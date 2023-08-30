9 recently cut or waived players the Ravens should consider adding

Like the Ravens, the rest of the NFL trimmed their rosters down, with hundreds of players hitting the waiver wire, able to be claimed and brought onto a new team.

Baltimore is 23rd on the waiver wire list, meaning they won’t have the first shot at many of the available free agents.

All 32 NFL teams have until 12 p.m. ET on Wednesday to submit claims.

Here are a nine players Baltimore should consider who have either hit the waiver wire or become free agents within the last couple of days.

OL Michael Dunn

Dunn has played in 28 career games and made four starts, and can play either guard spot and center. Dunn had been the Browns’ top interior backup the past two seasons when he was healthy.

DE Trevis Gipson

A talented edge rusher, Trevis Gipson logged four QB hits and a strip-sack during the preseason.

Gipson had seven sacks in 2021 and 11 QB hits in 2022. He has positional versatility, and Baltimore covets that.

OL - David Quessenberry

The Bills cut the veteran offensive lineman who has played both tackle spots, starting 26 games over the course of his five-year career.

OT - Tyre Phillips

A swing tackle with game experience, Phillips has started 18 games over three seasons with the Ravens and Giants.

He also can play guard.

Baltimore could look to add another center, so adding Larsen might make sense. Larsen has started 29 games over the course of his eight year career, but was released by the Washington Commanders.

OL - Gernain Ifedi

Ifedi has played multiple positions on the offensive line for four teams and has started 83 games, but was recently cut by the Detroit Lions.

C - Darryl Williams

Williams has been in the NFL for four seasons and plays a position of need for Baltimore.

CB Darius Rush

The former cornerback from South Carolina was thought of as a potential first or second round draft pick.

Injuries slowed his initial NFL development this summer, but he did have a pick-six in the Colts preseason opener, and he’s run a 4.36-second 40-yard dash.

OL Zack Bailey

Zack Bailey played right guard and both tackle spots for the Chargers during camp and the preseason.

