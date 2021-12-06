9 recruits the Oregon Ducks should be worried about de-committing after Cristobal departure
The tough news came out on Monday morning that Oregon Ducks head coach Mario Cristobal was leaving Eugene to take the job with the Miami Hurricanes.
While there are a lot of ramifications that will come with this decision, one of the most notable will be a potential mass exodus of recruits that have committed to Oregon. With the early signing period coming up in about two weeks, the Ducks will need to move quickly to try and secure the recruits they have and convince them to sign with Oregon.
Already on Monday, we saw the first recruit de-commit, with 4-star QB Tanner Bailey saying that he will be opening up his recruitment once again after Cristobal and OC Joe Moorhead’s departure. There’s a good chance that more players will follow over the next week.
So who are the players we should worry about? These are a few names to consider.
Kelvin Banks
5-star offensive tackle
No. 14 player nationally
No. 2 OL
Tetairoa McMillan
4-star wide receiver
No. 54 player nationally
No. 4 WR
Jalil Tucker
4-star cornerback
No. 140 player nationally
No. 17 CB
Devon Jackson
4-star linebacker
No. 153 player nationally
No. 13 linebacker
Dave Iuli
4-star interior offensive lineman
No. 184 player nationally
No. 13 IOL
TJ Dudley
4-star linebacker
No. 198 player nationally
No. 21 linebacker
Jahlil Florence
4-star defensive back
No. 223 player nationally
No. 28 DB
Trejon Williams
4-star safety
No. 252 player nationally
No. 20 safety
Gracen Halton
4-star defensive lineman
No. 257 player nationally
No. 33 defensive lineman
