9 questions the Colts face for 2022 offseason

The Indianapolis Colts are gearing up for a big offseason that will require plenty of changes in order to bounce back from a disappointing end to the 2021 season.

As the front office prepares for the new league year, there are a number of questions that the Colts will face during the offseason. Some of them will be answered relatively quickly. Others may not get an answer until training camp.

Regardless, here are nine questions the Colts face entering the 2022 offseason:

Will Carson Wentz be the starter in 2022?

The biggest question of all comes at the quarterback position, which is exactly where the Colts didn’t want to be entering this offseason. But here we are. Following the year-end press conferences, the biggest question remains in wondering whether Wentz will be around for the 2022 season.

There’s a chance the Colts simply move on from him while eating at least $15 million in dead money. There is also the chance that Wentz is back for 2022 considering the team may feel he’s the best option. Regardless, this is the biggest question of the offseason and one that may not be answered for a while.

Is the backfield set?

Following Jonathan Taylor’s historic season, we know the backfield will run through him. With Nyheim Hines also under contract for the next few seasons, the Colts have their 1-2 punch. It’s likely that Marlon Mack will hit free agency after being a healthy scratch for most of the season, and the team seems pretty confident Deon Jackson can serve as the RB3 while working on special teams.

It wouldn’t be a shock if the Colts made a depth addition to the backfield this offseason but it’s likely that this room is already set going into 2022.

How much help is needed in the WR room?

The Colts saw the emergence of second-year wideout Michael Pittman Jr., who became the first 1,000-yard receiver for the team since 2018. But outside of his stellar season, there wasn’t much help to go around.

Not one other Colts player recorded more than 385 receiving yards in 2021. Some of that is on Carson Wentz not putting the receivers in a place to make yards after the catch. A lot of it is simply not having that dynamic of a room.

Chris Ballard may be bullish about the wide receivers he has but he will need to add talent to the room this offseason.

Can Mo Alie-Cox be the leader in the TE room?

Adding to the tight end room will be one of the biggest needs for the Colts this offseason. There is a chance Jack Doyle retires and Alie-Cox is set to be a free agent. Though the team has expressed a desire to see the latter return, it means he will likely have to step in as the TE1 with Kylen Granson following—assuming Doyle retires.

What's the deal at left tackle?

As it stands, the Colts don’t have a left tackle. Eric Fisher is set to be a free agent and it’s unlikely he returns for another campaign after struggling mightily in pass protection. So now, without a first-round pick, the Colts are again finding themselves in a situation without a short or long term answer at the position.

Will a splash be made at DE?

The pass rush took minor steps in the right direction. There was enough promise shown from rookie Kwity Paye while fellow rookie Dayo Odeyingbo is hopefully able to carve out a bigger role in Year 2. The pass rush simply wasn’t consistent enough to make a difference, and that has been an issue for years. Though unlikely, it may be time for Chris Ballard to readjust his thinking when it comes to making a splash at the position.

How will the Colts replace Xavier Rhodes?

Another veteran likely to hit free agency is Xavier Rhodes. The oft-injured cornerback battled through several ailments during the 2021 season while the Colts saw both Rock Ya-Sin and Isaiah Rodgers make a jump. The Colts could continue with the stop-gap method of bringing in another veteran for one season or rely on Ya-Sin and Rodgers to hold bigger roles moving forward.

Is safety a bigger need than we think?

In a perfect world, the Colts know exactly what they are getting from starters Khari Willis and Julian Blackmon. However, the former struggled a bit in coverage while the latter missed half of the season with a torn Achilles. When healthy, there is no question they will be the starting duo. But the Colts need to find better depth for the room so they aren’t relying on free agents like Andrew Sendejo to come off the street.

Another kicker competition?

It’s likely that the Colts will be hosting another kicker competition in 2022. After Rodrigo Blankenship won the kicker battle over Eddy Pineiro, the Colts were forced to bring in Michael Badgley when Blankenship was placed on the injured reserve list in Week 6.

Both players were fine. Neither was an elite option so it’s likely the Colts will be entering the offseason workouts and training camp with a kicking competition.

