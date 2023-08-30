9 recently cut or waived players the Eagles should consider adding

Like the Eagles, the rest of the NFL trimmed their rosters down, with hundreds of players hitting the waiver wire, able to be claimed and brought onto a new team.

Philadelphia is 31st on the waiver wire list, meaning they won’t have the first shot at many of the available free agents.

All 32 NFL teams have until 12 p.m. ET on Wednesday to submit claims.

Here are a nine players Philadelphia should consider who have either hit the waiver wire or become free agents within the last couple of days

OL Michael Dunn

LB Davion Taylor --- practice squad

(Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

#Bears have informed LB Davion Taylor he will be waived. — Brad Biggs (@BradBiggs) August 28, 2023

WR Trent Taylor

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Trent Taylor (11) catches a throw during a preseason training camp practice at the Paycor Stadium training facility in downtown Cincinnati on Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2023.

A bit of a surprise: The #Bengals released punt returner/WR Trent Taylor, who had five punt returns of 20+ yards last year. He also averaged 14.5 yards per return this season. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 29, 2023

Update, Taylor is signing to the Bears 53-man roster.

DT Timmy Horne

Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Horne, 6-feet-4, 323 pounds, signed with Atlanta as an undrafted free agent in 2022 but immediately made an impact, playing in all 17 games and starting five while compiling 27 tackles.

WR Stanley Morgan

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Stanley Morgan (17) points towards a penalty flag during the NFL preseason week 3 game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Washington Commanders at FedEx Field in Landover, M.D., on Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023.

LB Jabril Cox

Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

WR - Jamison Crowder

Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Philadelphia has a strong group of WRs at the top, but they don’t have a reliable guy at the backend of the position. Crowder, who was released by the New York Giants, would be a great pickup. The veteran has played for the Washington Commanders, New York Jets, and recently for the Buffalo Bills, collecting 415 career receptions and 28 touchdowns.

LB - Deion Jones

Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

Before his stint with the Panthers, Jones was a Pro Bowl player under Dan Quinn with the Atlanta Falcons and played with the Cleveland Browns last year.

OL - Alex Leatherwood

Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

The former first-round pick of the Las Vegas Raiders in 2021 has proven to be a bust. Leatherwood has played both guard and tackle with the Raiders and the Bears, and Jeff Stoutland could be his best shot at success.

LB - Christian Kirksey

Houston Texans linebacker Christian Kirksey (58) pushes Indianapolis Colts running back Deon Jackson (35) off the field Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023, during a game against the Houston Texans at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.

Kirksey is a nine-year veteran who had 124 tackles, three sacks and two interceptions last season.

WR Kendall Hinton

Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

Hinton caught 39 passes for 486 yards and a touchdown the past two seasons and became a significant contributor on special teams for Denver.

Punter Pat O’Donnell

(Photo by Quinn Harris/Getty Images)

O’Donnell, who’s entering his 10th year in the league and was solid last season in Green Bay, could solve the Eagles problem.

LB Cory Littleton

Cory Littleton, a former Pro Bowl linebacker, had signed a one-year, $2.7 million contract with the Texans this offseason. Littleton spent last season with Carolina, starting 15 games and recording 47 tackles and half a sack.

CB Darius Rush

The former cornerback from South Carolina was thought of as a potential first or second round draft pick.

Injuries slowed his initial NFL development this summer, but he did have a pick-six in the Colts preseason opener, and he’s run a 4.36-second 40-yard dash.

WR Seth Williams

Williams, who spent last season on the Jaguars’ practice squad, had a strong summer, and the Auburn product and 2021 sixth-round pick of the Broncos tied for the Jags’ team lead with seven receptions for 109 yards in the preseason.

Story originally appeared on Eagles Wire