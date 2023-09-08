UPDATE: 9-year-old killed in accident involving train in Royal

Sep. 8—ROYAL — A 9-year-old was killed Friday morning in Royal, in an accident involving a train, according to a Champaign County sheriff's official.

The accident occurred on Railroad Street at 7:43 a.m., according to Lt. Curt Apperson.

"We are currently investigating an accident involving a train and a nine-year-old who was riding a bike," he said. "I can confirm the nine-year-old is deceased and that we're actively investigating this tragic accident."

Apperson said the accident happened at 101 N. Railroad St. as it appeared the 9-year-old was heading to school. He said a freight train struck the youth.

Apperson said there were other people "in close proximity" to the scene who were not injured.

The scene is about two blocks from Prairieview-Ogden North Elementary.

This is a developing story.