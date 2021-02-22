9 Packers players that regressed most in 2020

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Zach Kruse
·4 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Last week, we highlighted the 16 most improved players for the Green Bay Packers during the 2020 season. Now, it’s time for the other side of the coin: players that regressed.

Regression comes in many forms, but a team that won 13 games in 2019 won 13 more games in 2020 because progression from players out-weighed regression, especially on offense.

The Packers were fortunate that a fewer number of players regressed in a meaningful way in 2020, although the majority of those players came on defense. In fact, seven of the Packers’ preferred starters on defense suffered a regression of some kind this past season.

Here’s a closer look at the players that regressed most during the 2020 season, using overall regular-season grades from Pro Football Focus as our guide:

OLB Za'Darius Smith

AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps

2019 grade: 90.2 2020 grade: 76.7 Regression: 13.5 A regression from elite to good. Smith was still the Packers' third-best defensive player overall, and PFF still liked his performance as a pass-rusher, but his grades tanked against the run and in coverage. His below-average grade as a run defender really hurt his overall grade, leading to the big drop from last year's elite finish.

OLB Preston Smith

Derick E. Hingle-USA TODAY Sports

2019 grade: 66.1 2020 grade: 53.1 Regression: 13.0 Smith went from a productive player in 2019 to a liability in 2020. While once against poor in coverage, Smith's harsh regression was based on his pass-rushing grade, which dropped by nearly 20 points. His total pressures – on nearly the same amount of total rushes – dropped from 55 to 26.

CB Chandon Sullivan

Tim Fuller-USA TODAY Sports

2019 grade: 73.1 2020 grade: 62.2 Regression: 10.9 A quality fourth cornerback for the Packers in 2019, Sullivan endured an up and down season as the primary slot cornerback for the defense in 2020. His overall coverage grade dropped by almost 10 points, and he was far worse as a tackler.

CB Kevin King

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

2019 grade: 62.5 2020 grade: 55.7 Regression: 6.8 While productive during a breakout season in 2019, King's overall grade was actually only mediocre at PFF. He still managed to regress in a meaningful way in 2020. His run defense grade went way up, but he was among the worst starting cornerbacks in football in both coverage grade and tackling grade.

DL Kenny Clark

AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps

2019 grade: 79.8 2020 grade: 73.8 Regression: 6.0 A tricky early injury and less production as a pass-rusher drove Clark's regression in 2020. He was terrific down the stretch, but a few rough performances after he returned from a groin injury suffered in Week 1 hurt his season grade. Clark's total pressures dropped from 62 to 28.

RB Aaron Jones

Dan Powers-USA TODAY NETWORK

2019 grade: 84.8 2020 grade: 79.4 Regression: 5.4 While once again dynamic as a runner, Jones wasn't nearly as good as a receiver or pass-blocker in 2020. His pass-blocking grade dropped by nearly 30 points, and big plays weren't as common as a receiver.

DL Dean Lowry

Patrick Gorski-USA TODAY Sports

2019 grade: 62.4 2020 grade: 57.3 Regression: 5.1 His value as a run defender continues to crater. In 2018, Lowry graded out at 78.4 against the run. Last year, he fell to 55.1. His pass-rushing grades have remained below average.

RB Jamaal Williams

Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports

2019 grade: 76.7 2020 grade: 73.2 Regression: 3.5 His run grade skyrocketed, but like Jones, he saw sharp downward trends in his grades as both a receiver and pass-blocker in 2020, creating a small regression.

TE Marcedes Lewis

MARK HOFFMAN/MILWAUKEE JOURNAL SENTINEL

2019 grade: 71.0 2020 grade: 67.6 Regression: 3.4 He caught more passes in 2020, but PFF viewed him as a major liability in the passing game. His run-blocking grade went up, which is all the Packers probably care about when grading his season.

Others

AP Photo/Mike Roemer

LB Christian Kirksey (-4.3): Unspectacular in two games for the Browns before getting injured last season, Kirksey graded out as one of the worst starting linebackers in football over 11 games with the Packers in 2020. CB Josh Jackson (-8.4): He hardly played in 2019, and he wasn't very good when given opportunities for more playing time in 2020. LB Oren Burks (-16.4): While useful on special teams, Burks has been an unmitigated disaster when on the field for defense. CB Ka'dar Hollman (-22.8): His sample size on defense was just four snaps in 2019. He was well below average over 108 snaps in 2020.

1

1

1

1

Recommended Stories

  • 'Jeopardy!' exclusive: Who's new guest host Mike Richards? Who's next? And how soon will the show replace Alex Trebek?

    Ken Jennings has wrapped up his six-week guest hosting stint on 'Jeopardy!' Who's next? How will the show replace Alex Trebek?

  • NFL rumors: Patriots called about Jimmy Garoppolo, other available QBs

    The Patriots reportedly have made calls on any QB who is perceived to be available this offseason, including Jimmy G.

  • In shocking move CBS will not bring back analyst Rich Gannon

    In shocking move CBS will not bring back analyst Rich Gannon

  • Illinois jumps over Ohio State in the latest Ferris Mowers Men's Basketball Coaches Poll

    USA TODAY Sports' Scott Gleeson breaks down the latest Ferris Mowers Men’s Basketball Coaches Poll.

  • Report: Panthers re-sign 2 wide receivers to one-year deals

    Two of their backups have been re-signed on a pair of one-year deals.

  • NFL mock draft 3.0: What if the New York Jets land Deshaun Watson?

    SportsPulse: The New York Jets are the only team in the NFL with four first round picks over the next two seasons. What a draft look like if they trade those to Houston for Deshaun Watson?

  • Review: Alice Cooper loses his mind in Detroit Rock City

    Alice Cooper, one of Detroit’s most famous sons, does it on new album “Detroit Stories,” producing a masterpiece of classic rock, soul and R&B in homage to the city that produced him. Cooper does it with assists from members of legendary Detroit rock acts including MC5, Grand Funk and the Detroit Wheels. “I Hate You” features members of the original Alice Cooper band trading insults in a song that has elements of Devo and The Sex Pistols overlaid on its hard rock foundation, and “Detroit City 2021” name-checks Detroit rock legends including Bob Seger, Ted Nugent, Iggy Pop and Suzi Quatro.

  • Updating list of cap casualties around NFL during 2021 offseason

    A simple list of veteran players cut this season. The Packers could look to this list to find cheap veterans to add this offseason.

  • Monica Rambeau’s Super Powers Explained

    WandaVision's badass S.W.O.R.D. agent Monica Rambeau just got a glow up. But just what are her Marvel Comics superpowers? The post Monica Rambeau’s Super Powers Explained appeared first on Nerdist.

  • $1,400 stimulus checks could be approved by House this week. What happens next?

    “We’re working as quickly and expeditiously as we possibly can.”

  • Packers WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling earns proven performance escalator

    Packers WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling gets a base salary bump in 2021 via the proven performance escalator for rookie contracts.

  • Giants, Jets release joint statement on fans returning to MetLife Stadium for 2021 NFL season

    A ﻿joint statement was released by the Giants and Jets on Monday following New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy's announcement that MetLife Stadium can have 15 percent capacity for all events starting March 1.

  • Here's why gas prices are rising — and how high they're likely to go

    Prices are already the highest since the pre-pandemic days — and they're likely to spike.

  • Virginia lawmakers approve bill to end use of death penalty in state with the most executions in US history

    Democratic lawmakers in state responsible for an estimated 1,400 executions pave way to ending the death penalty

  • UFC Vegas 19 weigh-in results: Several fighters miss weight, record miss causes cancelation

    UFC Vegas 19 is green-lighted following Friday's official weigh-in, but it wasn't without numerous issues. After Curtis Blaydes and Derrick Lewis had their previously scheduled date derailed by COVID-19, neither had an issue leading up to Saturday's UFC Vegas 19 heavyweight headliner. Blaydes stepped on the scale at 259 pounds, while Lewis weighed 263 pounds. Several UFC Vegas 19 fighters miss weight, including a record miss The UFC Vegas 19 co-main event, however, didn't go over so smoothly. Ketlen Vieira, who is trying to move up the bantamweight division, missed weight by two pounds, weighing 138 pounds. Her opponent, Yana Kunitskaya tipped the scale at 135.5 pounds. Three other fighters missed weight, as well. UFC Vegas 19 prelim feature fighter Jared Gordon was four pounds over for his featherweight tilt with Danny Chavez, who easily made weight. Bantamweight Drago Rodriguez missed by 4.5 pounds for his bout opposite Aiemann Zahabi, who was on point at 136 pounds. All non-title fights are allowed a one pound overage to be considered as making weight. The biggest miss of the fight card, however, was Rafael Alves. His opponent, Patrick Sabatini weighed 145.5 pounds for their featherweight fight, but Alves was an astonishing 11.5 pounds over the allowed limit. He stepped on the scale at 157.5 pounds for the bout. Typically, UFC officials are able to negotiate an penalty from the fighter who missed weight, which goes to the fighter who made weight in order to keep the bout intact. In most cases, the fighter missing weight would forfeit 20 to 30 percent of his or her fighter purse to the opponent. As of the time of publication, officials had not yet confirmed which bouts would remain intact and which ones would be canceled. It is highly unlikely that the Nevada State Athletic Commission would allow the Alves vs. Sabatini bout to continue, considering Alves's miss was so egregious. UFC Vegas 19: Blaydes vs. Lewis Live Results UFC Vegas 19 update on fighters missing weight includes cancelation Ketlen Vieira weighed in above the bantamweight limit. She forfeits 20% of her purse to her opponent. Fight proceeds as scheduled.Jared Gordon weighed in above the featherweight limit. He forfeits 30% of his purse to his opponent. Fight proceeds as scheduled.Due to weight management issues with Rafael Alves, his bout with Patrick Sabatini has been canceled.Drako Rodriguez weighed in above the bantamweight limit. He forfeits 30% of his purse to his opponent. Fight proceeds as scheduled. TRENDING > Rankings Review: Chimaev moves up, Vera moves back in, and Hall finally moves out UFC Vegas 19: Blaydes vs. Lewis fight card UFC Vegas 19 Main Card (8 p.m. ET on ESPN+) Main Event - Heavyweight Bout: Curtis Blaydes (259) vs Derrick Lewis (263)Co-Main Event - Women's Bantamweight Bout: Ketlen Vieira (138)* vs Yana Kunitskaya (135.5)Featherweight Bout: Charles Rosa (146) vs Darrick Minner (146)Heavyweight Bout: Aleksei Oleinik (240) vs Chris Daukaus (234)Middleweight Bout: Phil Hawes (185) vs Nassourdine Imavov (185.5)Heavyweight Bout: Andrei Arlovski (249.5) vs Tom Aspinall (244.5) UFC Vegas 19 Prelims (5 p.m. ET on ESPN+) Featherweight Bout: Jared Gordon (150)* vs Danny Chavez (145)Lightweight Bout: Drakkar Klose (156) vs Luis Pena (155.5)Bantamweight Bout: Eddie Wineland (135.5) vs John Castaneda (136)Featherweight Bout: Nate Landwehr (146) vs Julian Erosa (145.5)Featherweight Bout: Rafael Alves (157.5)* vs Patrick Sabatini (145.5)Women's Flyweight Bout: Shana Dobson (126) vs Casey O'Neill (125.5)Featherweight Bout: Chas Skelly (146) vs Jamall Emmers (145.5)Bantamweight Bout: Aiemann Zahabi (136) vs Drako Rodriguez (140.5)*Heavyweight Bout: Serghei Spivac (245) vs Jared Vanderaa (265) UFC Vegas 19 weigh-in video: Curtis Blaydes and Derrick Lewis make weight (Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)

  • Sam Burns builds 5-shot lead at halfway point at Riviera

    Sam Burns wanted to pay respect to tough Riviera by playing it safe. Among those chasing is Dustin Johnson, the No. 1 player in the world and a past winner at Riviera. Another shot back was Jordan Spieth, who is starting to make himself at home near the top of the leaderboard.

  • Austin Cindric rallies to place second after clash with Allmendinger at State 1 finish

    Austin Cindric and AJ Allmendinger stood atop the heap of pre-race favorites in Saturday’s NASCAR Xfinity Series race, given their road-racing prowess and familiarity with the 3.61-mile layout at Daytona International Speedway. Both of their cars, though, nearly went from top of the heap to the scrap heap after a rapidly escalating tussle at the […]

  • LeBron James, Kevin Durant headline starters for 2021 NBA All-Star Game

    The NBA announced its starters for the 2021 All-Star Game in Atlanta on Thursday to little surprise.

  • Late-race spin snaps Chase Elliott's road-course win streak at four

    Chase Elliott’s four-race win streak on Cup Series road courses ended with a thud after an eventful Sunday on Daytona International Speedway’s 3.61-mile circuit. RELATED: Official results Elliott spun with six laps remaining in the O’Reilly Auto Parts 253 in a close contest with Brad Keselowski and Denny Hamlin, dropping him out of the top […]

  • Eagles felt Carson Wentz couldn’t handle hard coaching

    Some players rise to challenges and other players shrink from challenges, and the Eagles’ belief that Carson Wentz fell into the latter camp may have precipitated their decision to trade him to the Colts. A perception has been growing in the Eagles’ facility in recent years that Wentz couldn’t handle hard coaching, according to reports [more]