9 ruled out, 3 questionable in Colts vs. Ravens

The Indianapolis Colts (1-1) and Baltimore Ravens (2-0) are entering a Week 3 matchup that will be heavily influenced by injuries.

On the final injury report, the Colts ruled out two starters, including rookie quarterback Anthony Richardson, while three others are listed as questionable. Meanwhile, the Ravens ruled out seven starters.

Here’s a look at the injury designations for the Week 3 matchup:

Out | Colts QB Anthony Richardson | Concussion

Out | Colts C Ryan Kelly | Concussion

Questionable | Colts CB Dallis Flowers | Ankle

Questionable | Colts CB Kenny Moore II | Knee

Questionable | Colts G Quenton Nelson | Toe

Out | Ravens WR Odell Beckham Jr. | Ankle

Out | Ravens RB Justice Hill | Foot

Out | Ravens CB Marlon Humphrey | Foot

Out | Ravens C Tyler Linderbaum | Ankle

Out | Ravens OLB Odafe Oweh | Ankle

Out | Ravens OT Ronnie Stanley | Knee

Out | Ravens S Marcus Williams | Pectoral

Story originally appeared on Colts Wire