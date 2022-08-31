9 recently cut players the Colts should consider adding

The Indianapolis Colts trimmed the roster down to 53 players but now it’s time to take a look at any potential targets to add that were recently cut on Tuesday.

Holding the No. 16 spot in the waiver wire order, the Colts may not have a ton of chances to grab quality players, but they will still have their eyes on a handful of potential additions. We took a look at some positions the Colts should consider adding to following roster cuts.

Here’s a look at nine recently cut players the Colts should consider adding:

G/T Alex Leatherwood

We’ll get this one out of the way because it’s a tricky one. Leatherwood was selected at No. 17 overall in the 2021 NFL draft to be the Raiders new right tackle. However, he struggled mightily both there and at right guard during his rookie season. He was given a chance to earn the spot again under a new regime in Las Vegas but failed to do so.

Leatherwood is a superb athlete with the type of aggressiveness and mean streak the Colts love in their offensive linemen. There is a lot of work to be done. A lot. Leatherwood would have to spend a lot of time cleaning up his technique in order to hold the backup right tackle role.

But that upside as an athlete isn’t often found in offensive linemen. The Colts may not even get the chance to claim Leatherwood but given his upside with the right coaching staff, it would be hard to blame the Colts for at least trying—even if it means waiting to see if clears waivers so they don’t have to pay his massive contract.

DT Danny Shelton

The Colts need depth on the interior defensive line in a pretty big way. Furthermore, they need depth behind Grover Stewart, who typically works as the one-technique defensive tackle. His job is primarily to stop the run. As we saw in the preseason, the depth in that area is not strong. Shelton’s prime is far behind him, but he can still provide solid depth behind Stewart as a run-stopper.

OT Daryl Williams

Bringing in a veteran to bolster the depth in the offensive line room is necessary. Williams has experience working both as a tackle and a guard. He would be a fine depth piece to work behind starting right tackle Braden Smith. It’s not an ideal situation, but it would be better than what the Colts currently have.

Story continues

DT Armon Watts

A sixth-round pick in the 2019 NFL draft, Watts was waived by the Minnesota Vikings on Tuesday. Though he isn’t a household name, he has strong hands at the point of attack and could be a solid depth piece behind Grover Stewart at the one-technique position.

OL Joe Haeg

A reunion with Haeg may be what the Colts need. His experience working at every position along the offensive line, especially on the right side, could wind up providing solid depth behind Braden Smith and Danny Pinter.

TE Jacob Harris

A fourth-round pick with the Los Angeles Rams during the 2021 NFL draft, Harris should be intriguing to the Colts. They had interest in him as a prospect going through the draft process and now could add him to the tight end room. He toes the line between tight end wide receiver but would be intriguing depth if the Colts felt the need to add to the position.

OT Chuma Edoga

There is no denying the Colts need depth on the offensive line, especially at the tackle spots. Edoga was let go after losing out on the swing tackle competition with the New York Jets, but he has the type of athleticism and length the Colts might be interested in for a depth role.

WR Tyler Johnson

How willing the Colts are to add to the wide receiver room remains to be seen, but Johnson would be an intriguing addition to the roster as a back-end depth. It became a numbers game in Tampa Bay, but Johnson has flashed a bit during his first two years in the NFL.

WR Preston Williams

The injury bug has not been kind to Williams throughout his career, but the flashes have been there for the former Miami Dolphin. Whether he lasts to the No. 16 waiver wire spot remains to be seen, but he has plenty of upside worthy of the fifth or sixth spot in the wide receiver room.

Story originally appeared on Colts Wire