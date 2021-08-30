9 players who will be the toughest for the Rams to cut

The Rams are in the process of deciding which players they will keep on the 53-man roster and which ones they will attempt to get onto the practice squad. There will be a ton of difficult decisions to make, particularly at quarterback, punter and in the secondary.

Sean McVay has said that’s a positive problem, but it doesn’t make his job easy. These nine players will be the toughest for the Rams to cut because they have great potential but also play positions where Los Angeles has some quality talent already on the roster.

QB Bryce Perkins

Perkins is someone the Rams are strongly considering keeping on the 53-man roster, especially given the situation with COVID-19 and the possibility of a positive test keeping Matthew Stafford or John Wolford out of a game. But for a team with two established quarterbacks, keeping a third could be difficult – especially with their need for depth along the defensive front, at running back and in the secondary. We could find out how teams view Perkins if the Rams cut him based on whether anyone puts in a waiver claim. Getting him on the practice squad would be a best-case scenario for Los Angeles.

DB J.R. Reed

Reed has been one of the Rams’ best defenders this summer, earning an overall grade of 87.8 from Pro Football Focus – the best on the team besides Micah Kiser, who only played 31 snaps. Reed was good in coverage, was excellent as a tackler and stepped up against the run, too, showing he can do everything a team would want from a safety. Reed belongs on a 53-man roster somewhere, but the Rams already have four safeties already locked in who will contribute, so rostering Reed might be tough.

P Johnny Hekker

Yes, cutting the longest-tenured player on the team would be difficult. But it’s also very possible that the Rams will take this route with Corey Bojorquez punting the ball so well against the Broncos in the preseason finale. It’s still possible the Rams will keep Hekker, but with the salary discrepancy between the two punters and Hekker’s somewhat underwhelming 2020 season, Bojorquez might be in the driver’s seat. There will be a lot of upset Rams fans if the team does move on from Hekker, but the NFL is a business and is all about “what have you done for me lately.” Los Angeles might not think Hekker is worth the price tag anymore.

S JuJu Hughes

Hughes is in the same boat as Reed. He’s a versatile safety who can play deep or near the line of scrimmage, shining in the team’s three preseason games. He was given a grade of 85.2, third-best on the Rams, with a stellar 89.4 tackling grade, which led all NFL players this preseason. Hughes is on the rise as an NFL player and could very easily be the third or fourth-best safety on another team, but the Rams may not have the room for him behind Jordan Fuller, Taylor Rapp, Terrell Burgess and Nick Scott.

WR Trishton Jackson

Jackson made the 53-man roster last season, an impressive feat as an undrafted rookie. There’s less room this year after the team added DeSean Jackson and Tutu Atwell, which could push Jackson onto the practice squad (or another team) after final cuts are made. He’s a talented wideout with a bright future, in part thanks to his sharp route running. Remember the route he ran against the Chargers for a touchdown? That’s the potential he possesses. But with the Rams already having great depth at wide receiver, Jackson might be on the outside looking in.

DE Michael Hoecht

Hoecht capped off the preseason with a few standout plays against the Broncos and looks like someone who can fill the Morgan Fox role at defensive end. Hoecht could even step up as a starter if A’Shawn Robinson has to begin the season on injured reserve due to his knee procedure. Hoecht should make the team and while he’s nowhere near a lock to do so, he’ll be really hard to cut, even with the Rams’ depth along the defensive line. Jonah Williams, Marquise Copeland and Eric Banks are in the same spot, too.

OLB Chris Garrett

Garrett joined the Rams as a seventh-round pick this year and clearly he was a priority despite being a Division II product. They didn’t want to let him get to undrafted free agency where another team surely would’ve scooped him up. Knowing there was interest in Garrett, it will be difficult for the Rams to cut him out of fear of someone else claiming him. He’s a promising young pass rusher who came up big in the last two preseason games. His 80.1 pass-rush grade from PFF was third-best on the team and his overall grade of 75.8 was fifth-best on defense. He has a lot of potential as a situational pass rusher.

CB Kareem Orr

Orr was signed by the Rams back in May shortly after the Titans cut him. He has NFL experience thanks to his time with the Titans, which makes him an intriguing player who can play outside or in the slot. David Long Jr. will get the first shot at replacing Troy Hill in the nickel role but Orr competed for that role, too. Having someone like Orr on the roster behind Long and Robert Rochell would be valuable for Los Angeles.

C Coleman Shelton

Shelton was the team’s top center this preseason and is competing to back up Brian Allen in the middle. The problem is, his top competition is Austin Corbett, who’s the starting right guard and can also play center. If the Rams feel comfortable with Corbett backing Allen up, which would thrust Bobby Evans into a starting role at right guard, then Shelton will be expendable. But if they want to keep Corbett at guard no matter what, then Shelton could sneak onto the roster.

