importance of cornerbacks in the modern NFL, and you see why so many mock drafts have the Cowboys landing a cornerback at pick no. 10. Keep in mind that the consensus top CB prospects, Caleb Farley, Patrick Surtain II, and Jaycee Horn were all non-seniors, meaning they couldn't make the trip to Mobile. Elijah Molden Height: 5-foot-10 Weight: 191 pounds School: Washington

The Draft Network: "Overall, Molden’s size and athletic deficiencies will limit him to being a nickel only in the NFL, but his combination of instincts, quickness, and toughness makes him an easy projection at the next level and should be a day one starter inside and a difference maker for years to come."

Rodarius Williams Height: 6-foot Weight: 195 pounds School: Oklahoma State

The Draft Network: "Understanding how to use his length to his advantage, Williams is very aggressive with his technique in off-man coverage. Mixing up his approach quite a bit, he incorporates a blend of off-coverage.His length causes issues for targets and it’s a nuisance to deal with throughout the duration of games. Smooth in and out of his breaks, he remains low in his pedal but can jab-step hard into the ground to get out of his breaks quickly when matching the movements of targets."

Ifeatu Melifonwu Height: 6-foot-3 Weight: 213 pounds School: Syracuse

Blogging the Boys: "With his size, length, athletic traits, and willingness against the run, Melifonwu can fit into just about any scheme in the National Football League, but will likely find most success in a cover 1-3 heavy scheme where he can showoff his athleticism and length in zone coverage. Melifonwu still has some developing to do in his press-man technique, there’s zero reason to believe that that area of his game can’t improve and he can’t turn into a teams CB1 in due time."

Safety

Safety is a position the Cowboys have choose not to invest in for over a decade now. That might change however, as Dan Quinn, the Cowboys new defensive coordinator, has clearly shown that he values the safeties in his defense (see Earl Thomas, Kam Chancellor, Keanu Neal). Donovan Wilson emergence was a much-needed pleasant surprise at the position for Dallas last year, but beside him Xavier Woods took a step back, and Woods is now a free agent. Hamsah Nasirildeen Height: 6-foot-4 Weight: 215 pounds School: Florida State

The Draft Network: "Nasirildeen’s blend of size, physicality, athleticism, and downhill trigger jump off the screen when watching the Seminoles defense. A versatile defender, Nasilideen forecasts best as a positionless sub-package defender in the NFL. He can serve the role of tight end neutralizer, play in an overhang role, play in man coverage against running backs, and play in the box and operate from deeper alignments. Outside of his rare physical gifts, Nasirildeen takes terrific angles, is versatile, and his presence can add new layers to the defense of the team that drafts him. Nasirildeen tore his ACL late in the 2019 season in a non-contact situation and the recovery sidelined him for all but two games in 2020. When it comes to areas that he can still improve, ball skills, serving as a one-high safety, blitzing, and proving his health are the top priorities. Nasirildeen has a high ceiling at the next level should he land with a team that is willing to deploy him creatively to take advantage of his immense physical gifts."

Richard LeCounte III Height: 5-foot-11 Weight: 190 pounds School: Georgia

The Draft Network: "LeCounte is a good communicator on the back end and displays leadership from the position. He plays with good agility and balance while in coverage. He has instances for aligning in man coverage while in the slot, ultimately demonstrating the versatility to align in multiple places. He does, however, play light and this is evident at the point of attack. He also projects with upside in the kicking game as a four-phase core special teamer."

Richie Grant Height: 5-foot-11 Weight: 200 pounds School: Central Florida

The Draft Network: "His best role at the next level comes as a free safety, but he is fairly interchangeable. Grant brings good size and athleticism to the table and doesn’t have physical limitations. The best components of Grant’s game are his ball skills and versatility. He’s an urgent football player that is always around the ball. When it comes to areas for Grant to develop, cleaning up some processing miscues, developing consistency with angles, and playing with better control as a tackler are at the top of the list. Grant has the makeup of a starting free safety in the NFL with the ability to make game-changing plays on the ball, there just may be a few missed tackles and blown assignments in coverage along the way."

Defensive Tackle

Defensive tackle is another position where the Cowboys haven't had a true game impact player in years. Trysten Hill will be entering his third season, and Neville Gallimore his second next year. Both of those Day 2 Dallas draft picks have shown flashes of promise, but they were also part of arguably the worst rush defense in the league a year ago. Antwaun Woods is solid, but he is currently a free agent. It's safe to say it wouldn't hurt Dallas to continue to attempt to improve their defensive interior. Levi Onwuzurike Height: 6-foot-3 Weight: 293 pounds School: Washington

The Draft Network: "Onwuzurike aligns as an interior defensive line prospect. He has excellent overall athleticism and demonstrates good body quickness as a pass rusher. The way he plays with exceptional leverage helps him to excel as a run defender. As a result, he is extremely difficult to single block. He is disciplined with his technique to maintain gap control. He demonstrates the toughness and emotional endurance to play in the trenches every snap."

Marvin Wilson Height: 6-foot-3 Weight: 319 pounds School: Florida State

The Draft Network: "Wilson was a highly-touted high school recruit and had exciting flashes of next-level potential throughout his time at Florida State. His best fit at the next level comes for an even front defense that features him on passing downs where he illustrates good hand usage, quickness, and urgency when rushing the quarterback. Wilson is a capable run defender but has some issues with anchoring and contact balance due to a top-heavy frame and narrow lower body. It’s apparent that Wilson has natural athleticism and power, but his body composition and playing with inconsistent leverage rob him of those qualities. It’s clear that Wilson can take another step forward and develop into a balanced defender that is a featured part of an NFL defensive line rotation if everything comes together."

Marlon Tuipulotu Height: 6-foot-2 Weight: 305 pounds School: Southern California

The Draft Network: "Tuipulotu plays with good reactive athleticism, showing good body control and agility. Against the pass, he displays a good bull rush and his relentless motor allows him to continue to pursue the football. He defends the run exceptionally by displaying good block recognition, then the lateral mobility to get to the ball. He has three-down value as an interior player and is an excellent fit in an even front scheme."