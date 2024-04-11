A 9-run 1st inning?! Torrid KC Royals started hot against Houston Astros Thursday

About that first inning ...

Kansas City Royals infielder Maikel Garcia got things started with a solid base hit through the middle against the Houston Astros on Thursday afternoon at Kauffman Stadium.

Same for Bobby Witt and Vinnie Pasquantino, who drove in two.

And the Royals were just getting started. Nelson Velazquez drove in one, Nick Lofton two and Garcia two before Witt capped the scoring with a wind-aided two-run homer into the Royals’ bullpen.

Witt’s blast was the perfect exclamation point on an opening frame in which the Royals scored nine runs on 11 hits. Fifteen men came to the plate. The hits they produced matched a club record for runs in a single inning.

The Royals fell short of establishing new team records for runs (12) and batters (16) in one inning, but no matter. The super start on a sunny afternoon had spirits soaring around KC and provided ample run support for starting pitcher Brady Singer.

It’s the second straight game in which the Royals batted around in an inning. During Wednesday’s 11-2 victory over Houston at The K, Kansas City sent 11 to the plate in a seven-run third inning.

