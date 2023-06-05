9 Packers players costing $57.1 million in dead money on 2023 salary cap

Only three NFL teams will carry more dead money on the 2023 salary cap than the Green Bay Packers, who are now paying the price for the recent use of void years and feeling the pain of trading away the historic contract of Aaron Rodgers this season.

Overall, the Packers are paying $57.1 million in dead money on the 2023 cap. The base salary cap is $224.8 million this year, so roughly 25 percent of the team’s cap resources are being spent on players who won’t be in Green Bay this season.

It’s a tough spot to be for a franchise in transition after trading away Rodgers.

Here are the nine players costing the Packers dead money on the cap in 2023:

QB Aaron Rodgers

Tom Horak-USA TODAY Sports

Dead money cost: $40,313,570

An unavoidable reality of the Packers trading away Rodgers after signing him to a record-breaking deal last summer: In 2023, Rodgers’ cap hit for the Packers, a team he won’t play for, will be the biggest in football. Rodgers’ dead money cost to the Packers is higher than Patrick Mahomes’ cap number with the Chiefs in 2023.

S Adrian Amos

Dead money cost: $7,950,000

Amos’ deal with the Packers voided in February. There were rumblings of a potential return for Amos to Green Bay, but the Packers signed free agents Tarvarius Moore and Jonathan Owens and drafted Anthony Johnson Jr., meaning Amos will likely play elsewhere in 2023.

DL Dean Lowry

Dead money cost: $3,007,895

Lowry’s deal voided in February. He signed a new deal with the Minnesota Vikings, so the Packers will be counting him on the cap and facing him twice in 2023.

DL Jarran Reed

Dead money cost: $1,492,000

Reed’s one-year deal voided in February. He signed a deal with the Seattle Seahawks in free agency.

WR Randall Cobb

Dead money cost: $1,391,668

Cobb’s deal voided in February. He re-joined Aaron Rodgers in New York with the Jets.

TE Marcedes Lewis

Dead money cost: $1,050,000

Lewis’ deal voided in February. He remains unsigned but is not expected to return to the Packers, who selected Luke Musgrave and Tucker Kraft during the first two days of the 2023 draft.

K Mason Crosby

Dead money cost: $1,005,000

Crosby’s deal voided in February. The Packers are keeping the door open to a return, but drafting Anders Carlson makes a return unlikely. Crosby recently sold his Green Bay area home.

TE Robert Tonyan

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Dead money cost: $500,000

Tonyan’s deal voided in February. He signed a new deal with the Chicago Bears, so like Dean Lowry, the Packers will be counting Tonyan on the cap and facing him twice in 2023.

WR Amari Rodgers

Dead money cost: $461,782

The Packers will count about a half million on this year’s cap after releasing Rodgers last November. He now plays for the Houston Texans.

