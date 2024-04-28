#9 Pitt State Wins First MIAA Championship Since 1994 After Sweep over #5 Central Oklahoma

PITTSBURG, KS — The #9 Pitt State Gorillas and the #5 UCO Broncos squared off for what would determine the MIAA Championship.

The Gorillas dominated and swept the Broncos winning game one, 10-2, in 5 innings and won game two, 5-2.

With the Gorillas earning wins 48 & 49, they have established a new record for single-season victories with the 49th win. The previous best mark was 48-15 in 1994.

Head Coach Jenny Fuller recorded her 100th career victory after game one. Fuller became the fastest coach in program history to earn 100 wins.

With the win the Gorillas earn a share of the MIAA Regular Season Crown with #12 Rogers State (40-10, 23-3).

Game 1 Recap — #9 Pitt State 10, #5 UCO 2…

The Gorillas got the scoring started in the bottom of the first after Courtney Storey reached first off an error which allowed Paxtyn Hayes to score.

In the second inning, the Gorillas added on to their lead after Ava Sarwinski hit a RBI-double and Alleyna Rushing brought home a run on a error to make it 3-0, Pitt State.

Pitt State opened it up in the 3rd inning when Kadyn Trochim singled in a RBI to make it 4-0, then Sydney Sneed stepped in and hit a 2-RBI single to extend the lead 6-0.

Heather Arnett then stepped up and smacked a 2-run homer to right field to make it 8-0, Gorillas.

And then just for fun, Paxtyn Hayes hit a RBI-triple to now bring the score to 9-0.

UCO finally got on the board in the 4th after a two-run homer cut the deficit down to seven at 9-2.

Arnett then got another RBI off a single by way of a bunt that scored Sarwinski to make it 10-2.

Ava Laurent earned the win on the mound going; 4.0 IP, 3 H, 2 ER, and finished with 6 strikeouts.

Arnett went 2-for-3 with 3 RBI’s. Sneed was 1-for-1 with 2 RBI’s.

Game 2 Recap — #9 Pitt State 5, #5 UCO 2…

In game two, Pitt State got off to another fast start after Paxtyn Hayes doubled to left center to score Hannah Burnett and Heather Arnett to go up 2-0.

In the 3rd inning, Courtney Storey singled up the middle which scored Hayes and it was now a 3-0 ballgame.

UCO cut the deficit to one after a two-run homer to make it 3-2.

Heather Arnett put the nail in the coffin after she hit a 2-RBI single up the middle to score two runs to make it 5-2.

Kiana Pogoszewski earned the win after striking out three batters in 4.2 innings pitched and only allowed 5 hits.

Chelsea Beville earned the save striking out 3 batters in 2.1 innings and only allowed one hit and didn’t give up a run.

Post-Game Sound — HC Jenny Fuller, INF Hannah Burnett, INF Heather Arnett, UT Paxtyn Hayes

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSNF/KODE | FourStatesHomepage.com.