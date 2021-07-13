9 Olympic couples competing together at the Tokyo Olympics

Tara Davis and Hunter Woodhall both qualified for the Tokyo Olympics. Steph Chambers/Getty Images

Engaged power couple Sue Bird and Megan Rapinoe both qualified for the Tokyo Olympics.

Married cyclists Laura and Jason Kenny have won a combined 10 Olympic gold medals.

Pole vaulter Sandi Morris and long jumper Tyrone Smith married in 2019.

WNBA player Sue Bird and US Women's National Team player Megan Rapinoe, who are engaged, both qualified for the Tokyo Olympics.

Megan Rapinoe (left) and Sue Bird. Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Rapinoe is a former co-captain of the US women's soccer team that won the FIFA Women's World Cup in 2019. Bird is a three-time WNBA champion who plays for the Seattle Storm. They met at the 2016 Olympics in Rio and got engaged in October 2020.

Track and field athletes Hunter Woodhall and Tara Davis will compete together in Tokyo.

Tara Davis and Hunter Woodhall. Steph Chambers/Getty Images

Davis will compete in the women's long jump at the Olympics, having come in second at the Olympic Trials. Her boyfriend Woodhall will compete in the Tokyo Paralympics the week before the Olympic Games in the 400-meter and 100-meter dashes. He won silver and bronze medals in the 2016 Paralympics in Rio.

Woodhall celebrated Davis' Olympic qualification in an ecstatic Instagram post.

"TARA LANE DAVIS YOU ARE AN OLYMPIAN!" he wrote. "I am so unbelievably proud of you, not just for what you did out there last night but for who you are. You have fought through more this year than some do in a lifetime. You deserve this more than anyone, and I am so grateful I get to watch you create your legacy. TOKYO HERE WE COME!"

Olympic pole vaulter Sandi Morris and long jumper Tyrone Smith married in 2019.

Sandi Morris (left) and Tyrone Smith. Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images for IAAF, FRANCK FIFE/AFP via Getty Images

Smith represents Bermuda at the Olympics, but lives in the US. Tokyo will be his fourth Olympic Games.

Morris won a silver medal in pole vaulting at the 2016 Olympics, and is returning with hopes of winning gold.

"Our story is very embedded in the Olympics, and Rio is really where we got to know each other, spend time together, and I would go as far as to say we fell in love," Morris told CNN.

Megan Jones and Celia Quansah are both members of Great Britain's women's rugby Olympic team.

Celia Quansah and Megan Jones. Naomi Baker/Getty Images

Dating couple Jones and Quansah continued training together during lockdown and often share snapshots of their relationship on social media.

"We never spoke out about it initially but when we did the response was incredible," Quansah told BBC of their relationship. "Everyone was like this is amazing, you're helping so many people by doing this. We didn't even think about it before. If we can help one person feel like they can be themselves, it just makes you want to do it more."

Australian rugby players Charlotte Caslick and Lewis Holland had to postpone their wedding due to COVID.

Charlotte Caslick and Lewis Holland. Brendon Thorne/Getty Images

Charlotte Caslick won a gold medal at the 2016 Olympics in Rio and was named 2016 World Rugby Player of the Year. Her fiancé, fellow rugby player Lewis Holland, placed eighth in Rio.

The couple announced their engagement in January 2020, but had to reschedule their wedding to December 2021 due to the pandemic.

Dutch couple Edward Gal and Hans Peter Minderhoud will both compete in dressage, representing the Netherlands.

Edward Gal (left) and Hans Peter Minderhoud. PATRIK STOLLARZ/AFP via Getty Images

Gal and Minderhoud have been together for over a decade, according to the Advocate. They also competed together at the 2016 Olympics, and both of them have won an Olympic medal — Minderhoud with silver in 2008, and Gal with bronze in 2012.

Married cyclists Laura and Jason Kenny have won a combined 10 Olympic gold medals.

Jason and Laura Kenny. Bryn Lennon/Getty Images

Jason has won six gold medals and one silver, and Laura has won four golds — putting them both in the running to become the most decorated Olympian from Great Britain in this year's Games. Great Britain's current record holder is Bradley Wiggins with eight medals.

Married couple Gerek Meinhardt and Lee Kiefer are both Olympic fencers.

Gerek Meinhardt (left) and Lee Kiefer. ERNESTO BENAVIDES/AFP via Getty Images, Devin Manky/Getty Images

Kiefer is currently ranked as the No. 5 in the world at women's fencing. Her husband is ranked at No. 2 in men's fencing.

In Tokyo, Meinhardt and Kiefer will each compete in foil fencing individual and team competitions.

Equestrians Tim and Jonelle Price of New Zealand will compete in their second Olympics together in eventing.

Jonelle and Tim Price. Kerry Marshall/Getty Images

Jonelle and Tim Price are both members of New Zealand's eventing team. They competed together in Rio in 2016, and Jonelle won a bronze medal with the team in London in 2012.

