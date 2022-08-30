9 punter options for the Buffalo Bills

The Buffalo Bills preseason has concluded, and the team is preparing for its season opener in Los Angeles against the defending Super Bowl Champion Rams in under two weeks’ time.

As the front office and coaching staff work to trim down their final roster, they find themselves in an unexpected position, one they were also in a year ago.

The team needs a punter.

Following the release of 6th-round draft pick Matt Araiza, the Bills are bringing in kickers to work out.

Here is a look at some potential options for the Bills at punter:

Brett Kern

Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

The punter from Grand Island, Brett Kern is officially on the market having been released by the Titans.

The Bills may be looking for an effective place-holder at the punter position while they searched for a long-term solution, just as when they signed Matt Haack.

Kern fits the profile of a Bill as he first signed in the NFL as an undrafted player, and could be a strong candidate since he was a three-time pro bowler and two time all pro with the Titans.

Michael Palardy

Mandatory Credit: Jeremy Brevard-USA TODAY Sports

Ever since GM Brandon Beane and head coach Sean McDermott have been steering and building the Bills roster, they’ve not been shy about bringing in players from their days with the Carolina Panthers organization.

He kicks left-footed which has been a pattern for Buffalo when selecting punters.

He also played with the Dolphins in 2021 and has experience within the AFC East division.

Joseph Charlton

Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images

Another young prospect in the league who got his start with Carolina, his field time has been limited as he’s coming back from a back injury.

With Buffalo’s reputation for helping players keep healthy maybe the front office sees a potential fit, as Charlton was brought in for a workout.

Drue Chrisman or Kevin Huber

Cincinnati Bengals punter Drue Chrisman (4)

Cincinnati Bengals Training Camp 684

In the midst of the competition for their punter position, should the Bengals trend in the direction of choosing the more directional talent in P Kevin Huber, the Bills might have a crack at another power kicker in Chrisman.

And if Chrisman gets the nod, Huber could be an option as well.

Not a bad problem to have, though there may be some other kicker-needy teams out there waiting to see which kicker Cincy chooses.

Jordan Berry

Steelers punter Jordan Berry (4) Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

The Bills often look at players with experience in cold weather and Northern geographic areas, and Berry has kicked for the Steelers and Vikings.

His background with blue-collar football franchises in cold climates could help make him a prospective workout candidate.

Tyler Newsome

Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

While he hasn’t seen any regular season gameplay, he was one of the kickers the Bills had a tryout with for their punter spot on the roster.

The Bills have an emphasis on player development as part of their culture and may see something in Newsome that gives them cause to consider him as an option.

Jake Schum

Jacob Schum #10 of the Green Bay Packers (left) . (Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images)

As far as Twitter campaigning goes, former NFL and XFL punter Jake Schum has made it clear as a Hamburg native where he’d like to play next.

Experience over youth.I've been cut multiple times, grew up punting in the snow,I've played in the playoffs( including the NFC championship),played in the XFL and continued to train,waiting for my chance to play at home in Buffalo. It's time.Let's do this.#nevergiveup #billsmafia pic.twitter.com/TNto3bGttp — Jake Schum (@JakeSchum) August 28, 2022

With his experience in a similar climate in Green Bay, he is making one of the stronger cases among those looking to get on the Bills radar.

It's not always about kicking the ball as far as you can.Punting is about the situation. Its about placement, direction and hang time as well, so you can put your guys in a great position and give them enough time to run down the field. I'm not the same punter I was…I'm better. pic.twitter.com/DdvzWL4FvE — Jake Schum (@JakeSchum) August 29, 2022

He does seem to be a fit in terms of personality and may be worth a tryout.

When those cold months come during the season…. the @BuffaloBills need true Buffalonians.🤣 💪🏻#BillsMafia pic.twitter.com/pyyUtPOuNg — Jake Schum (@JakeSchum) August 27, 2022

Marquette King

Broncos punter Marquette King (1) Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

Schum isn’t the only one using Twitter to stump for a spot on the Bills roster.

NFL and XFL punter Marquette King has entered the chat.

I just wanna get ring 💍❤️💙 @BuffaloBills — Marquette King (@MarquetteKing) August 27, 2022

It sounds like the Bills may have at least checked in on his availability and playing condition.

Marquette King does not have to use his sky miles yet, but a source tells me that the #Bills reached out to see where he’s at and if he’s in game shape. Something to monitor. #BillsMafia https://t.co/DK5EdKnNEZ — Ryan Talbot (@RyanTalbotBills) August 28, 2022

It’s unclear whether King will get a workout, though his interest does speak to the growing appeal of Buffalo as a destination for players that want to win and compete for a Super Bowl.

Ty Long

Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports

Ty Long was another punter who got a workout with Buffalo this week, following experience in the NFL and CFL.

Considering his 2021 net average as a Charger was tied with Matt Haack for the worst in the league, it’s unclear if the Bills would go a similar road again, but Long is certainly one of the prospects they felt was worth a close up look.

