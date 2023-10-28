9 RBs Bengals could target at the trade deadline

The idea of the Cincinnati Bengals trading for a running back before the NFL trade deadline took on a new form this week.

As the team prepped to take on the San Francisco 49ers coming out of the bye, coaches openly talked about how rookie Chase Brown might see more playing time as the team searches for answers behind Joe Mixon.

Then Brown got carted off the practice field with what coaches described as a pulled hamstring and will miss at least the 49ers game, if not more.

At this point, adding an outside name might make the most sense, especially considering how cost-effective it usually is to add help at the position. Here’s a look at some names they could target.

Titans RB Derrick Henry

Is Henry the best schematic fit ever? No. He’s also on a pretty clear downward swing at the age of 29, though some of that might just be the terrible team he’s on. But putting him in an offense with Joe Burrow and letting him sledgehammer opponents while Mixon stays fresh for a possible playoff run would be pretty fun to see and the Titans are likely sellers.

Chiefs RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire

Remember when this was a popular idea? Well, it’s back again. Edwards-Helaire has been given just 32 carries over seven games to start the year and caught six passes. He’s dynamic, a former first-rounder and has that LSU connection with Burrow.

This was a no-go of an idea over the summer until the Chargers reworked his contract. Now, he’d be a half-season rental and everyone knows he’s leaving the Chargers next year, so he’s possibly obtainable. He averages 4.6 yards per carry for his career and has caught 54 or more passes in each of his last four seasons, with a high of 107.

49ers RB Ty Davis-Price

Davis-Price, a 2022 third-round pick, has appeared in just one game this year. He’s stuck behind Christian McCaffrey, Elijah Mitchell and Jordan Mason. A — get this — LSU product, Davis-Price ran for 1,003 yards and six scores on a 4.8 average during his last college season.

Colts RB Zack Moss

Moss was the guy for the Colts before Jonathan Taylor came back. He showed what he can do, too, averaging 4.6 yards per carry with 523 yards and four scores and catching 15 passes for another 115 yards and one score.

Falcons RB Cordarrelle Patterson

Patterson might be 32, but the Falcons made a point to showcase him recently, giving him 10 carries that he turned into 56 yards. He’s freshly back from injury and averaged five yards per touch last season, so the change-of-pace value would be there.

Jaguars RB D’Ernest Johnson

Johnson has received seven carries over as many games so far this year, with rookie running back Tank Bigsby taking the chances behind Travis Etienne. But he averages 5.2 yards per carry for his career and 7.2 yards per catch.

Bears RB D’Onta Foreman

Foreman just ran for two touchdowns while beating up a bad Raiders team, so maybe he’s not available now. But the 27-year-old was a healthy scratch earlier in the season and the Bears will get back both Roschon Johnson and Khalil Herbert soon.

Broncos RB Samaje Perine

This one makes the most sense. Perine left for more playing time and just isn’t getting it. He’s got two carries over his last two games and 26 total all season for a 2-5 team. Trading for a guy who left in free agency stinks, but it’s a unique thing too — unlike adding an outsider unfamiliar with everything and waiting weeks for the trade to have an actual benefit, Perine could come right in and play, probably the next day if needed. It’s a no-brainer.

