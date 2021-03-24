9 Rams players who must step up following free-agent losses

Free agency has not been kind to the cap-strapped Rams this year, as they’ve suffered a number of losses at key positions. Gone are John Johnson, Morgan Fox, Gerald Everett and Josh Reynolds, as is Samson Ebukam.

While the draft is still to come, the Rams will be looking at many of their own players to replace some of those they lost in free agency. They need several players to step up, many of whom have not been starters before in the NFL.

Here are nine players who must step up in 2021 to help fill the voids left by those who departed as free agents.

CB David Long Jr.

Troy Hill signed with the Browns and even though Darious Williams will be back, the Rams need a new slot corner. Long could fill that role, and Sean McVay mentioned him as a player the team will ask to step up. But there’s also a good chance the Rams will draft a cornerback and potentially give Terrell Burgess to cover the slot, too, so Long won’t be handed the starting job. This is a golden opportunity to prove himself as a former third-round pick.

DB Terrell Burgess

Burgess is a versatile defensive back who can play just about any position in the secondary. With John Johnson gone, Burgess could get the chance to become a starting safety next to Jordan Fuller, who’s projected to once again be a starter. Burgess missed most of his rookie year with a broken ankle but the potential is unquestionably there. He’s a good tackler, is adept in coverage and can cover both receivers and tight ends. His playing time will increase next season with Johnson gone.

S Taylor Rapp

Rapp is in a similar situation as Burgess, only Rapp has been a starter before. Last season was a rough one for Rapp, missing time early with an injury, getting unseated by Fuller as a starter and then finishing the year on IR. The talent is still there for Rapp to be a good strong safety playing close to the line of scrimmage, which the Rams will need after losing Johnson. Rapp can contribute as a dime linebacker, too, which has a lot of value in today’s NFL. Rapp will likely compete with Burgess for the starting safety job alongside Fuller.

DL A’Shawn Robinson

McVay said recently that Robinson was signed as a replacement for Michael Brockers, who agreed to a deal with the Ravens last offseason. However, Brockers returned when that contract fell through, maintaining his starting role at defensive end. Now that Brockers is officially gone, Robinson will be asked to step up. He could be the Rams’ starting defensive end next season, and may rotate with Sebastian Joseph-Day at nose tackle, too. His presence against the run will be critical for the Rams defense.

OLB Ogbonnia Okoronkwo

Okoronkwo was viewed as a steal in the 2018 draft when Wade Phillips and the Rams landed him in the fifth round. But since then, he’s played just 20 games, has 2.5 sacks and 19 total tackles. This will be Okoronkwo’s fourth season, which is also the final year of his rookie contract. The time is now for him to prove himself as an NFL pass rusher. He’ll first have to make the 53-man roster, which is no sure thing, and if he does, there’s an opening at outside linebacker following the departure of Samson Ebukam. Terrell Lewis and Justin Hollins will also compete for that spot.

OLB Terrell Lewis

Lewis came into the NFL with durability concerns after an injury-plagued tenure at Alabama. Those issues didn’t subside as he missed eight games last season and played just 124 defensive snaps. Lewis has all the talent in the world, but he can't seem to stay healthy. The Rams need him now more than they did in 2020 because Ebukam is gone and Okoronkwo isn't a proven starter. Hollins is solid, but Lewis’ upside as a pass rusher is greater. He must prove he can stay healthy and productive in Year 2.

WR Van Jefferson

This one is obvious and was fully expected even before last season. Josh Reynolds was unlikely to return after the Rams drafted Jefferson in the second round and then re-signed both Cooper Kupp and Robert Woods. Now with Reynolds’ departure official, Jefferson will almost certainly become WR3. DeSean Jackson will contribute as a deep threat in certain packages, but Jefferson will be the one playing the bulk of the snaps the same way Reynolds did as the No. 3 receiver. He showed promise as a rookie, but Jefferson has to take the next step in 2021 as a legitimate starter.

TE Brycen Hopkins

The Rams had absolutely no need at tight end in last year’s draft, yet they took Hopkins in the fourth round. To prove they didn’t need a tight end, consider this: Hopkins was active for only five games and played a measly two snaps on offense last season. But he wasn’t drafted for 2020. Hopkins was added as a future replacement for Gerald Everett. Tyler Higbee will remain TE1, but with Everett in Seattle, Hopkins will have an opportunity to fill in as the No. 2 tight end, which is an important position in McVay’s offense when they go to 12 personnel.

RB Xavier Jones

The Rams are set with Cam Akers and Darrell Henderson atop their running back depth chart, but Malcolm Brown joined the Dolphins, leaving a void at RB3. Jones was kept on the team all season and the Rams like him a lot after signing him as an undrafted free agent, so expect his role to grow as the No. 3 running back. He’ll likely be active on game days next season and could contribute if an injury occurs to Akers or Henderson. Les Snead said the team almost played Jones late in the year when Akers injured his ankle, but Akers was able to battle through and continue playing.

