9 potential trade destinations for Robert Woods

The Los Angeles Rams jumped head first into the free-agent pool on Thursday, coming out of nowhere to land Allen Robinson with a three-year deal. It’s not officially signed yet, but the addition of Robinson raises questions about the future of Robert Wood and Van Jefferson in Los Angeles.

With the Rams having such great depth at receiver already, they could consider trading Woods – who, according to Adam Schefter, the Rams are already getting calls about.

If Los Angeles were to trade Woods, the next questions are where and for how much? One would think the Rams could get at least a second- or third-round pick for Woods, who’s signed through 2025. And with so many teams lacking receiver talent, there should be plenty of suitors.

Here are nine potential trade destinations for the Rams receiver.

Minnesota Vikings

The Vikings make sense as a trade partner not because they’re desperate for wide receiver help, but for several other reasons. They have Danielle Hunter, who could be dealt in a prospective trade with the Rams. They also have Kevin O’Connell and Wes Phillips on their coaching staff, who probably love the receiver that Woods is.

The Vikings could trade Hunter in a deal for Woods in an attempt to free up cap space, while also potentially netting a draft pick in return. It’s a logical scenario for both teams, with the Rams landing a pass rusher and the Vikings adding receiver help alongside Justin Jefferson and Adam Thielen.

Detroit Lions

Lions GM Brad Holmes previously worked in the Rams’ front office. Their quarterback, Jared Goff, played with Woods for four seasons. The Lions have taken a liking to former Rams players, including Goff, Michael Brockers and Josh Reynolds. Woods could be the latest, joining a young group of receivers in Detroit.

He would fit in perfectly with Reynolds, Amon-Ra St. Brown and DJ Chark with the Lions, though after signing Chark, the Lions might be reluctant to give up a pick for another receiver. But he would immediately become the best wideout on the team and also give Goff a target he’s more than comfortable with.

Story continues

Green Bay Packers

The Packers shipped Davante Adams to the Raiders after he made it clear he wouldn’t play on the franchise tag. That leaves a gaping hole on Green Bay’s depth chart at wide receiver, with Allen Lazard now being Aaron Rodgers’ top pass-catcher.

Like the Lions and Vikings, the Packers also have a connection to the Rams: Matt LaFleur. LaFleur was the Rams’ offensive coordinator in Woods’ first season in L.A. back in 2017, so he knows the type of player Woods is. The Packers could use a receiver like Woods, someone who dominates on intermediate throws and does the dirty work as a run blocker. He’d be a perfect fit in Green Bay.

Chicago Bears

The team that let Robinson get away could certainly use some wide receiver help, especially as the Bears try to set up Justin Field for success. Woods is a quarterback-friendly receiver who may not necessarily stretch the field, but he doesn’t drop passes and he routinely wins over the middle.

That’s a perfect receiver for a young quarterback like Fields, which makes the Bears a pretty good landing spot for Woods if they’re interested in adding receiver help. They have two second-round picks and a third-rounder, too, which could be used in a trade.

Indianapolis Colts

T.Y. Hilton and Zach Pascal are both free agents, so the Colts are in danger of losing two of their top three receivers. With Michael Pittman Jr. being the big-bodied, downfield threat on the outside, Woods would fit well as the intermediate receiver who can line up in the slot or on the boundary.

The Colts have four picks in the top 122 and the most cap space in the NFL, so there’s no concern about Indianapolis having the capital to acquire a player like Woods. They don’t yet know who their quarterback will be but regardless, Woods is a fit in any offense with any type of passer.

Atlanta Falcons

The Falcons’ receiver group looks vastly different than it did two years ago when Julio Jones and Calvin Ridley were lining up in Atlanta. Jones was traded to the Titans last year and Ridley has been suspended for the 2022 season, making the Falcons’ receiving corps quite possibly the worst in the NFL.

They would do well by adding Woods to their offense, whether it’s Matt Ryan or Deshaun Watson running the show in Atlanta. Either quarterback will need weapons on the outside and currently, Kyle Pitts is the only great option right now.

Cleveland Browns

The Browns added Amari Cooper already, but their No. 2 receiver is Donovan Peoples-Jones, who’s young and still unproven. Peoples-Jones is a vertical threat, which leaves plenty of room for Woods and Cooper to work underneath for their quarterback.

With two third-round picks and two in the fourth, the Browns have the ammo to make a deal happen, as well as the cap space to fit Woods in.

New England Patriots

Woods just feels like the type of receiver the Patriots would target. He’s a great blocker, buys into a team-first attitude and he wouldn’t break the bank for Bill Belichick. And just like with Fields, Woods would be a great addition for second-year quarterback Mac Jones, whose receiving corps is pretty underwhelming right now.

Woods would be the No. 1 receiver in New England and take pressure off younger players such as Jakobi Meyers and Kendrick Bourne.

Tennessee Titans

The Titans cut Julio Jones, leaving A.J. Brown and Nick Westbrook-Ikhine as their top two receivers. Brown is excellent, but depth and overall talent is a concern for Tennessee’s receiving corps. Woods would immediately solve that problem by being a great complement to Brown on the outside.

Ryan Tannehill is the type of quarterback who could use all the weapons he can get, being a somewhat conservative and limited passer. Woods makes plays after the catch and having him on the outside blocking for Derrick Henry on edge runs would work wonders. He seems like the perfect type of player for Mike Vrabel’s offense.

1

1

1

1