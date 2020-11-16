9 people who have left the Texans since Jack Easterby arrived

1. DB Kareem Jackson

Jackson was a strong locker room presence and a fan favorite. He was entering free agency and would be 31 years old by the time Week 1 kicked off. The decision to keep Jackson could have gone either way, though he did have a decent season in his first year with the Denver Broncos with 71 tackles, 10 pass breakups, and two interceptions in 13 games, all of which he started.

2. S Tyrann Mathieu

Another guy in the locker room players loved, a fan favorite, and someone who longed to make Houston his home. Instead, the Texans were a rebound as he found his new home with the Kansas City Chiefs, earning his second career All-Pro last year en route to a Super Bowl victory.

3. GM Brian Gaine

Who fires a general manager in June anyway? Maybe the New York Jets. On June 7, 2019, the Friday before mandatory minicamp, the Texans fired Gaine, who they hired back from the Buffalo Bills in January 2018. Prior to his one-season stint with the AFC East club, Gaine was the director of player personnel from 2014-16. He was very familiar with the Texans organization.

4. DE/OLB Jadeveon Clowney

Clowney was a key part of the team's edge defense and stepped up in 2016-17 when J.J. Watt was lost for each season with injuries. To be fair, the Texans were validated trading Clowney as one of their acquisitions, outside linebacker Jacob Martin, has more sacks with the Texans (5.5) than Clowney does since the trade (3.5).

5. Director of player engagement J.J. Moses

Moses had been the director of player engagement since 2012, but he was one of the behind-the-scenes figures who was sent packing in January 2020 after Bill O'Brien was given full general managing powers and Easterby promoted to executive vice president of football operations.

6. Senior VP of football administration Chris Olsen

Olsen had been with the Texans since 2007 and was their salary cap counter, to summarize his job. Although he served as the interim general manager after Gaine was fired until O'Brien's promotion in January 2020, he did not revert back to his football administration role; he was gone.

7. WR DeAndre Hopkins

8. Coach-GM Bill O'Brien

This was a move fans would have endorsed as early as January 2016. However, the Texans started 0-4 and the team wasn't playing like it was having any fun. Even though the organization had handed O'Brien total control of personnel and roster acquisition, they walked back their faith in the four-time AFC South winning coach and fired him in-season.

9. VP of Communications Amy Palcic

Cited as not being a "culture fit" according to reports, the Texans fired their public relations director who had been in the job since 2016. There are extant public relations directors who have been in their jobs so long they probably need their grandkids to program their DVRs. The Texans were hardly a crisis-a-minute operation, like the other team at the end of I-45, that needed constant attention. In fact, Palcic went above and beyond her duties and would help players out with public relations at their own events that weren't team sponsored. Can't say that for every NFL team. It was another bizarre move that has been part of a pattern since January 2019 and has manifested throughout the year 2020.