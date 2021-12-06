9 recruits the Oregon Ducks should be worried about de-committing after Cristobal departure

Zachary Neel
·1 min read
The tough news came out on Monday morning that Oregon Ducks head coach Mario Cristobal was leaving Eugene to take the job with the Miami Hurricanes.

While there are a lot of ramifications that will come with this decision, one of the most notable will be a potential mass exodus of recruits that have committed to Oregon. With the early signing period coming up in about two weeks, the Ducks will need to move quickly to try and secure the recruits they have and convince them to sign with Oregon.

Already on Monday, we saw the first recruit de-commit, with 4-star QB Tanner Bailey saying that he will be opening up his recruitment once again after Cristobal and OC Joe Moorhead’s departure. There’s a good chance that more players will follow over the next week.

So who are the players we should worry about? These are a few names to consider.

Kelvin Banks

  • 5-star offensive tackle

  • No. 14 player nationally

  • No. 2 OL

Tetairoa McMillan

  • 4-star wide receiver

  • No. 54 player nationally

  • No. 4 WR

Jalil Tucker

  • 4-star cornerback

  • No. 140 player nationally

  • No. 17 CB

Devon Jackson

  • 4-star linebacker

  • No. 153 player nationally

  • No. 13 linebacker

Dave Iuli

  • 4-star interior offensive lineman

  • No. 184 player nationally

  • No. 13 IOL

TJ Dudley

  • 4-star linebacker

  • No. 198 player nationally

  • No. 21 linebacker

Jahlil Florence

  • 4-star defensive back

  • No. 223 player nationally

  • No. 28 DB

Trejon Williams

  • 4-star safety

  • No. 252 player nationally

  • No. 20 safety

Gracen Halton

  • 4-star defensive lineman

  • No. 257 player nationally

  • No. 33 defensive lineman

