9 RBs Titans could target in trade after Derrick Henry injury

The Tennessee Titans haven’t had to worry about the running back position for years now with the emergence of superstar rusher, Derrick Henry, but that all changed on Monday morning.

According to multiple reports, Henry has suffered a broken bone in his foot that will require surgery. The injury could could keep him out as little as eight weeks, or for as long as the rest of the season.

There is obviously no replacing a generational talent like Henry, who is the heart and soul of Tennessee’s offense. However, the Titans have to do their best to fill an unfillable void, which will require a significant move.

One possibility already being floated around is Adrian Peterson, who the Titans will reportedly work out. However, Peterson is 36 and it isn’t clear how much he has left in the tank, thus the Titans should explore more options.

With the NFL trade deadline coming up on Tuesday, Nov. 2 at 3p.m. CT, here’s a look at some players the Titans could trade for. We’ll also list off backs like Peterson who are available in free agency.

Melvin Gordon, Denver Broncos

Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images

Among the running backs you can logically make a case for, Gordon is probably the best of the bunch. The veteran running back has amassed one 1,000-yard season during his career and has been productive when healthy.

However, it isn’t clear if the Broncos are interested in dealing him with the team being in the hunt for a playoff spot. It would make sense for them to, though, as Gordon is on a one-year deal and Denver has Javonte Williams waiting in the wings.

Alexander Mattison, Minnesota Vikings

Jesse Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

One of the best backup running backs in the NFL, Mattison has been an absolute beast when called upon to fill in for an injured Dalvin Cook.

Story continues

Mattison has totaled three 100-yard games in spot appearances for Cook the last two seasons, including two of them in 2021, and is averaging 4.4 yards per carry during his career.

Marlon Mack, Indianapolis Colts

Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Would the Colts trade Mack to a division rival, especially knowing that rival just lost its best player, leaving a small crack in the door for them to still win the division?

We can’t say for sure, but Mack will be available at the deadline after he and the Colts agreed to explore a trade earlier this season. And, with him likely being done in Indy after 2021, the Colts would be wise to try and get something for him, even if it’s from the Titans.

Mack has been buried on the depth chart behind and Jonathan Taylor and Nyheim Hines this season, and he has dealt with injuries during his career, but he proved to be a good back in 2018 and 2019 when he tallied almost 2,200 total yards (1,999 rushing) and 18 touchdowns in that span.

Ty'Son Williams, Baltimore Ravens

Scott Taetsch-USA TODAY Sports

Like Mack, Williams is buried on the depth chart, but unlike Mack, he lacks experience.

The 2020 UDFA flashed early on this season with the Ravens being ravaged by injuries at the position, but since then he has become irrelevant with the team signing Latavius Murray, Devonta Freeman and Le’Veon Bell.

Williams would be a relatively cheap alternative for the Titans to acquire, but such a move would require the Ravens dealing him to one of their biggest out-of-division rivals.

David Johnson or Philip Lindsay, Houston Texans

Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

The Texans’ season is completely lost after a 1-7 start, so it’s very possible they’d consider making a trade with the Titans ahead of a trade deadline that should see them having a fire sale of any valuable pieces.

Two of those valuable pieces are running backs David Johnson and Philip Lindsay. If we had to choose one, it would be Lindsay.

Both have been productive in the past, although Johnson has really fallen off since his breakout 2016 campaign. Lindsay put together back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons in 2019 and 2020 before falling down the depth chart once Denver acquired Melvin Gordon.

Mike Davis or Cordarrelle Patterson, Atlanta Falcons

Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

When the season started, Davis was thought to be the No. 1 back for former Titans offensive coordinator and new Falcons head coach, Arthur Smith, but things have changed drastically since then with Cordarrelle Patterson emerging as the No. 1 back in Atlanta.

Still, Davis has proven serviceable in a reduced role, and has been a solid backup during his career in stints with the Carolina Panthers and Seattle Seahawks.

We’d love for the Titans to explore a deal for Patterson first, but seeing as how he’s vital to the Falcons’ offense right now, we’re not sure Smith and Co. would deal him.

Ronald Jones, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Bucs head coach Bruce Arians has said that Jones won’t be on the market, but never say never, and especially when Jones has fallen out of favor in Tampa and is on the final year of his rookie deal.

Before losing his starting job to Leonard Fournette. Jones had been productive the past two years, totaling over 1,000 total yards each season, including a career-high 978 rushing yards in 14 games in 2020.

Free-agent options

Detroit Lions running back Adrian Peterson (28) is seen during an NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Saturday, Dec. 26, 2020, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Rick Osentoski)

Adrian Peterson

Todd Gurley

D’Onta Foreman

Duke Johnson

Brian Hill

T.J. Yeldon

1

1