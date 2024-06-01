9-run eighth inning dooms Royals in Padres home series opener

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The San Diego Padres set a franchise record with 11 hits in the eighth inning en route to an 11-5 loss in the opener of the three-game series.

It was a pitcher’s duel between San Diego starter Dylan Cease and KC starter Michael Wacha (who played for the Padres last season) as the game was scoreless with two hits apiece through five innings.

Left fielder MJ Melendez used his ball-tracking skills to catch a ball at the warning track to get out of the second. Second baseman Adam Frazier stretched to capture a line drive in the third and stretched out on a grounder in the fifth to collect the last out.

Mavericks fans excited for first Kelly Cup Finals appearance despite loss

The Padres put two on the board in the top of the sixth inning with RBI from Fernando Tatis Jr. and Jurickson Profar.

Bobby Witt Jr. caught a pop fly on the edge of the outfield from his shortstop position before executing the double play with a throw down to the plate where Salvador Perez got a tag on the sliding Fernando Tatis Jr. who missed the plate entirely for an out to end the top of sixth.

Reliever Angel Zerpa replaced Wacha to get the last two outs of the inning.

The Royals responded with three runs of their own in the bottom of the sixth with an RBI single from Witt and a Vinnie Pasquantino ground rule double that sent Maikel Garcia home before the Padres made a change to Jeremiah Estrada.

A Nelson Velázquez sac fly gave the Royals a 3-2 lead to end the sixth.

After a scoreless seventh inning, the Padres went through their whole batting rotation with RBI from Cronenworth (in both at-bats), Manny Machado, Donovan Solano, Jackson Merrill, Luis Arraez, and Profar in their historic eighth inning. It is only the third time in club history that the Padres acquired 10+ hits in an inning.

John Schreiber replaced Zerpa in the seventh after just 17 pitches. Schreiber allowed three hits and three runs before being replaced by James McArthur who allowed four hits and four runs.

Schreiber lasted seven pitches and McArthur lasted 18 pitches before being replaced by Will Klein who allowed four hits and two runs on 28 pitches and ended the inning.

Looking to save the rest of his bullpen, Royals manager Matt Quatraro brought in infielder Nick Loftin to pitch in the ninth inning and Loftin only allowed one hit on eight pitches in the last inning.

Welcome to the City: More Kansas City Royals news on FOX4

The Royals put together five runs in the bottom of the ninth, including Velázquez’s eighth home run of the year, which started the scoring with a solo shot. The Royals got RBI from Velázquez, Garcia, Witt and Freddy Fermin.

Velázquez almost hit a three-run home run to end the game but the ball fell just at the warning track at 385 feet for the final out of the game.

The Padres ended the game with 18 hits and the Royals had 13.

The last time an MLB game was scoreless through 5 innings and ended up with this many total runs scored was on August 18, 1929, when the Boston Braves beat the Cincinnati Reds, 10-9.

SD’s Yuki Matsui got the win while Schreiber took the loss.

Wacha ended the night allowing five hits, two runs, and a walk with two strikeouts through 5.1 innings.

The Royals are now 35-24, four games behind in the AL Central division at second place and face the 31-29 Padres on Saturday at 3:10 p.m.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 4 Kansas City WDAF-TV | News, Weather, Sports.