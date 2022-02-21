9 overlooked plays that helped the Rams win Super Bowl LVI

Super Bowl LVI was a memorable game for the Los Angeles Rams, beating the Cincinnati Bengals 23-20 at home. There were a ton of key plays that made a difference in the game, but also some that went overlooked.

Everyone remembers Cooper Kupp’s game-winning touchdown, but what about his two chain-movers on that same drive? Aaron Donald’s pressure on Joe Burrow to seal the game was critical, but two of the three plays before that were just as important.

Here are nine overlooked plays that helped the Rams win Super Bowl LVI over the Bengals.

Ernest Jones breaks up fourth-and-1 pass

The Bengals came out aggressive on their opening drive, going for it on fourth-and-1 from the Rams’ 49-yard line. It was the right call to keep the offense on the field instead of punting, but Jones prevented the conversion. He undercut the throw and broke it up, taking the Bengals off the field and preventing them from potentially taking the first lead of the game.

Jalen Ramsey may have forced an incompletion anyway had Jones not gotten a hand on it, but it was a key play early in the game.

Cooper Kupp gains 20 yards on third-and-4

With the game tied 0-0, Stafford had all day to throw. The Bengals inexplicably left Kupp wide open in the flat, and he made Eli Apple miss to pick up not only the first down on third-and-4, but 20 yards to set up the Rams’ opening touchdown. It was impressive enough to pick up the first down, but Kupp does what he does best and made a few defenders miss to pick up a big chunk of yards.

Jalen Ramsey breaks up pass at 1-yard line

Some have argued that this was pass interference or defensive holding since Ramsey gave Tee Higgins a little bit of a tug, but no flag was thrown – and it proved to be a key play in this game. If Ramsey doesn’t break up this pass, Higgins scores the game-tying touchdown instead of the Bengals settling for a field goal to make it 7-3. In a three-point win, every stop mattered for the Rams, and this was a big one.

Aaron Donald sacks Joe Burrow on third-and-3 from Rams’ 11

This was quite possibly the biggest overlooked play in the game. The Bengals scored a 75-yard touchdown on their opening drive of the second half, then came back and picked off Matthew Stafford. They had a chance to go up 24-13 early in the third quarter, but Donald sacked Burrow on third-and-3 to force Cincinnati to kick a field goal. A touchdown there would’ve almost put the Rams away, but keeping it to a one-score game was massive.

Darrell Henderson Jr. catches 15-yard pass on third-and-9

The Rams could do nothing on the ground in this game, but Henderson contributed in a meaningful way as a receiver. He caught three passes for 43 yards, including this difficult grab for a 15-yard gain on third-and-9.

That kept the drive alive, which eventually resulted in a field goal to make it 20-16, cutting into the Bengals’ lead. If Henderson doesn’t make that catch, the Rams don’t come away with any points on that drive.

Kupp rushes for 7 yards on fourth-and-1

Kupp came alive on the Rams’ game-winning drive, making several important plays. But his 7-yard run on fourth-and-1 from the Rams’ own 30-yard line gets overlooked a bit. The Rams didn’t have to go for it there, but they did and it worked out in their favor. Kupp converted and moved the chains, preventing the Bengals from getting the ball back with a 20-16 lead and 5 minutes left in the game.

Kupp picks up 22 yards on Stafford’s no-look pass

This was perhaps Stafford’s best throw of the game. He baited Vonn Bell into driving on Brycen Hopkins by keeping his head toward the tight end, only to throw a no-look pass to Kupp over the middle where Bell was standing one second prior. It was a 22-yard gain on second-and-7, moving the Rams from the Bengals’ 46-yard line to the 22.

It really doesn’t get much better than this.

Eric Weddle sticks Tyler Boyd short of first-down line

Weddle, who was retired from football about a month prior, played every snap in the Super Bowl and was the Rams’ defensive signal caller. Oh, and he played most of the game with a torn pec, which will now require surgery. His tackle on Boyd on first-and-10 seemed inconsequential, but it was maybe the difference in the Rams winning and losing the game.

The Bengals failed on fourth down three plays later to seal the win for the Rams, so had Weddle not stopped Boyd short of the line, Cincinnati may have picked up enough yardage to kick a game-tying field goal – or maybe even score a game-winning touchdown.

Greg Gaines and Donald stop Samaje Perine on third-and-1

Everyone will talk about Donald’s pressure on fourth down (and rightfully so), but his tackle with Gaines one play prior was just as important. The two combined to stop Perine short of the first-down line on third-and-1, setting up fourth-and-the-game. It looked like Perine had a hole, but Donald and Gaines closed it down quickly, barely stopping him short of the line to gain.

