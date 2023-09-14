The 9-OT game that propelled Bret Bielema's Illini

Sep. 14—Sign up for our daily Illini football newsletter here

The first bright moment of the Bret Bielema era at Illinois came in the longest game ever — in all of college football.

The Illini's nine-overtime victory against then-No. 7 Penn State on Oct. 23, 2021, was a spark to more success for a program starved for good news. With the Nittany Lions headed this way, here are nine good things that have happened since that memorable and historic Saturday in State College, courtesy beat writer Scott Richey:

Ranked wins

Two weeks after outlasting Penn State, Illinois took down another ranked team on the road with a 14-6 victory at Minnesota, which was No. 20 in the College Football Playoff rankings. It was peak Bret Bielema football, too, with Chase Brown rushing for 150 yards and a late Kerby Joseph interception closing out a stingy defensive performance.

The 'Hat' returns

The Illinois-Northwestern "rivalry" had become rather one-sided during the Tim Beckman, Bill Cubit and Lovie Smith eras in Champaign. The Wildcats had a stranglehold on the Land of Lincoln Trophy, winning six in a row between 2015 and 2020. The 47-14 blowout win by the Illini in 2021 at Memorial Stadium was bettered by a true 41-3 rout in 2022 in Evanston.

Draft success

Penn State has an historical claim on "Linebacker U" status. Iowa has turned into "Tight End U." And the first two seasons under Bret Bielema had Illinois looking like a legitimate challenger for the "Defensive Backs U" crown after Kerby Joseph (third round; Detroit Lions), Devon Witherspoon (first round; Seattle Seahawks), Quan Martin (second round; Washington Commanders) and Sydney Brown (third round; Philadelphia Eagles) were all selected in the last two drafts.

Going portaling

All told, 19 Power Five programs named newly arrived transfers as their Week 1 starting quarterbacks for the 2023 season. Tayven Jackson taking over in Week 2 at Indiana makes it an even 20, including five others in the Big Ten. That group also features Illinois, which has tapped the transfer portal each of the previous two offseasons to find its starting quarterback. Tommy DeVito (Syracuse transfer) was a success in 2022, and Luke Altmyer (Mississippi transfer) is off to an even better start this season.

Diamonds in the rough

Josh McCray was a late addition to Illinois' 2021 recruiting class after Bret Bielema took the job. He went on to rush for 549 yards and two touchdowns as a true freshman. The Illini flipped Gabe Jacas from Tulane, signed him the same day on Dec. 15, 2021, and watched the physical outside linebacker earn Freshman All-American honors last fall. The recruiting finds continued with the 2022 class, with Xavier Scott and Matthew Bailey among the last players signed before they both found a role as true freshmen in a veteran secondary.

Some four-stars, too

Illinois' recruiting classes have improved with Bret Bielema running the show, but Ohio State and Michigan caliber they still are not. Developing under-recruited prospects has proven to be Bielema's bailiwick, but Big Ten titles of late have gone to the programs that can stack high-level recruiting classes. Small inroads have been made, though. In the 2023 class, the Illini got four-star running back Kaden Feagin to eschew several blue bloods and flipped four-star wide receiver Malik Elzy from Cincinnati.

Stacking wins

A 7-1 start to the 2022 season put Illinois in the College Football Playoff rankings for the first time. A ranking derived not only from seven wins in its first eight games, but from who the Illini knocked off to get there. Redemption against Virginia was nice, but the 34-10 win at Wisconsin — a first for the Illini at Camp Randall Stadium in two decades — stands out above the rest.

Making an investment

Bret Bielema arrived in Champaign with that "new facility smell" still fresh at the Smith Center. That's not to say Illinois athletic director Josh Whitman hasn't made a further investment in his second football hire. Bielema signed a six-year contract extension last December that pushed his annual compensation to $6 million this year and next and maxes out (for now) at $6.75 million in 2029. Six-win seasons open the door for subsequent one-year extensions through 2033. That doesn't include annual retention bonuses of $500,000.

Taking the next step

Coaches having their assistants move up and lead their own teams is the sign of a good program. Bret Bielema's coaching tree includes several defensive assistants that have gone to become head coaches, including Chris Ash (Rutgers), Charlie Partridge (Florida Atlantic) and Jim Leonhard (Wisconsin interim). The expectation after Ryan Walters helped craft Illinois into the nation's top scoring defense in 2022 was he'd get his shot, too. That it came this season at Purdue was the only real surprise.